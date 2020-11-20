Signal 'Cloud'

Hello everyone,

I would like to present a signal, which is a result of more than 3 years experience of trading. The trading system is using just 1-2 order, trading not more than 10 per day. The main trading pair is EURUSD. Expected monthly profit: 30+%. The minimum possible deposit is $300.





NB: You may not see trades some days but at the end of your each month subscription, you will have a great profits.

NB2: Basically I do scalping. So often stoplos is not used. Because I close the trade in a short time at a low profit. So my signal is safety for your balance.

My Skype ID for your contact: +8801751413172

Stay connect And BE GAIN

My telegram link:

Visit: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/788005