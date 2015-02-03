WEEKLY DIGEST 2015, January 24 - 31 for Neural Networks in Trading: Using Neural Networks for Huge Profits

mql5 blogs“Till today, those kind of algorithms were used only by large institutions, clients like Goldman Sachs. Now, with this algorithm, everyone has an equal chance to play in the market with the big boys and to get the best market opportunities for the short- and the long-term based on his specific strategy.” In describing I Know First's breadth, he concluded with an example, “If someone is investing in ETFs, he can continue to invest on the ETF and get the best ETFs every day.”

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wikipedia"Since the early 1990s when the first practically usable types emerged, artificial neural networks (ANNs) have rapidly grown in popularity. They are artificial intelligence adaptive software systems that have been inspired by how biological neural networks work. They are used because they can learn to detect complex patterns in data. In mathematical terms, they are universal function approximators, meaning that given the right data and configured correctly, they can capture and model any input-output relationships. This not only removes the need for human interpretation of charts or the series of rules for generating entry/exit signals, but also provides a bridge to fundamental analysis, as the variables used in fundamental analysis can be used as input. As ANNs are essentially non-linear statistical models, their accuracy and prediction capabilities can be both mathematically and empirically tested. In various studies, authors have claimed that neural networks used for generating trading signals given various technical and fundamental inputs have significantly outperformed buy-hold strategies as well as traditional linear technical analysis methods when combined with rule-based expert systems."============

Forex Trading – Using Neural Networks for Huge Profits

the article

"A neural network is essentially a system of programs and data structures that approximates the operation of the human brain. A neural network consists of a large number of processors operating in parallel, each with its own sphere of knowledge and access to its own databank."