Weekly digest Sept 21-25: Is it high time to buy VW, BMW stocks, now that the scandal sent them plunging?

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

News of the week: Volkswagen emissions scandal threatens German and even European economy. But analysts find a great opportunity to buy car makers' stocks now that they are low.



What's new in the world: policies, economic indicators, events



Currency market news



Commodity market news



Stock market news



Company news



Self-development for traders

