WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, November 23 - 30 for Scalping Trading: High Frequency Scalping System and Indicators To Download

WEEKLY VIDEO DIGEST 2014, November 16 - 23 for Scalping Trading.

Scalping is a strategy of the forex business that we can trade with short time by the scalping . Scalping is very good for the successful trade they can earn money more from the forex market within short time.



What does the term scalping mean, and how can a scalper make money on CFDs?

Scalping is a trading technique that involves opening and closing positions intraday in a variety of instruments such as FX, Futures or CFDs; typically “scalpers” will aim to profit from small price movements in their trading positions. They will also tend to trade much more frequently than medium to longer term “trend” following traders. It is not uncommon for them to trade multiple times a day.



Advantages:

The brief amount of market exposure and the frequency of small moves make this strategy popular among many types of traders. By reducing market exposure – most scalping trades last only a few minutes or hours, and certainly no more than a day – helps mitigate one of the major risks of trading namely the probability of “gap” risk.

Small price moves are more frequent than larger ones and so even in quieter market conditions there are generally always opportunities to profit.

Disadvantages:

Markets are fast moving and subject to large intraday swings. By anticipating extremely short term moves in price, scalpers can be wrong footed by the direction of the market and so may run their losses whilst taking very small profits.

Frictional costs such as bid/offer spreads, broker commission and trading losses can quickly erode small, but consistent profits. Therefore scalpers have to be extremely disciplined in selecting potential trades.

