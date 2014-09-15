WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, September 07 - 14 for Neural Networks in Trading & Everywhere

A Gentle Introduction to Artificial Neural Networks.



Google's Neural Networks See Even Better. Recently Google's neural network team demoed a system that can recognize a lot of different things in photos. In this year's ILSRVC competition they have a neural network that can recognize multiple things in a single photo.

CogniMem sells neural network pattern recognition devices.



Artificial Neural Networks - General Explanation. Basic tutorial.



Why AI Is Simple & Biological Neural Networks Are Not. From reddit

Forex Neural Nerworks Trading Update for September 8, 2014. Technical Analysis made by NN

Anybody know of any Neural Network/Deep Learning researchers in Buenos Aires or any ther city in Argentina? Collections from reddit

GPU-Accelerated Deep Neural Network Library from NVIDIA. Collections from reddit

Perceptive Functions and Memory in Neural Network Model. The article by Computer Science and Engineering Department, Dronacharya College of Engineering, Gurgaon, Haryana, India

Big Data Is Important, But It Only Works With Other Technologies. The article about International Knowledge Engineering and Semantic Web Conference

Neural Network Modulation – a historical review in New England Journal of Medicine from Dr. Okun.

Using Neural Networks To Better Forecast Renewables. The article

Sequence to Sequence Learning with Neural Networks. From Cornell University Library

Accelerate Machine Learning with the cuDNN Deep Neural Network Library. Machine Learning (ML) has its origins in the field of Artificial Intelligence, which started out decades ago with the lofty goals of creating a computer that could do any work a human can do.

Researchers use math and observation to show neural networks in crustaceans have evolved to offer optimized swimming.



StartUp Neural Network. StartUp Neural Network (SUNN) is a new platform to discover disruptive innovation applied to the needs of system's agents: research groups from Universities, international startups, enterprises and venture capital funds, from all over the world, America, Asia, Europe and Israel. Youtube video.

Is the bias node necessary in very large neural networks?

. The article



