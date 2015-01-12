WEEKLY DIGEST 2015, January 03 - 10 for Scalping Trading: Top 5 Reasons to Not Automate Your Trading Published

MQL5 blogs

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Emini Scalping The Emini S&P 500 – Day Trading Course

"Emini S&P 500 futures are smaller-sized contracts of ‘full-grown’ futures contracts that is present for a long time. Emini S&P 500 futures are also called eminis. Not like the latter that have been traded on physical exchanges, eminis have always been traded electronically, letting retail traders with access to the Net to compete against academic traders from the comfort of their houses or home based offices.

Several times a day, these highly popular trading instruments are being traded by emini s&p 500 futures traders. Day trading eminis doesn’t require you to have a big capital to risk. A few emini s&p 500 futures brokers can open an account for you with only $3,000 if not barely less, so it is no wonder that many try their hand at this game that may be quite productive to people who have mastered it."



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"Many inexperienced traders think they can develop a scalping bot that will trade 50-100 times per day and that they can run it automated through their retail account. If there is someone doing this successfully, please let me know, because I have never heard of such a person. "Dream scalpers," as I call them, are playing against the big boys: high frequency trading (HFT) firms with tons of infrastructure, speed, and precision. To think a little scalping bot can compete with HFTs is pretty much insane."