Signal 'Cloud'
My Trading

Signal 'Cloud'

20 November 2020, 18:33
Dinesh Biswas
Dinesh Biswas
0
165

Hello everyone,

I would like to present a signal, which is a result of more than 3 years experience of trading.

The trading system is using just 1-2 order, trading not more than 10 per day. The main trading pair is EURUSD.

Expected monthly profit: 30+%.

The minimum possible deposit is $300.


NB: You may not see trades some days but at the end of your each month subscription, you will have a great profits.

NB2: Basically I do scalping. So often stoplos is not used. Because I close the trade in a short time at a low profit. So my signal is safety for your balance.

My Skype ID for your contact: +8801751413172

       Stay connect And BE GAIN

My telegram link: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAEniZerBuTcn9hm0sg

Visit: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/788005

#Cloud, Singal subscribe, Best signal