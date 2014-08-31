Forecast results for past August 28, 2014

As forecasted earlier, EUR dropped against the USD about 50 points, NZD dropped against the USD and CAD for about 30 points, GBP raised against about NZD 80 points, AUD raised against NZD for 45 points. The market went in the same direction as forecast while the remaining pairs went against.

Forecast for the next few days (September 1-2, 2014)

Perhaps some strengthening NZD, especially against the EUR. As NZD and EUR still remain with their negative attitude against most currencies. AUD is also not as strong as before, it is a potential downturn, especially against the USD, JPY, and against the GBP.

Potential growth have a good chance of USD, JPY, and GBP, CHF (comparatively). On the basis of the forecast is likely to be profitable shorts EUR/CHF, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, NZD/CHF, NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD, and longs for the GBP/NZD, GBP/AUD, USD/JPY and USD/CAD.

Have a profitable trades,

IzaTrade