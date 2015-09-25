Weekly digest Sept 21-25: Is it high time to buy VW, BMW stocks, now that the scandal sent them plunging?
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest Sept 21-25: Is it high time to buy VW, BMW stocks, now that the scandal sent them plunging?

25 September 2015, 15:11
Alice F
Alice F
0
1 160

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

News of the week: Volkswagen emissions scandal threatens German and even European economy. But analysts find a great opportunity to buy car makers' stocks now that they are low.

What's new in the world: policies, economic indicators, events

Currency market news

Commodity market news

Stock market news

Company news

Self-development for traders

#Fed, Volkswagen, weekly digest, Alibaba, Xi Jinping, economy news, BMW