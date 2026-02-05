Leverage Detective Pro - Expert Advisor Documentation

📘 Leverage Detective Pro — Documentation Overview



1. Overview

Leverage Detective Pro is a professional-grade risk analysis and leverage monitoring Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, designed to reveal the actual leverage exposure of your trading account in real time.

While brokers advertise leverage such as 1:100, 1:500, or 1:1000, the real leverage you are using depends on:

Symbol margin requirements

Contract size

Position volume

Broker-specific rules

Account type

This Expert Advisor removes guesswork by calculating and displaying the true leverage in use per symbol, based on live margin data and current exposure, not marketing values.

2. Purpose & Use Case

Leverage Detective Pro is built for traders who want to:

Understand true leverage exposure, not advertised leverage

Monitor margin safety levels before reaching critical zones

Compare leverage usage across multiple symbols

Detect broker-specific margin behavior

Make informed manual risk decisions

This EA is especially useful for:

High-leverage trading accounts

Multi-symbol portfolios

Index, CFD, and Gold traders

Traders operating close to margin limits

Traders evaluating broker risk behavior

3. Core Functionality

3.1 Real Leverage Calculation

The EA calculates Actual Leverage using live account and symbol data, including:

Used margin

Symbol contract size

Broker margin requirements

Open position volume

Account balance and equity

Only active, open positions are included in the calculation.

Pending orders or planned trades are not considered.

The displayed leverage represents real exposure, not broker-advertised leverage.

3.2 Multi-Symbol Monitoring

Monitor up to 5 symbols simultaneously

Auto-detects broker symbol formats and suffixes (e.g. .m , .pro , .raw )

Recognizes common broker aliases (e.g. NAS100 ↔️ USTEC, US30 ↔️ DJI)

Symbols missing from Market Watch can be loaded automatically using the built-in refresh control

This allows accurate monitoring even when brokers use non-standard symbol naming.

3.3 Risk Classification System

Each monitored symbol is evaluated and classified into one of the following risk tiers:

Low

Moderate

High

Extreme

Risk levels are displayed using clear, color-coded visual indicators, allowing instant recognition of dangerous exposure levels.

3.4 Margin & Account Awareness

The EA continuously tracks and evaluates:

Used margin

Free margin

Margin level

Balance vs. equity behavior

Broker-defined margin rules

This enables early identification of margin pressure, over-leverage, and potential margin-call zones before critical levels are reached.

3.5 Broker & Account Information

Leverage Detective Pro automatically detects and displays:

Broker name

Account type (Standard, ECN, Cent)

Maximum allowed orders (if provided by broker)

Broker regulation status (when detectable)

Cent accounts are handled with adjusted calculations to maintain accuracy and prevent misleading leverage readings.

4. Interface & Behavior

Professional dark-theme information panel

Real-time updates on every tick

Clean, non-intrusive chart display

Designed for continuous monitoring during live trading

Control Buttons

Main Toggle – Enables or disables the EA panel and calculations

Load / Refresh Symbols – Loads missing symbols into Market Watch and refreshes multi-symbol monitoring

5. Strategy Tester & Demo Behavior

This EA includes demonstration-only trade logic that:

Executes only in Strategy Tester or demo testing environments

Is automatically disabled in real trading accounts

Never executes live trades

Any automated trade logic included exists solely for demonstration and testing purposes and is not part of the EA’s live functionality.

6. Limitations

This EA does not place, modify, or manage live trades

No automated entries or exits are performed

Risk classifications are informational only and not financial advice

Broker data availability may vary depending on server implementation

Broker symbol suffixes are auto-detected, but if a symbol is not recognized, the exact broker symbol name must be entered manually

7. Intended Evolution

Leverage Detective Pro v1.0 serves as the foundation of a leverage-aware trading framework.

Future versions may introduce optional automated logic based on leverage conditions, but this version remains strictly analytical, educational, and monitoring-focused.

8. Summary

Leverage Detective Pro v1.0 delivers professional-level insight into:

Real leverage exposure

Margin behavior

Broker constraints

Risk escalation

It helps traders avoid catastrophic losses caused by misunderstood leverage and hidden margin mechanics.

This Expert Advisor is a risk intelligence tool, not a trading robot.



Easy EA Installation Steps

Running EA Across Multiple Brokers







⭐️ Your Feedback Matters! ⭐️

If you find Leverage Detective Pro EA helpful, we’d love to hear your thoughts!

Your feedback helps shape future updates and ensures the EA continues to improve with features that matter to real traders like you.

👍 If you enjoy using it, please consider leaving a 5-star rating — it encourages us to keep building and refining tools that bring real value.

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Drop a comment or message anytime — we’re here to help and always open to new ideas.

Thank you for your support!



