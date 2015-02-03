Alibaba health reaches cloud deal with shanghai kingstar winning software to launch a range of e-medical services

Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited has signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Shanghai Kingstar Winning Software to launch a range of e-medical services.



According to the agreement, the two parties will share resources and collaborate in medical services, health services, pharmaceutical distribution, regulation, and medical insurance risk control. Financial terms of the deal were not released.



For health services, the two parties will promote the unified management and services targeting chronic and common diseases both inside and outside hospitals. For medical services, they will jointly participate in the construction of cloud-based information systems for hospitals. This latter service would help to digitize patient data for storing on Alibaba's cloud computing platform

According to the companies, the entire payment platform and Winning's risk control engine will effectively improve and expand the value and position of their system in the health care payment system.



