Weekly digest Nov 24-28: OPEC decision, fury of Ferguson, China overtaking Japan as a stock market, Facebook to rival LinkedIn

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency forecasts, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.



Top news of the week: OPEC leaves oil production unchanged. Winners and losers

Forex news: Boosted dollar, weak yen, falling euro



This week's main events, analysis: Weak Eurozone data, inflation in the UK, Ferguson, Ebola vaccine



Business & companies news: Google's possible breakup, Apple's $100 bn waste, Twitter CFO twitting about deal, Facebook to rival LinkedIn

