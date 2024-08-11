Back Test $5,000 to $35,000,000 million - RTR Momentum Trend EA
Trading Systems

Back Test $5,000 to $35,000,000 million - RTR Momentum Trend EA

11 August 2024, 13:56
Retail Trading Realities LTD
Philip Kym Sang Nelson
1
547

This Real tick MT5 Back test started at $5k finished at $35,000,000 million.

7000x the initial deposit !!! Statistics at end of article


Duration: 6.5 years, Jan-2018 to Jun-2024
Real Broker Ticks ( The most in depth setting on MT5 Strategy Tester )
Data Terminal: Darwinex MT5
Leverage : 33-1 ( Low Leverage )
Over 6,000 trades
Symbols : $USDJPY, GOLD $XAUUSD, $NDX (USTEC), $COST, $META 
Chart execution: M5, M15 , (all EAs reference higher Timeframes such as H4, D1 )



This used a combination of 3 EAs, I used a multi-symbol EA version for this back test:

RTR Momentum Trend EA versions for Gold, Stocks, FX

Momentum Trend Gold Metals plus Momentum Trend UsdJpy FX plus Momentum Trend Nasdaq and US Stocks plus 


It used ultra high risk, during this back test, had a huge drawdown of -80% to get there.

I have other results that also hit millions using lower risk - but still high risk .

Just to show you can flip a small deposit into life changing money, without scalping, day trading, or using high leverage, just Trend Following .

I am currently attempting to repeat this for REAL :

BALLS 2 DA WALL high risk challenge 

Big drawdowns expected, for a huge return .

I may need to re-deposit several times before we get an extended winning streak.


The statistics in more detail :

Balance/Equity, 1 of 4

Strategy Tester Balance Curve

The numbers behind the graph 2 of 4

stats 1


Settings used, 3 of 4

Settings


This Real broker tick back test took 01:58:01 hh:mm:ss to complete .

more settings


#gold, stocks, forex, ALGO, trend folloing, nvda