



Breakouts with strong momentum are challenging to catch. The purpose of the Super Breakouts Monitor is to identify such market conditions. This indicator is inspired by a concept from renowned Technical Analyst Tushar Chande, who combines two highly adaptive indicators, VIDYA and the Dynamic Momentum Index (both his creations), to capture the early stages of a successful breakout. At Minions Labs, we've added our unique enhancements to adapt these great ideas for modern markets like stocks, cryptocurrencies, indices, forex, and more.





WHY SHOULD I CARE about the Super Breakouts Monitor?

If you're a trader who loves a good breakout, this indicator provides early-stage signals. Initially designed for Swing Trading in stocks, feedback from trader colleagues has shown that, with proper calibration, this indicator is versatile across various asset classes. At Minions Labs, we allow you to test everything for free before committing any funds. We pride ourselves on our high ranking in the MQL5 ecosystem, thanks to our dedicated customer base and their enjoyment of our products worldwide. Our motto: Just Try It! For Free! No obligations! No Strings Attached! Experience the power of Minions Labs indicators.



HOW DOES THE Super Breakouts Monitor WORK?

The indicator uses a variable-length moving average called VIDYA, along with the Dynamic Momentum Index, an oscillator. This combination excels in identifying breakouts by adapting quickly to asset volatility. Additionally, we have integrated a 'BAND' feature adjustable via a percentage range, allowing full calibration for any asset. This feature helps visualize and capture potential breakouts, filtering out non-trending movements.

We have also incorporated a Trend Filtering tool, the Hull Moving Average, to add an extra layer of protection to your trades by ensuring you trade with the trend.













Do you want to catch the best Breakouts? Click HERE...





ABOUT US



At Minions Labs, led by Flavio Jarabeck, we are devoted to enhancing the trading expertise of both professionals and beginner traders. Our offerings include a comprehensive suite of advanced indicators, crafted to enable traders to explore new strategies across various markets and assets. With a strong commitment to affordability and accessibility, we offer most of our indicators for free and ensure that our premium products are priced competitively, allowing every trader the opportunity to succeed.





