Trading News Events: U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls

newdigital, 2014.12.07 12:23

EUR/USD trading forecast for Monday (based on binarytribune article)

Friday’s trade saw EUR/USD within the range of 1.2271-1.2393. The daily low has also been the lowest level since August 16th 2012. The pair closed at 1.2379, gaining 0.01% on a daily basis, while losing 0.58% for the whole week.

Euro zone German industrial output

Germany’s seasonally adjusted index of industrial production probably fell 0.2% in October compared to a month ago, according to market expectations, following a 1.4% expansion in September. Annualized industrial output contracted 0.1% in September, after another 1.9% decline in August. The index reflects the change in overall inflation-adjusted value of output in sectors such as manufacturing, mining and utilities. In case industrial output shrank more than anticipated, this would mount selling pressure on the euro. Destatis is to publish the official data at 7:00 GMT on Monday.

Sentix Investor Sentiment

Confidence among investors in the Euro zone probably continued to worsen during the current month, with the corresponding index coming in at a reading of -13.5. In November it stood at -11.87. If so, this would be the fourth consecutive month, during which the gauge occupied negative territory. The index is based on results from the SENTIX survey, one of the most prominent surveys, reflecting investors’ opinion in Germany. It encompasses 2 800 respondents, with 510 of them being institutional investors. Respondents present their expectations regarding ten different markets for a period of one and six months. Readings above zero indicate that respondents were predominantly optimistic, while readings below zero show pessimism. Lower-than-expected readings would have a bearish effect on the common currency. The official index value is due out at 9:30 GMT.

ECB Draghi remarks

At the press conference on Thursday European Central Bank President Mario Draghi noted that bank policy makers would wait until early next year in order to determine whether Euro area economy is in need of additional monetary stimulus.

ECB Governing Council expects to take into consideration a proposal to widen the bank’s asset purchases, meaning the inclusion of sovereign debt, at the upcoming policy meeting on January 22nd, Bloomberg reported.

”We’re looking for the euro to go down to $1.07 by the end of 2015,” Marvin Barth, head of European foreign-exchange strategy at Barclays Plc in London, said on Friday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. ”You’ve reached a tipping point in people’s expectations to where the euro is likely to go. The ECB is providing a significant amount of accommodation in conjunction with negative deposit rates.”



Pivot Points

The central pivot point for the pair is at 1.2348. In case EUR/USD manages to breach the first resistance level at 1.2424, it will probably continue up to test 1.2470. In case the second key resistance is broken, the pair will probably attempt to advance to 1.2546.

If EUR/USD manages to breach the first key support at 1.2302, it will probably continue to slide and test 1.2226. With this second key support broken, the movement to the downside will probably continue to 1.2180.

The mid-Pivot levels for Monday are as follows: M1 – 1.2203, M2 – 1.2264, M3 – 1.2325, M4 – 1.2386, M5 – 1.2447, M6 – 1.2508.

In weekly terms, the central pivot point is at 1.2385. The three key resistance levels are as follows: R1 – 1.2500, R2 – 1.2620, R3 – 1.2735. The three key support levels are: S1 – 1.2265, S2 – 1.2150, S3 – 1.2030.