Non-Farm Employment Strategy
Yes, it will be at 12:30 GMT, or 14:30 MQ MT5 time :
2013-08-02 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-farm Payrolls]
The strategy is very simple one for/during nfp: "if you do not know how to trade - stay away" :)
newdigital, 2013.08.01 16:16
Yes, nfp trading may be profitable ... but as we can see on the charts on the previous posts so it is very difficult trade nfp nes events. Many traders are not trading during nfp, the other traders are not trading on Friday. But there are some traders (special guys) who are trading nfp only.
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US data announcements trigger volatile trading :
The US dollar is the main focus for forex traders this week with several crucial economic data releases scheduled. On Friday, the US unemployment rate will be revealed and it is predicted that the rate will drop from 7.6% to 7.5%. While this is heading in the right direction, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is unlikely to trim the stimulus until he sees unemployment fall below 7%. The most significant measure of the health of the US economy, however, is the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) data, which will also be released on the same day.
Hi all
what is your NFP strategy ?
today is NFP
nfp :
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
nfp 1
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
nfp
Price came back to AUDUSD :)
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
audusd came back
|1:30pm
|CAD
|Employment Change
|21.2K
|-39.4K
|CAD
|Unemployment Rate
|7.2%
|7.2%
|CAD
|Labor Productivity q/q
|0.3%
|0.2%
|USD
|Non-Farm Employment Change
|178K
|162K
|USD
|Unemployment Rate
|7.4%
|7.4%
|USD
|Average Hourly Earnings m/m
My EA doesn't work for big event. So I just disabled the autotrading and am waiting for the nfp :)
99% EAs don't work on big events. Don't worry man..
and this is often the reason for back test results being very different to live trading.
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Hi all
what is your NFP strategy ?
today is NFP