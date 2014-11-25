SOMETHING TO READ - How 23 Novice Investors Became Overnight Millionaires

Michael W. Covel











What happens when ordinary people are taught a system to make extraordinary money?

Richard Dennis made a fortune on Wall Street by investing according to a few simple rules. Convinced that great trading was a skill that could be taught to anyone, he made a bet with his partner and ran a classified ad in the Wall Street Journal looking for novices to train. His recruits, later known as the Turtles, had anything but traditional Wall Street backgrounds; they included a professional blackjack player, a pianist, and a fantasy game designer. By the time the experiment ended, Dennis had made a hundred million dollars from his Turtles and created one killer Wall Street legend.

In The Complete TurtleTrader, Michael W. Covel tells their riveting story with the first ever on-the-record interviews with individual Turtles. He shows how Dennis's rules worked—and can still work today—for any investor with the desire and commitment to learn from one of the greatest investing stories of all time.