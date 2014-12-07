Forex Correlations - Trading USDJPY30M

I am fully convinced with the Indicator & according to me with this indicator the traders can

1. Watch what are the currencies doing & decide which is the best pair to trade with

2. once we enter the trade according to me the price should swing in huge pips.

3. If we are able to quickly identify the best cross Currency pairs to enter, then trust me we can mint money in Hundreds of Dollars in few minutes of trading.

Thank You!! & all the best, Suggest if you can with this Indicator also provide the best pairs to trade with.

regards

Hemanth