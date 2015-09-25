Weekly digest Sept 21-25: Is it high time to buy VW, BMW stocks, now that the scandal sent them plunging?

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.
News of the week: Volkswagen emissions scandal threatens German and even European economy. But analysts find a great opportunity to buy car makers' stocks now that they are low.
- MQL5 Blogs: Volkswagen crisis explained in six questions and answers
- Guardian: Volkswagen poised to appoint Porsche's Matthias Müller as boss
- Business Insider: Volkswagen scandal touches nerve centre of German economy
- Washington Post: Will Volkswagen scandal tarnish 'Made in Germany' image?
- WIRED: VW Probably Won't Die—But if It Does, Europe Is in Trouble
- CNBC: Volkswagen's worst week ever: Winners and losers
- MQL5 Blogs: Research firm predicts VW scandal will end era of diesel cars, good for Tesla
- MQL5 Blogs: BMW shares drop on report of high emission levels
- CNBC: Cramer Remix: Here is your Volkswagen trade
- MarketWatch: Forget VW — GM and Ford stocks are ‘dirt cheap’
What's new in the world: policies, economic indicators, events
- Reuters: U.S. second quarter GDP growth revised up on spending, building
- Bloomberg: Yellen Says She Still Expects Rate Increase This Year
- MQL5 Blogs: Peter Schiff: Fed's main strategy is to pretend they will hike, don't await October or December - Video
- Bloomberg: It's All 'Perverted' Now as U.S. Swap Spreads Tumble Below Zero
- Bloomberg: Economy in U.S. Picked Up on Consumer Spending, Construction
- Reuters: As Xi visits the United States, China’s economy is at a tipping point
- Reuters: Businesses, not government, to spur consumption in China: Alibaba's Ma
- Reuters: How Xi Jinping can rebrand China for the West
- BBC News: What is China's 'new normal'?
- Deutsche Welle: Tsipras aims to implement Greek bailout 'quickly'
- Deutsche Welle: Merkel pledges more funds to cope with refugees
- BBC News: Cameron ally: Don't let 'weak' Germany dictate on EU reforms
- Guardian: Abenomics 2.0 – PM updates plan to refresh Japanese economy
- Guardian: 'Flash crash' trader's extradition hearing put back six months
Currency market news
- MQL5 Blogs: GBPUSD Next Month Outlook - bearish ranging within Fibo levels
- MQL5 Blogs: EUR/GBP Next Month Outlook - 50.0% Fibo support level as the next bearish target
- MQL5 Blogs: GBP/CAD Next Month Outlook - the secondary correction may be started in the near future
- MQL5 Blogs: GBP/AUD Next Month Outlook - possible bullish breakout
- MQL5 Blogs: GBP/NZD Next Month Outlook - ranging to be above 23.6% Fibo support
- MQL5 Blogs: GBP/JPY Next Month Outlook - possible correction
- CNBC: It's carnage out there for emerging markets
- Investing.com: Will Euro Break 1.10?
- Investing.com: Time To Buy The Dollar?
- MQL5 Blogs: Société Générale: Greenback ceased to be safe haven, it is rather a barometer of global mood
- MQL5 Blogs: The Effects of the Chinese Yuan Devaluation on Global Currencies
Commodity market news
- MQL5 Blogs: Why VW scandal boosted palladium and damped platinum - ETF Securities
- MQL5 Blogs: VW crisis hits platinum - INTL FCStone
- MQL5 Blogs: Gold will be supported by demand from India, China - Commerzbank
- Investing.com: Gold: The End And Beginning
- MQL5 Blogs: ETF Securities: Gold now expected to hit $1,600 - Video
- MQL5 Blogs: Fed has lit a fire under gold, further rebound expected - Pattern
- Kitco News: Gold Investors Should Focus On U.S. Stocks, Not So Much On Dollar - Peter Hug
- Kitco News: Gold Still A Good Buy At $1,120 Level, Fed Has Lost Its Way: Bubba Horwitz
- Tulsa World: John Stancavage: Is it time to buy oil stocks?
- Bloomberg: OPEC’s Family Feud. Members squabble with one another, but no one wants to leave.
Stock market news
- Bloomberg: Catalan Vote Concern Sends Spanish Stocks Into Bear Market
- MQL5 Blogs: S&P 500 Price Action Analysis - possible correction within the ranging bullish condition
- Investing.com: The S&P 500’s Worrisome Downturn In Drawdown
- MQL5 Blogs: Trend is no longer your friend - Chart
- MQL5 Blogs: Goldman: S&P 500 to climb to 2,100 by year-end
- MarketWatch: Stock investors are the most bearish in 15 years — and that’s bullish
- MarketWatch: Dow futures surge 200 pts. after Yellen talks rate hike
- Forbes: Did Janet Yellen Give The Green Light To Buy Apple, Netflix & Company?
- MarketWatch: Nike shares rally on strong earnings growth
- Reuters: BlackBerry posts bigger-than-expected loss, shares slump
- Bloomberg: U.K. Cuts Lloyds Stake Below 12% Even as Stock Price Dropped
- Bloomberg: China Seeks to Sell Stake in Biggest Potash Miner in Buyback
Company news
- Reuters: U.S. companies quicker to give board seats to activists
- Bloomberg: Google Said to Be Under U.S. Antitrust Scrutiny Over Android
- MarketWatch: Apple’s iPhone 6s, 6s Plus hit stores, eager crowds
- Forbes: Apple Fails To Patch Lockscreen Bypass In iOS 9.0.1, Says Researcher
- Forbes: Samsung BusinessVoice: The Hotel Of The Future: A Modern, Customized Experience [Infographic]
- MarketWatch: Albertsons to raise up $1.84 billion in IPO