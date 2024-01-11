Speculator's diary, second entry (11.10.2023).

Deal with XAU/USD.





A pending buy stop order placed on 10/06/2023 for the XAU/USD instrument at 1873.56 with a volume of 0.02 lots was triggered on 10/11/2023 at a price of 1873.60.





The dynamics of XAU/USD quotes as of October 11, 2023 shows that it is likely that the fractal indicated in Fig. 1 is being formed in the fractal structure. 2-2 in orange.





Taking these assumptions into account, we should expect a continuation of the upward trend towards $2,065 as part of the formation of the 3rd segment of the orange fractal.









More to come.





You can learn about the modeling method in the article “Apophenia as an apologist for clairvoyance in capital markets”.

You can familiarize yourself with the alphabet for reading graphs by watching the short video “Alphabet of Niro Attractors”.

Read all Diary entries on the costforecast website at the link: https://costforecast.bitrix24.site/blog1-2-en/