Book Summary: The New Sell and Sell Short by Dr. Alexander Elder

1. Why is selling such an important aspect of trading?

While buying seems straightforward, knowing when to sell is crucial for successful trading. This involves mastering techniques to maximize profits on winning trades and minimize losses on losing ones. Moreover, short selling, a technique for profiting from price declines, doubles your opportunities, especially in weak markets. This skill is often overlooked by beginners but favored by professional traders.

2. What are the main types of trading approaches?

There are several key decisions to make when choosing a trading approach:

Technical vs. Fundamental Analysis: Technical analysis focuses on chart patterns and indicators, assuming price reflects all known information. Fundamental analysis examines a company's value or the supply-demand dynamics of commodities.

Technical analysis focuses on chart patterns and indicators, assuming price reflects all known information. Fundamental analysis examines a company's value or the supply-demand dynamics of commodities. Trend vs. Counter-trend Trading: Trend traders aim to ride the prevailing market direction. Counter-trend traders capitalize on market oscillations by buying below value and selling above value.

Trend traders aim to ride the prevailing market direction. Counter-trend traders capitalize on market oscillations by buying below value and selling above value. Discretionary vs. Systematic Trading: Discretionary traders analyze charts and make individual decisions. Systematic traders rely on pre-defined rules generated by backtested systems.

Choosing depends on your temperament, trading goals, and risk tolerance.

3. How can I manage risk when selling or short selling?

Risk management is paramount in selling and short selling. Key principles include:

Stop-loss orders: Predetermined price levels that automatically trigger a sale to limit potential losses.

Predetermined price levels that automatically trigger a sale to limit potential losses. Position sizing: Determining the appropriate capital allocation for each trade based on your risk tolerance.

Determining the appropriate capital allocation for each trade based on your risk tolerance. Diversification: Spreading your investments across different assets to reduce overall portfolio risk.

4. What is "engine noise" in trading?

"Engine noise" refers to the fluctuations and false signals that can occur in price charts. These can lead to premature selling or holding onto losing positions for too long. Experienced traders learn to filter out this "noise" and focus on the underlying trend or key indicators.

5. What are the psychological challenges of selling and short selling?

Selling often involves battling emotions like fear and greed. Common psychological pitfalls include:

Holding onto losers too long: Hoping for a turnaround instead of cutting losses.

Hoping for a turnaround instead of cutting losses. Selling winners too early: Fear of losing profits leads to exiting positions before they reach their full potential.

Fear of losing profits leads to exiting positions before they reach their full potential. Short selling anxiety: The inherent risk of unlimited losses can create significant emotional stress.

Developing a disciplined trading plan and managing emotions are essential.

6. What are the benefits of using a study guide when learning about trading?

Study guides, like the one included in The New Sell and Sell Short, reinforce key concepts and help traders test their understanding before risking real capital. They provide structured learning with questions, answers, and chart studies, promoting deeper comprehension of selling and short selling techniques.

7. What are the recommended indicators for analyzing selling opportunities?

While specific indicators depend on individual preferences, some commonly used tools include:

Moving averages: Identify trend direction and potential support/resistance levels.

Identify trend direction and potential support/resistance levels. Envelopes: Show price boundaries around a moving average, highlighting overbought/oversold conditions.

Show price boundaries around a moving average, highlighting overbought/oversold conditions. MACD: A momentum oscillator that signals potential trend changes and buy/sell opportunities.

A momentum oscillator that signals potential trend changes and buy/sell opportunities. Force Index: Measures the strength of price movements, revealing buying/selling pressure.

It's essential to understand how these indicators work and what signals they provide before incorporating them into your trading strategy.

8. Is it essential to specialize in a specific market or asset class?

Specializing can be advantageous as it allows you to develop in-depth knowledge and expertise in a particular area, potentially leading to better trading decisions. This could involve focusing on stocks, futures, options, forex, or even a specific sector within these markets. However, the key is to choose an area that genuinely interests you and aligns with your trading style and risk appetite.