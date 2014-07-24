Gold Prediction: 1.33% Drop in 14 Days

Short:

Gold ETF (GLD) direction

Physical Gold (XAU) direction

Physical Silver (XAG) direction

Forecast Length: 14 days (7/6/14 – 7/20/14)



I Know First Average: -0.98%





XAUUSD

We can see the triangle pattern with Chinkou Span line of Ichimoku indicator to be ready for crossing the price from above to below for good breakdown for the next days. If the price crosses 1292 support level so correction within primary bullish will be continuing with the possibility for price reversal from bullish to primary bearish:





