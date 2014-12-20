PeerNova organized a fund raising event and even managed to $8.6 - looks like the investors still have penchant for the revolutionary digital currency

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PeerNova is not new to Bitcoin; however, in order to strengthen its presence in the ecosystem, the company recently organized a fund raising event and even managed to bag $8.6 million. The company announces that it is focused towards expanding the business on Blockchain-based enterprise products.
The latest fund raising by the company is quite successful given the fact that the prices of Bitcoin have fallen dramatically in the last couple of months. This looks like the investors still have penchant for the revolutionary digital currency that according to a lot of bankers and technical experts has potential to transform the way payments are done today.
Currently, Bitcoin valuations are hovering near the sub-$300 mark which though not bad as it traded around $10 earlier the last year, is bad when compared with the exchange rate it touched in October 2013. It had then reached to $1200 in some Bitcoin exchanges and from then on a lot of experts had started predicting that it could touch $2000.
*Despite all hoopla around Bitcoin some publications have even put it as the worst investment in 2014. However, it does not seem legit when the investments are pouring in to PeerNova which is not alone in the segment as several other companies have attracted venture capitalists. They are willing to invest in startups as they see a lot of hope in Bitcoin.
Talking to media Miles Kilburn of Mosaik Partners said, “We are very excited about the enormous potential of block chain technology to serve as a platform to reduce friction, costs, and improve security in e-commerce financial and other transactions.” He also informed that he will be joining PeerNova’s Board of Directors.
Sharing his views on the event Dr. Naveed Sherwani, CEO of PeerNova said, “This is a significant step that further solidifies our belief in the Blockchain as the remarkable invention of the 21st century. This investment will help us hire the best of breed in software engineering talent, expediting our development timelines.”
The latest fund raising by the company is quite successful given the fact that the prices of Bitcoin have fallen dramatically in the last couple of months. This looks like the investors still have penchant for the revolutionary digital currency that according to a lot of bankers and technical experts has potential to transform the way payments are done today.
Currently, Bitcoin valuations are hovering near the sub-$300 mark which though not bad as it traded around $10 earlier the last year, is bad when compared with the exchange rate it touched in October 2013. It had then reached to $1200 in some Bitcoin exchanges and from then on a lot of experts had started predicting that it could touch $2000.
*Despite all hoopla around Bitcoin some publications have even put it as the worst investment in 2014. However, it does not seem legit when the investments are pouring in to PeerNova which is not alone in the segment as several other companies have attracted venture capitalists. They are willing to invest in startups as they see a lot of hope in Bitcoin.
Talking to media Miles Kilburn of Mosaik Partners said, “We are very excited about the enormous potential of block chain technology to serve as a platform to reduce friction, costs, and improve security in e-commerce financial and other transactions.” He also informed that he will be joining PeerNova’s Board of Directors.
Sharing his views on the event Dr. Naveed Sherwani, CEO of PeerNova said, “This is a significant step that further solidifies our belief in the Blockchain as the remarkable invention of the 21st century. This investment will help us hire the best of breed in software engineering talent, expediting our development timelines.”