Non-Farm Employment Strategy - page 2
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NFP will be tomorrow :
2013-10-22 12:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Non-farm Payrolls]
Close your open trades tomorrow before nfp if you are not trading the news event for example.
Just information
NFP trading for now :
All 3 trades were closed so just one trade for USDJPY is open now :
All 3 trades were closed so just one trade for USDJPY is open now :
Not easy even if on demo. Because nfp news event is very unpredictable. I just placed buy stop/sell stop pending orders to the nearest support/resistance lines, and I was lucky that there was no any spike on price in that time.
Slippage/requote may be not a big problem for real account. Big problem is spead ... brokers are widening the spead to the max one, and you are thinking that you made an entry in one place but in reality - it may be too far away from what you tried. Traders are using some kind of spread monitor tools in this case.
Not easy even if on demo. Because nfp news event is very unpredictable. I just placed buy stop/sell stop pending orders to the nearest support/resistance lines, and I was lucky that there was no any spike on price in that time.
Slippage/requote may be not a big problem for real account. Big problem is spead ... brokers are widening the spead to the max one, and you are thinking that you made an entry in one place but in reality - it may be too far away from what you tried. Traders are using some kind of spread monitor tools in this case.