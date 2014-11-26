WEEKLY VIDEO DIGEST 2014, November 16 - 23 for Scalping Trading
26 November 2014

26 November 2014, 18:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
Forex Scalping Tips

What is Scalping???
Scalping is a strategy of the forex business that we can trade with short time by the scalping . Scalping is very good for the successful trade they can earn money more from the forex market within short time .
Good thread started on indian-forex forum

WEEKLY VIDEO DIGEST 2014, November 09 - 16 for Scalping Trading.
mql5 blog digest

Forex Scalping.

The video

10 Pips Per Day Scalping Strategy 15 min Forex Market

Trading strategy explained by video




Simple one minute scalping strategy

Trading strategy explained by video

Secrets of LMAX HyperScalper Micro Scalping Session by 2 parts.

Video scalping as the practics using Dukascopy

Scalping ES for less than one point.
Discussion thread on Big Mike's Trading Forum

Trading styles webinar #6 - Scalping.
The webinar (new one)


#scalping trading, scalp, Dukascopy