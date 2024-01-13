Speculator's diary, third entry (13.10.2023).

Deal with XAU/USD.





On 10/13/2023, the growth of gold quotes accelerated and it was decided to add one more to the already two open positions.









In anticipation of the continuation of the upward trend according to the FMFS-I model (Fig. 3-2), made on September 18, 2023, a long position was opened on the XAU/USD instrument with a volume of 0.03 lots at $1929.26 per ounce (Fig. 3-3).









More to come.





You can learn about the modeling method in the article “Apophenia as an apologist for clairvoyance in capital markets”.

You can familiarize yourself with the alphabet for reading graphs by watching the short video “Alphabet of Niro Attractors”.

Read all Diary entries on the costforecast website at the link: https://costforecast.bitrix24.site/blog1-2-en/