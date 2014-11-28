Weekly digest Nov 24-28: OPEC decision, fury of Ferguson, China overtaking Japan as a stock market, Facebook to rival LinkedIn
Events

Weekly digest Nov 24-28: OPEC decision, fury of Ferguson, China overtaking Japan as a stock market, Facebook to rival LinkedIn

28 November 2014, 12:52
Alice F
Alice F
0
780

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency forecasts, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

Top news of the week: OPEC leaves oil production unchanged. Winners and losers

Forex news: Boosted dollar, weak yen, falling euro

This week's main events, analysis: Weak Eurozone data, inflation in the UK, Ferguson, Ebola vaccine

Business & companies news: Google's possible breakup, Apple's $100 bn waste, Twitter CFO twitting about deal, Facebook to rival LinkedIn

Trader's self-development: Ways a strong dollar impacts the global economy, how to trade double tops

#LinkedIn, Trading Strategies, Facebook, Amazon, weekly digest, Ferguson, OPEC decision