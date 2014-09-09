Apple gave a presentation of the growth of the shares - now is +4.35%

Apple presentation in full swing. Now the company shows all new - gadgets, apps, the new OS.





At this time, Apple's stock on the American Stock Exchange are growing quite rapidly. Over the last half an hour they had already reached a high of $ 102.64 (+ 4.35%) on presentation of the new iPhone. At the beginning of the trading day the paper companies rose by almost 2% and break the mark of $ 100 (100.28). Apple began presentation of its new products. The main event - the premiere of the new smartphone - iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. They really have become larger in size, got a new, more powerful processor.

iPhone has become more diagonally - 4.7 inches and 5.5 inches respectively. At the same time they are thinner iPhone 5S: iPhone 6 in a thickness of 6.9 millimeters, iPhone 6+ 7,1 mm, whereas in the previous smartphone was as much as 7.6 millimeters. Are already known and the prices of new smartphones in the United States: iPhone 6 will sell for $ 199 (16 GB), $ 299 (64 GB) or $ 399 (128 GB). Larger models are more expensive - the price tag for each add $ 100.





Further details will come later.