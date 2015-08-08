Goldman Sachs Partner and Olympian Michael Evans granted the title of President of Alibaba Group

This puts Evans in charge of leading and executing Alibaba Group's international growth strategy to globalize the company and grow the business. Besides, Evans will continue his service as a management member of the Alibaba Group Board having previously served as an independent director. His focus will be on forging close partnerships with key brands, retailers and product owners in Europe, the Americas and Asia.



Prior to Alibaba, Evans spent 30 years in global finance, including the last 20 years as a partner of Goldman Sachs where he was Vice Chairman, Head of Global Growth Markets and Chairman of Asia.

