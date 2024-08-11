Back Test $5,000 to $35,000,000 million - RTR Momentum Trend EA

This Real tick MT5 Back test started at $5k finished at $35,000,000 million.

7000x the initial deposit !!! Statistics at end of article





Duration: 6.5 years, Jan-2018 to Jun-2024

Real Broker Ticks ( The most in depth setting on MT5 Strategy Tester )

Data Terminal: Darwinex MT5

Leverage : 33-1 ( Low Leverage )

Over 6,000 trades

Symbols : $USDJPY, GOLD $XAUUSD, $NDX (USTEC), $COST, $META

Chart execution: M5, M15 , (all EAs reference higher Timeframes such as H4, D1 )





This used a combination of 3 EAs, I used a multi-symbol EA version for this back test:

RTR Momentum Trend EA versions for Gold, Stocks, FX





It used ultra high risk, during this back test, had a huge drawdown of -80% to get there.

I have other results that also hit millions using lower risk - but still high risk .

Just to show you can flip a small deposit into life changing money, without scalping, day trading, or using high leverage, just Trend Following .

I am currently attempting to repeat this for REAL :



BALLS 2 DA WALL high risk challenge Big drawdowns expected, for a huge return . I may need to re-deposit several times before we get an extended winning streak.





The statistics in more detail :

Balance/Equity, 1 of 4





The numbers behind the graph 2 of 4









Settings used, 3 of 4









This Real broker tick back test took 01:58:01 hh:mm:ss to complete .







