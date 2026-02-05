Leverage Detective Pro - Expert Advisor Documentation

📘 Leverage Detective Pro — Documentation Overview
1. Overview
Leverage Detective Pro is a professional-grade risk analysis and leverage monitoring Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, designed to reveal the actual leverage exposure of your trading account in real time.
While brokers advertise leverage such as 1:100, 1:500, or 1:1000, the real leverage you are using depends on:
- Symbol margin requirements
- Contract size
- Position volume
- Broker-specific rules
- Account type
This Expert Advisor removes guesswork by calculating and displaying the true leverage in use per symbol, based on live margin data and current exposure, not marketing values.
2. Purpose & Use Case
Leverage Detective Pro is built for traders who want to:
- Understand true leverage exposure, not advertised leverage
- Monitor margin safety levels before reaching critical zones
- Compare leverage usage across multiple symbols
- Detect broker-specific margin behavior
- Make informed manual risk decisions
This EA is especially useful for:
- High-leverage trading accounts
- Multi-symbol portfolios
- Index, CFD, and Gold traders
- Traders operating close to margin limits
- Traders evaluating broker risk behavior
3. Core Functionality
3.1 Real Leverage Calculation
The EA calculates Actual Leverage using live account and symbol data, including:
- Used margin
- Symbol contract size
- Broker margin requirements
- Open position volume
- Account balance and equity
Only active, open positions are included in the calculation.
Pending orders or planned trades are not considered.
The displayed leverage represents real exposure, not broker-advertised leverage.
3.2 Multi-Symbol Monitoring
- Monitor up to 5 symbols simultaneously
- Auto-detects broker symbol formats and suffixes (e.g. .m , .pro , .raw )
- Recognizes common broker aliases (e.g. NAS100 ↔️ USTEC, US30 ↔️ DJI)
- Symbols missing from Market Watch can be loaded automatically using the built-in refresh control
This allows accurate monitoring even when brokers use non-standard symbol naming.
3.3 Risk Classification System
Each monitored symbol is evaluated and classified into one of the following risk tiers:
- Low
- Moderate
- High
- Extreme
Risk levels are displayed using clear, color-coded visual indicators, allowing instant recognition of dangerous exposure levels.
3.4 Margin & Account Awareness
The EA continuously tracks and evaluates:
- Used margin
- Free margin
- Margin level
- Balance vs. equity behavior
- Broker-defined margin rules
This enables early identification of margin pressure, over-leverage, and potential margin-call zones before critical levels are reached.
3.5 Broker & Account Information
Leverage Detective Pro automatically detects and displays:
Broker name
Account type (Standard, ECN, Cent)
Maximum allowed orders (if provided by broker)
Broker regulation status (when detectable)
Cent accounts are handled with adjusted calculations to maintain accuracy and prevent misleading leverage readings.
4. Interface & Behavior
- Professional dark-theme information panel
- Real-time updates on every tick
- Clean, non-intrusive chart display
- Designed for continuous monitoring during live trading
Control Buttons
- Main Toggle – Enables or disables the EA panel and calculations
- Load / Refresh Symbols – Loads missing symbols into Market Watch and refreshes multi-symbol monitoring
5. Strategy Tester & Demo Behavior
This EA includes demonstration-only trade logic that:
- Executes only in Strategy Tester or demo testing environments
- Is automatically disabled in real trading accounts
- Never executes live trades
Any automated trade logic included exists solely for demonstration and testing purposes and is not part of the EA’s live functionality.
6. Limitations
- This EA does not place, modify, or manage live trades
- No automated entries or exits are performed
- Risk classifications are informational only and not financial advice
- Broker data availability may vary depending on server implementation
- Broker symbol suffixes are auto-detected, but if a symbol is not recognized, the exact broker symbol name must be entered manually
7. Intended Evolution
Leverage Detective Pro v1.0 serves as the foundation of a leverage-aware trading framework.
Future versions may introduce optional automated logic based on leverage conditions, but this version remains strictly analytical, educational, and monitoring-focused.MT5 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/164318
MT4 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/164317
8. Summary
Leverage Detective Pro v1.0 delivers professional-level insight into:
- Real leverage exposure
- Margin behavior
- Broker constraints
- Risk escalation
It helps traders avoid catastrophic losses caused by misunderstood leverage and hidden margin mechanics.
This Expert Advisor is a risk intelligence tool, not a trading robot.
Easy EA Installation Steps
Running EA Across Multiple Brokers
⭐️ Your Feedback Matters! ⭐️
If you find Leverage Detective Pro EA helpful, we’d love to hear your thoughts!
Your feedback helps shape future updates and ensures the EA continues to improve with features that matter to real traders like you.
👍 If you enjoy using it, please consider leaving a 5-star rating — it encourages us to keep building and refining tools that bring real value.
💬 Got suggestions or questions?
Drop a comment or message anytime — we’re here to help and always open to new ideas.
Thank you for your support!