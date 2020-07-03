Non-Farm Employment Strategy

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Hi all

what is your NFP strategy ?

today is NFP

FriAug 212:50amJPY
Monetary Base y/y
38.0%43.2%36.0%

2:30amAUD
PPI q/q
0.1%0.5%0.3%

 7:00amGBP
Nationwide HPI m/m

0.4%0.3%

8:00amEUR
Spanish Unemployment Change

-80.0K-127.2K

8:30amCHF
SVME PMI

53.151.9

9:30amGBP
Construction PMI

51.651.0

10:00amEUR
PPI m/m

0.1%-0.3%

1:30pmUSD
Non-Farm Employment Change
 

Yes, it will be at 12:30 GMT, or 14:30 MQ MT5 time :

2013-08-02 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-farm Payrolls]

The strategy is very simple one for/during nfp: "if you do not know how to trade - stay away" :)

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newdigital, 2013.08.01 16:16

Yes, nfp trading may be profitable ... but as we can see on the charts on the previous posts so it is very difficult trade nfp nes events. Many traders are not trading during nfp, the other traders are not trading on Friday. But there are some traders (special guys) who are trading nfp only.

===========

US data announcements trigger volatile trading :

The US dollar is the main focus for forex traders this week with several crucial economic data releases scheduled. On Friday, the US unemployment rate will be revealed and it is predicted that the rate will drop from 7.6% to 7.5%. While this is heading in the right direction, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is unlikely to trim the stimulus until he sees unemployment fall below 7%. The most significant measure of the health of the US economy, however, is the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) data, which will also be released on the same day.


 
My EA doesn't work for big event. So I just disabled the autotrading and am waiting for the nfp :)
[Deleted]  
niloufar:

Hi all

what is your NFP strategy ?

today is NFP

FriAug 212:50amJPY
Monetary Base y/y
38.0%43.2%36.0%

2:30amAUD
PPI q/q
0.1%0.5%0.3%

 7:00amGBP
Nationwide HPI m/m

0.4%0.3%

8:00amEUR
Spanish Unemployment Change

-80.0K-127.2K

8:30amCHF
SVME PMI

53.151.9

9:30amGBP
Construction PMI

51.651.0

10:00amEUR
PPI m/m

0.1%-0.3%

1:30pmUSD
Non-Farm Employment Change
Perhaps the most interesting thing is to manually trade this event. I would try to ride the wave as far as possible, but always keeping in mind that strong climbs back may take place. You should be mentally prepared to tolerate large movements and accept them. If you can enter a low risk level you can get a very good trade, keep in mind the risk/benefit ratio! Regards.
 

nfp :

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

EURUSD, M5, 2013.08.02

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

nfp 1

EURUSD, M5, 2013.08.02, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDCHF, M5, 2013.08.02

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

nfp

USDCHF, M5, 2013.08.02, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 

Hi good NFP

NFP

 

Price came back to AUDUSD :)

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

AUDUSD, M5, 2013.08.02

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

audusd came back

AUDUSD, M5, 2013.08.02, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 
1:30pmCAD
Employment Change

21.2K-39.4K


CAD
Unemployment Rate

7.2%7.2%


CAD
Labor Productivity q/q

0.3%0.2%


USD
Non-Farm Employment Change

178K162K


USD
Unemployment Rate

7.4%7.4%


USD
Average Hourly Earnings m/m
 
forex2start:
My EA doesn't work for big event. So I just disabled the autotrading and am waiting for the nfp :)
99% EAs don't work on big events. Don't worry man..
 
gurmeetb:
99% EAs don't work on big events. Don't worry man..

why?

     is it refer to strategy ea based on it

     or

     because of requote and/or other Reason FROM broker or some where; then it can not take the position?

what's the problem ?

 
gurmeetb:
99% EAs don't work on big events. Don't worry man..

and this is often the reason for back test results being very different to live trading.

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