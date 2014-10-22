USD Slid Against JPY As JPY Enjoys Safe Haven Demand

EUR/USD

The euro slipped against the dollar and the yen on Tuesday following reports that the European Central Bank is considering corporate bond purchases and could decide on the matter as,...

GBP/USD

The pound was steady near two week highs against the dollar on Tuesday as concerns over slowing global growth continued to cloud market sentiment following lackluster,...

USD/JPY

The dollar slid against the yen on Tuesday as the Japanese currency enjoyed safe-haven demand on news China's economy grew less in the third quarter when compared,...

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