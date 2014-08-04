USDCAD - IntraDay Technical Analysis of August 4, 2014

If H4 price will break 1.0943 resistance level on close bar so the primary bullish will be continuing.

If not so we may see ranging market condition.

H4 price is on primary bullish ranging between 1.0943 resistance and 1.0884 support levels.

D1 price is on primary bullish trying to break 1.0943 resistance for the uptrend to be continuing.

W1 price is bulish for breaking 1.0943 resistance as well.





Recommendation for short: watch H4 price for breaking 1.0943 resistance level on close bar for possible buy trade



Recommendation to go short: n/a

Trading Summary: ranging

Resistance Support 1.0933

1.0884

1.0943

1.0794

1.1278

1.0709





