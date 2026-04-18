Crypto Kong ML - Hybrid AI Trading System with Neural Network for MetaTrader 5

Crypto Kong ML is a powerful hybrid AI expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines classic technical indicators with a custom neural network for smarter trading decisions.

The system analyzes the market using three reliable indicators:

ADX – measures trend strength

Bollinger Bands – analyzes volatility

RSI – confirms momentum

These signals are then processed by the built-in neural network, which calculates real-time probability and confidence for every potential trade.





Three operating modes give you full flexibility:

Classic Mode – uses only the indicators (ideal for beginners)

– uses only the indicators (ideal for beginners) ML Prediction Mode – loads your trained neural network model

– loads your trained neural network model Self-Training Mode – trains the model automatically inside MT5

Training Script

A separate training script is included with the product. You can download it from the Comments section of the product page. This script allows you to easily train your own custom neural network model optimized for any symbol and timeframe (especially recommended for BTCUSD on daily or H4 charts). It supports 10000 bars for training, 100 epochs, and adjustable learning parameters.

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Professional Risk Management

ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit

Trailing Stop with activation threshold

Break-even protection

Daily trade limit and weekend filter

Fixed lot size option

Crypto Kong ML performs best on M15 to H4 timeframes and is optimized for cryptocurrency pairs but works well on forex and other volatile instruments too.

Whether you want simple automated trading or full AI customization with your own trained model, Crypto Kong ML delivers both in one reliable package.

Download Crypto Kong ML here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173529

Training Script Download:

Check the Comments tab on the product page:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173529/comments

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