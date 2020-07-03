Non-Farm Employment Strategy - page 2

New comment
 
My NFP strategy is to avoid the actual event.  I have given up trying to trade at this time because it normally ends in frustration.  Price action after the dust has settled, even hours later, can be very telling though.  It seems that if the price doesn't quickly return to where it was prior to the event, it is more likely to continue in the direction of the spike.
 
1:30pm CAD
Core Retail Sales m/m

0.2% 1.0%


CAD
Retail Sales m/m

0.3% 0.6%


USD
Non-Farm Employment Change

179K 169K


USD
Unemployment Rate

7.3% 7.3%


USD
Average Hourly Earnings m/m

0.2% 0.2%
 

NFP will be tomorrow :

2013-10-22 12:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Non-farm Payrolls]

Close your open trades tomorrow before nfp if you are not trading the news event for example.

Just information

 
2013-11-08 13:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Nonfarm Payrolls]
 

NFP trading for now :


 

All 3 trades were closed so just one trade for USDJPY is open now :



 
newdigital:

All 3 trades were closed so just one trade for USDJPY is open now :



It's easy to trade the news on a demo account , there is no slippage/requote.
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties - Documentation on MQL5
 

Not easy even if on demo. Because nfp news event is very unpredictable. I just placed buy stop/sell stop pending orders to the nearest support/resistance lines, and I was lucky that there was no any spike on price in that time.

Slippage/requote may be not a big problem for real account. Big problem is spead ... brokers are widening the spead to the max one, and you are thinking that you made an entry in one place but in reality - it may be too far away from what you tried. Traders are using some kind of spread monitor tools in this case.

 
Because when we are trading the news event so we are placing the trades 3 to 5 minutes to/before the events so basicly - we do not have requotes. But the brokers are more clever guys :) so ... they are widening the spread ... may be 20 minutes to/before news event so ... to trade news event on real account - the first problem for the trader to be solved is the following : which broker will be used for this kind of trading.
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties - Documentation on MQL5
 
newdigital:

Not easy even if on demo. Because nfp news event is very unpredictable. I just placed buy stop/sell stop pending orders to the nearest support/resistance lines, and I was lucky that there was no any spike on price in that time.

Slippage/requote may be not a big problem for real account. Big problem is spead ... brokers are widening the spead to the max one, and you are thinking that you made an entry in one place but in reality - it may be too far away from what you tried. Traders are using some kind of spread monitor tools in this case.

True. I wait for the price to tell me what to do. I have not had any problem with slippage but the spread is increased, as usual.
1234
New comment