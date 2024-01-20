Speculator's diary, entry 4th (20.10.2023). Yield 20'002%.

Deal with XAU/USD. Yield 20'002,67%

On the morning of October 20, 2023, three long positions on the XAU/USD instrument were already opened. To fix a profitability of 20,000% and get a total profit of 600USD, take profit was set at 1995.23 with three transactions.

The bet made on the explosive growth of gold prices within the framework of the formation of the 3rd segment of the orange fractal worked (Fig. 4-1).





It is premature to talk now about stopping growth, because the local maximum has not been reached and the 3rd segment of the orange fractal has not been completed, that is, the formation of the 1st segment of the green fractal will continue.

On 10/20/2023, the first three transactions were closed at take profit at 1995.24 (Fig. 4-2).



Trading on FOREX requires diversification not only of market risks, but also of risks associated with brokerage companies. In this regard, it was decided to distribute part of the profit received across three accounts in different currencies and continue trading with the results reflected in the consolidated report in the form of a summary table (Fig. 4-3).

“AN” – initial account with a starting deposit of 3USD. “Costforecast” is an account opened with an initial deposit of 300USD. “Quotesforecast” – an account opened with an initial deposit of 10’000RUB (104.77USD at the rate of 95.4472). “Forexforecast” – an account opened with an initial deposit of 1’000CNY (136.61USD at the rate of 7.3201). You can monitor transactions carried out on your accounts online by following the links posted on the costforecast website in the “trading signals” section: https://costforecast.bitrix24.site/tradingsignals-en/







More to come.





You can learn about the modeling method in the article “Apophenia as an apologist for clairvoyance in capital markets”.

You can familiarize yourself with the alphabet for reading graphs by watching the short video “Alphabet of Niro Attractors”.

Read all Diary entries on the costforecast website at the link: https://costforecast.bitrix24.site/blog1-2-en/