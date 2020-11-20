Signal 'Cloud'

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Hello everyone,
I would like to present a signal, which is a result of more than 3 years experience of trading.
The trading system is using just 1-2 order, trading not more than 10 per day. The main trading pair is EURUSD.
Expected monthly profit: 30+%.The minimum possible deposit is $300.
NB: You may not see trades some days but at the end of your each month subscription, you will have a great profits.
NB2: Basically I do scalping. So often stoplos is not used. Because I close the trade in a short time at a low profit. So my signal is safety for your balance.
My Skype ID for your contact: +8801751413172
Stay connect And BE GAINMy telegram link: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAEniZerBuTcn9hm0sg
Visit: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/788005