Weekly digest Nov 24-28: OPEC decision, fury of Ferguson, China overtaking Japan as a stock market, Facebook to rival LinkedIn

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency forecasts, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: OPEC leaves oil production unchanged. Winners and losers
- BBC News: Falling oil prices: Winners and losers
- The WSJ: OPEC Leaves Production Target Unchanged
- MarketWatch: Americans, let’s be thankful that U.S. oil is pulverizing OPEC
- Russia Today: OPEC decision will keep oil prices low & hit Russia, Iran, US – experts
- Reuters: OPEC inaction halts Europe rally; dollar firms
- Bloomberg: Oil in New Era as OPEC Refuses to Yield to U.S. Shale
- Sputnik International: OPEC Not Opposed to Shale Oil: Secretary General
- Sputnik International: Russian Oil Extraction Most Likely to Drop in 2015: LUKOIL Vice President
- MarketWatch: Gold prices tumble as oil collapses after OPEC decision
Forex news: Boosted dollar, weak yen, falling euro
- FXEmpire: EURUSD bear bias for 1.2402/01 today and through 1.2359/58 next week
- FXStreet: GBP/USD Forecast: dollar broadly higher
- BBC News: Weak yen and oil price lifts Nikkei
- Bloomberg: Dollar Advances as OPEC Output Freeze Seen Hurting Euro, Aussie
- FXEmpire: NASDAQ Forecast November 28, 2014, Technical Analysis
- FXStreet: Euro heads lower after rejection above $1.25
- Pound Sterling Live: Negative Implications for Sterling as Inflation Forecast to Fall Below 1 pct in 2015
- DailyFX: AUD/USD Doji Duo Signals Bulls’ Reluctance To Return
This week's main events, analysis: Weak Eurozone data, inflation in the UK, Ferguson, Ebola vaccine
- Bloomberg: China Overtakes Japan as World’s Second-Biggest Stock Market
- Forbes: The Globalization Of China's Stock Market
- The Economist: The fury of Ferguson. Race is America’s deepest problem, but multiple small changes can mitigate it
- CNNMoney: Post-Ferguson, more police uniforms include cameras
- MQL5 Blogs: Citi: Gold is equivalent to bitcoin, thus Swiss vote makes no sense
- The WSJ: Central Banks Are Pressed to Revisit the Golden Age
- FXStreet: Inflation expected to fall below 1% in the UK
- FXStreet: Weak Eurozone data adds pressure on ECB
- The WSJ: In Brussels, Germany Seen Calling the Shots. Germany Has Locked Up Key Positions at EU Institutions
- BBC News: GSK hails Ebola vaccine breakthrough
Business & companies news: Google's possible breakup, Apple's $100 bn waste, Twitter CFO twitting about deal, Facebook to rival LinkedIn
- Forbes: Apple's $100 Billion Waste: Tim Cook's Single Biggest Mistake As CEO
- The Washington Post: Report: Facebook planning office version to rival LinkedIn, Google
- Bloomberg: Russia’s Oil Giant Battles Debt After $55 Billion Deal
- Businessweek: Twitter CFO Oops Moment: Mistakenly Tweets About Deal
- BBC News: Google should be broken up, say European MPs
- MarketWatch: Wal-Mart, Amazon, other retailers in focus
- CNNMoney: Chrysler must begin exploding airbag recalls by Monday: Regulator
- Forbes: Britain's Five Fastest Growing Technology Companies
Trader's self-development: Ways a strong dollar impacts the global economy, how to trade double tops
- BBC News: Video. Why are oil prices so low?
- Bloomberg: Buy Today, Go Away for December South African Bond Gains
- MQL5 Blogs: How 23 Novice Investors Became Overnight Millionaires
- Barron's: 3 Ways a Strong Dollar Impacts the Global Economy
- Barron's: Today’s Top 5 Stock Picks: Rock Solid Small Caps
- MQL5 Blogs: VIDEO LESSON - How to Trade Double Tops/Double Tops
- MQL5 Blogs: Video: Latest News about Stocks and Business - November 25, 2014