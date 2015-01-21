PBS Frontline - The Crash
Currency

PBS Frontline - The Crash

21 January 2015, 01:41
Edward Salas
Edward Salas
0
388
Here's a good documentary on PBS Frontline - The Crash.

The Thai Baht vs USD.  George Soros, Bill Clinton, Alan Greenspan, Robert Rubin, et al.

Why pegging to another currency is not good fiscal & monetary policy?!  It happens over and over again.

Another video article from Mike Maloney of WealthCycles regarding the Swiss Franc & the very hubris SNB.

PBS Frontline - The Crash at  http://youtu.be/-b27fVtQrY4

Mike Maloney at  http://youtu.be/BnRX4LOORkQ

Thanks.
#gold, usd, chf, Central Banks, currency wars, PBS Frontline, Mike Maloney, WealthCycles, Thai Baht