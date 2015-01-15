Gold futures advance in Asian trade on Thursday

On Thursday gold futures rose in Asian trade.

Gold futures for February delivery traded at USD1231.10 a troy ounce at time of writing rising 0.28% on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Earlier, it traded at a session high USD1232.40 a troy ounce. Gold was likely to find support at USD1217.50 and resistance at USD1244.60.

Silver for March delivery fell 1.03% to trade at USD16.813 a troy ounce.



Copper for March delivery rose 1.23% to trade at USD2.558 a pound.

US Dollar Index rose 0.04% to trade at USD92.34, according to Investing.com.

