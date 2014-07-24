Gold Prediction: 1.33% Drop in 14 Days

1
169
Short:
- Gold ETF (GLD) direction
- Physical Gold (XAU) direction
- Physical Silver (XAG) direction
Forecast Length: 14 days (7/6/14 – 7/20/14)
I Know First Average: -0.98%
XAUUSD
We can see the triangle pattern with Chinkou Span line of Ichimoku indicator to be ready for crossing the price from above to below for good breakdown for the next days. If the price crosses 1292 support level so correction within primary bullish will be continuing with the possibility for price reversal from bullish to primary bearish: