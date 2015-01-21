Here's a good documentary on PBS Frontline - The Crash.



The Thai Baht vs USD. George Soros, Bill Clinton, Alan Greenspan, Robert Rubin, et al.



Why pegging to another currency is not good fiscal & monetary policy?! It happens over and over again.



Another video article from Mike Maloney of WealthCycles regarding the Swiss Franc & the very hubris SNB.



PBS Frontline - The Crash at http://youtu.be/-b27fVtQrY4



Mike Maloney at http://youtu.be/BnRX4LOORkQ



Thanks.

