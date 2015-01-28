WEEKLY DIGEST 2015, January 17 - 24 for Neural Networks in Trading: iknowfirst and artificial intelligence on stock market

"We obtained a very signiﬁcant success in pre-dicting stock price the next day based on a day’s twitter sentiment. Going forward, we would liketo extend this analysis in several ways.""Machine learning provides distinctive insight to our comprehension of market dynamics and behavior. The algorithm has a built-in general mathematical framework that generates and verifies statistical hypotheses about stock price development. Machine learning tools such as artificial neural networks make this prediction system self-learning, and consistently determined to become more precise."“Till today, those kind of algorithms were used only by large institutions, clients like Goldman Sachs. Now, with this algorithm, everyone has an equal chance to play in the market with the big boys and to get the best market opportunities for the short- and the long-term based on his specific strategy.” In describing I Know First's breadth, he concluded with an example, “If someone is investing in ETFs, he can continue to invest on the ETF and get the best ETFs every day.”

Tech stocks forecast made by iknowfirst on regular basis







Artificial intelligence on financial markets

