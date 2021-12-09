Giriş

MQL4'te 6 çizim stili vardır. Ve MQL5'te 18 çizim stili vardır. Bu nedenle, MQL5'in çizim stillerini tanıtmak için bir makale yazmaya değer olabilir.

Çizim Stilleri

Bu yazıda MQL5'teki çizim stillerinin ayrıntılarını ele alacağız. Ek olarak, bu çizim stillerinin nasıl kullanılacağını göstermek için bir gösterge oluşturacağız ve çizimi iyileştireceğiz.

MQL4'te Çizim kavramı yoktur, ancak SetIndexStyle() fonksiyonunun ilk parametresi Çizgi indeksi, Çizim indeksine eşdeğerdir.

void SetIndexStyle( int index, int type, int style=EMPTY, int width=EMPTY, color clr= CLR_NONE )

MQL4'te sadece 6 çizim stili vardır, DRAW_ZIGZAG'e ek olarak iki tampona ihtiyaç vardır, diğer 5 çizim stili sadece bir tampona ihtiyaç duyar.

Bu nedenle, MQL4'te SetIndexStyle() fonksiyonunun ilk parametresi, tampon indeksi olarak kolayca anlaşılabilir. DRAW_ZIGZAG kullanmıyorsanız sorun değil. Bu arada, DRAW_ZIGZAG ile uygulanan MQL4 göstergelerini gördünüz mü? Görmedim. (ZigZag.mq4, DRAW_SECTION ile uygulanır).

MQL4 ve MQL5'teki çizim stillerini karşılaştıralım:





Tablo 1. MQL4 ve MQL5'teki çizim stilleri listesi

Ne görüyorsunuz? MQL5'te yeni 12 çizim stili eklendi ve renk tamponlu 8 yeni çizim stili var. Daha önce olduğu gibi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılamaz, Çizgi indeksi kavramı çok kolay karıştırılır.

Bu nedenle, MQL5 size bir Çizim verir, bu, gösterge penceresinde çizebileceğiniz MQL4'teki Çizgiye eşdeğerdir.

MQL5'te sadece çizgiyi çizemezsiniz, böylece isim Çizim ile daha doğru olur.

Tampon Modeli

Burada Tampon Modeli kavramını tanımlıyoruz. Bir çizim stilinin Tampon Modeli, Tampon numarasına, türüne ve düzenine ihtiyaç duymasıdır.

Çizim stilinin Tampon Modelini bir dize ile temsil edebiliriz, DataBuffer için D harfi, ColorBuffer için C harfi, soldan sağa küçükten büyüğe indeks numarasına karşılık gelir.

Bu nedenle, MQL5 çizim stillerinin Tampon Modeli aşağıdaki tabloda sunulmaktadır:





Tablo 2. MQL5'te çizim stilleri için Tampon Modelleri

Göstergelerinizde birden fazla Çizim varsa, o zaman göstergelerin Tampon Modeli, bu Çizimlerin Tampon Modeli sırasına göre düzenlenir, SetIndexBuffer() çağrılırken Tampon indeksi artan sırada olmalıdır.

Hesaplamanın gerektirdiği geçici verileri kaydetmek için bazı yardımcı tamponlar kullandıysanız, bu yardımcı tamponlar SetIndexBuffer() ile bağlanmalı ve görüntülenebilen tüm tamponlardan sonra yerleştirilmelidir.

Aksi halde...

Tampon modelini göstermek için DemoBufferPattern göstergesini yayınladım. Kendiniz deneyin.

DemoDrawType Göstergesi

DemoDrawType göstergesini ele alalım.

Şekil 1. Gösterge giriş parametreleri





Şekil 2. Gösterge giriş parametreleri (devam)

"Girişler" sekmesinden herhangi bir çizim stili seçmenize ve Çizimin çeşitli özelliklerini ayarlamanıza olanak tanır.





Şekil 3. Çizim stilleri listesi

Bu nedenle, her öznitelik için bir giriş değişkeni tanımlamamız ve bu değişkenlerin makul olup olmadığını kontrol etmek için bir fonksiyon uygulamamız gerekir.

Giriş değişkenleri programda değiştirilemediğinden, kontrol edilen giriş değişkeni değerini tutmak için bir dizi global değişken tanımlaması gerekir.

input ENUM_DRAW_TYPE InpDrawType = DRAW_LINE ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpLineStyle = STYLE_SOLID ; input bool InpShowData = true; input uchar InpArrow = 159 ; input int InpArrowShift = - 10 ; input int InpDrawBegin = 10 ; input int InpShift = 10 ; input int InpLineWidth = 1 ; input int InpColorNum = 60 ; input color InpPlotColor = RoyalBlue ; input double InpEmptyValue = 0.0 ; input string InpLabel = "Value" ; input bool InpTestEmptyValue = false; ENUM_DRAW_TYPE iDrawType = DRAW_LINE ; ENUM_LINE_STYLE iLineStyle = STYLE_SOLID ; bool bShowData = true; uchar uArrow = 181 ; int iArrowShift = - 10 ; int iDrawBegin = 10 ; int iShift = 10 ; int iLineWidth = 1 ; int iColorNum = 60 ; color iPlotColor = RoyalBlue ; string sLabel = "" ; bool bTestEmptyValue = false; double dEmptyValue = EMPTY_VALUE ; bool checkInput() { if (InpDrawType< DRAW_NONE || InpDrawType> DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES ) return (false); else iDrawType = InpDrawType; if (InpLineStyle< STYLE_SOLID || InpLineStyle> STYLE_DASHDOTDOT ) return (false); else iLineStyle = InpLineStyle; bShowData = InpShowData; uArrow = InpArrow; iArrowShift = InpArrowShift; iDrawBegin = InpDrawBegin; iShift = InpShift; iLineWidth = InpLineWidth; iColorNum = InpColorNum; iPlotColor = InpPlotColor; dEmptyValue = InpEmptyValue; sLabel = InpLabel; bTestEmptyValue = InpTestEmptyValue; return (true); }

18 çizim stilinin tümünün örnekleri şekiller 4-21'de sunulmuştur:

Şekil 4. DRAW_NONE çizim stili örneği



Şekil 5. DRAW_LINE çizim stili örneği

Şekil 6. DRAW_HISTOGRAM çizim stili örneği

Şekil 7. DRAW_ARROW çizim stili örneği

Şekil 8. DRAW_SECTION çizim stili örneği

Şekil 9. DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 çizim stili örneği

Şekil 10. DRAW_FILLING çizim stili örneği

Şekil 11. DRAW_ZIGZAG çizim stili örneği

Şekil 12. DRAW_BARS çizim stili örneği

Şekil 13. DRAW_CANDLES çizim stili örneği

Şekil 14. DRAW_COLOR_LINE çizim stili örneği

Şekil 15. DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM çizim stili örneği

Şekil 16. DRAW_COLOR_ARROW çizim stili örneği

Şekil 17. DRAW_COLOR_SECTION çizim stili örneği

Şekil 18. DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 çizim stili örneği

Şekil 19. DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG çizim stili örneği

Şekil 20. DRAW_COLOR_BARS çizim stili örneği

Şekil 21. DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES çizim stili örneği

Boş Değere Nasıl Yaklaşılır

Farklı çizim stilleri farklı grafikleri gösterir, bu nedenle farklı Tampon Modelleri gerektirirler.

Farklı Tampon Modellerinin yanı sıra, çizim stilleri arasındaki en büyük fark, boş değerlere nasıl yaklaştığıdır.

Bu yüzden boş bir değer eklemenize izin veren bir giriş parametresi ekledim. Bu göstergenin amacı DrawType öğesini göstermek olduğundan, bu nedenle sadece boş değerin bir kısmını ayarlama zamanı gerekir.

Boş değerlere yaklaşma farklılığına bağlı olarak, tüm çizim stilleri üç kategoriye ayrılabilir:





Tablo 3. Kategorilere göre ayrılmış çizim stilleri



Şekiller 22-29'da sunulan örnekler.

Şekil 22. DRAW_LINE çizim stili örneği (boş değerlerle)



Şekil 23. DRAW_SECTION çizim stili örneği (boş değerlerle)

Şekil 24. DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 çizim stili örneği (boş değerlerle)

Şekil 25. DRAW_BARS çizim stili örneği (boş değerlerle)

Şekil 26. DRAW_FILLING çizim stili örneği (boş değerlerle)

Şekil 27. DRAW_ZIGZAG çizim stili örneği (boş değerlerle)

Şekil 28. DRAW_COLOR_ARROW çizim stili örneği (boş değerlerle)

Şekil 29. DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES çizim stili örneği (boş değerlerle)

Göstergenin tam kaynak kodu:

#property copyright "2010, Loong@forum.mql4.com" #property link "http://login.mql5.com/en/users/Loong" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_buffers 5 struct SLoongDrawType { ENUM_DRAW_TYPE eDrawType; int iDrawType; int iNumBufferData; int iNumBufferColor; string sDrawType; string sDrawTypeDescription; }; const SLoongDrawType caDrawType[]= { { DRAW_NONE , 0 , 1 , 0 , "DRAW_NONE" , "Not drawn" }, { DRAW_LINE , 1 , 1 , 0 , "DRAW_LINE" , "Line" }, { DRAW_HISTOGRAM , 2 , 1 , 0 , "DRAW_HISTOGRAM" , "Histogram from the zero line" }, { DRAW_ARROW , 3 , 1 , 0 , "DRAW_ARROW" , "Drawing arrows" }, { DRAW_SECTION , 4 , 1 , 0 , "DRAW_SECTION" , "Section" }, { DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 , 5 , 2 , 0 , "DRAW_HISTOGRAM2" , "Histogram of the two indicator buffers" }, { DRAW_ZIGZAG , 6 , 2 , 0 , "DRAW_ZIGZAG" , "Style Zigzag allows vertical section on the bar" }, { DRAW_FILLING , 7 , 2 , 0 , "DRAW_FILLING" , "Color fill between the two levels" }, { DRAW_BARS , 8 , 4 , 0 , "DRAW_BARS" , "Display as a sequence of bars" }, { DRAW_CANDLES , 9 , 4 , 0 , "DRAW_CANDLES" , "Display as a sequence of candlesticks" }, { DRAW_COLOR_LINE , 10 , 1 , 1 , "DRAW_COLOR_LINE" , "Multicolored line" }, { DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM , 11 , 1 , 1 , "DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM" , "Multicolored histogram from the zero line" }, { DRAW_COLOR_ARROW , 12 , 1 , 1 , "DRAW_COLOR_ARROW" , "Drawing multicolored arrows" }, { DRAW_COLOR_SECTION , 13 , 1 , 1 , "DRAW_COLOR_SECTION" , "Multicolored section" }, { DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 , 14 , 2 , 1 , "DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2" , "Multicolored histogram of the two indicator buffers" }, { DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG , 15 , 2 , 1 , "DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG" , "Multicolored ZigZag" }, { DRAW_COLOR_BARS , 16 , 4 , 1 , "DRAW_COLOR_BARS" , "Multicolored bars" }, { DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES , 17 , 4 , 1 , "DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES" , "Multicolored candlesticks" } }; input ENUM_DRAW_TYPE InpDrawType = DRAW_LINE ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpLineStyle = STYLE_SOLID ; input bool InpShowData = true; input uchar InpArrow = 159 ; input int InpArrowShift = - 10 ; input int InpDrawBegin = 10 ; input int InpShift = 10 ; input int InpLineWidth = 1 ; input int InpColorNum = 60 ; input color InpPlotColor = RoyalBlue ; input double InpEmptyValue = 0.0 ; input string InpLabel = "Value" ; input bool InpTestEmptyValue = false; ENUM_DRAW_TYPE iDrawType = DRAW_LINE ; ENUM_LINE_STYLE iLineStyle = STYLE_SOLID ; bool bShowData = true; uchar uArrow = 181 ; int iArrowShift = - 10 ; int iDrawBegin = 10 ; int iShift = 10 ; int iLineWidth = 1 ; int iColorNum = 60 ; color iPlotColor = RoyalBlue ; string sLabel = "" ; bool bTestEmptyValue = false; double dEmptyValue = EMPTY_VALUE ; double DC[]; double D1[]; double D2[]; double D3[]; double D4[]; bool checkInput() { if (InpDrawType< DRAW_NONE || InpDrawType> DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES ) return (false); else iDrawType=InpDrawType; if (InpLineStyle< STYLE_SOLID || InpLineStyle> STYLE_DASHDOTDOT ) return (false); else iLineStyle=InpLineStyle; bShowData =InpShowData; uArrow=InpArrow; iArrowShift = InpArrowShift; iDrawBegin = InpDrawBegin; iShift = InpShift; iLineWidth = InpLineWidth; iColorNum = InpColorNum; iPlotColor = InpPlotColor; dEmptyValue=InpEmptyValue; sLabel=InpLabel; bTestEmptyValue=InpTestEmptyValue; return (true); } int ColorInc6section( int i, int iBase= 63 , int iI= 0xFF ) { int id = ( int ) MathFloor (( double )iBase/ 6.0 ); int ip = ( int ) MathFloor (( double )iI/id); int MA_Rinc= 0 ; int MA_Ginc= 0 ; int MA_Binc= 0 ; color iColor= 0 ; if (i<= 0 ) {iColor = iI; MA_Rinc= 0 ; MA_Ginc= 0 ; MA_Binc= 0 ;} else if (i< 1 *id) {iColor = iI; MA_Rinc= 0 ; MA_Ginc= ip; MA_Binc= 0 ;} else if (i< 2 *id) {iColor = 257 *iI; MA_Rinc=-ip; MA_Ginc= 0 ; MA_Binc= 0 ;} else if (i< 3 *id) {iColor = 256 *iI; MA_Rinc= 0 ; MA_Ginc= 0 ; MA_Binc= ip;} else if (i< 4 *id) {iColor = 65792 *iI; MA_Rinc= 0 ; MA_Ginc=-ip; MA_Binc= 0 ;} else if (i< 5 *id) {iColor = 65536 *iI; MA_Rinc= ip; MA_Ginc= 0 ; MA_Binc= 0 ;} else if (i< 6 *id) {iColor = 65537 *iI; MA_Rinc= 0 ; MA_Ginc= 0 ; MA_Binc=-ip;} else {iColor = iI; MA_Rinc= 0 ; MA_Ginc= 0 ; MA_Binc= 0 ;} int iColorInc=(MA_Rinc+ 256 *MA_Ginc+ 65536 *MA_Binc); return iColor+iColorInc*(i%id); } void SetPlotColorIndexes( int plot_index) { int iIllumination= 0xFF ; PlotIndexSetInteger (plot_index, PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES ,iColorNum); for ( int i= 0 ;i<iColorNum;i++) PlotIndexSetInteger (plot_index, PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,i,ColorInc6section(i,iColorNum,iIllumination)); } bool SetPlotProperties() { PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_TYPE ,iDrawType); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_STYLE ,iLineStyle); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_SHIFT ,iShift); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,bShowData); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,iDrawBegin); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,iLineWidth); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 0 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE ,dEmptyValue); PlotIndexSetString ( 0 , PLOT_LABEL ,sLabel); switch (iDrawType) { case DRAW_COLOR_ARROW : SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,D1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,DC, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_ARROW ,uArrow); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT ,iArrowShift); SetPlotColorIndexes( 0 ); break ; case DRAW_ARROW : SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,D1, INDICATOR_DATA ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_ARROW ,uArrow); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT ,iArrowShift); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,iPlotColor); break ; case DRAW_COLOR_LINE : case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_COLOR_SECTION : SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,D1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,DC, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetPlotColorIndexes( 0 ); break ; case DRAW_NONE : case DRAW_LINE : case DRAW_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_SECTION : SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,D1, INDICATOR_DATA ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,iPlotColor); break ; case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG : SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,D1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,D2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,DC, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetPlotColorIndexes( 0 ); break ; case DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_ZIGZAG : SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,D1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,D2, INDICATOR_DATA ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,iPlotColor); break ; case DRAW_FILLING : SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,D1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,D2, INDICATOR_DATA ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,iPlotColor); break ; case DRAW_COLOR_BARS : case DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES : SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,D1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,D2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,D3, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,D4, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,DC, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetPlotColorIndexes( 0 ); break ; case DRAW_BARS : case DRAW_CANDLES : SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,D1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,D2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,D3, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,D4, INDICATOR_DATA ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,iPlotColor); break ; } return (true); } int OnInit () { bool bInitBuffer=true; if (bInitBuffer) { ArrayInitialize (D1,dEmptyValue); ArrayInitialize (D2,dEmptyValue); ArrayInitialize (D3,dEmptyValue); ArrayInitialize (D4,dEmptyValue); ArrayInitialize (DC,dEmptyValue); } checkInput(); SetPlotProperties(); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "DemoDrawType : " +caDrawType[iDrawType].sDrawType); return ( 0 ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int i= 0 ; if (i<prev_calculated) i=prev_calculated- 1 ; while (i<rates_total) { switch (iDrawType) { case DRAW_COLOR_LINE : DC[i]=( double )(i%iColorNum); case DRAW_LINE : case DRAW_NONE : if (bTestEmptyValue) { if (i% 5 == 1 )D1[i]=high[i]; else D1[i]=dEmptyValue; } else D1[i]=close[i]; break ; case DRAW_COLOR_SECTION : DC[i]=( double )(i%iColorNum); case DRAW_SECTION : if (bTestEmptyValue) { if (i% 5 == 1 )D1[i]=close[i]; else D1[i]=dEmptyValue; } else D1[i]=close[i]; break ; case DRAW_FILLING : if (bTestEmptyValue) { if (i% 5 == 1 ) { D1[i]=high[i]; D2[i]=low[i]; } else { D1[i]=dEmptyValue; D2[i]=dEmptyValue; } } else { D1[i]=high[i]; D2[i]=low[i]; } break ; case DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG : DC[i]=( double )(i%iColorNum); case DRAW_ZIGZAG : if (bTestEmptyValue) { if (i% 5 == 1 )D1[i]=high[i]; else D1[i]=dEmptyValue; if (i% 5 == 4 )D2[i]=low[i]; else D2[i]=dEmptyValue; } else { D1[i]=high[i]; D2[i]=low[i]; } break ; case DRAW_COLOR_ARROW : case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM : DC[i]=( double )(i%iColorNum); case DRAW_ARROW : case DRAW_HISTOGRAM : if (bTestEmptyValue) { if (i% 5 == 1 )D1[i]=close[i]; else D1[i]=dEmptyValue; } else { D1[i]=close[i]; } break ; case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 : DC[i]=( double )(i%iColorNum); case DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 : if (bTestEmptyValue) { if (i% 5 == 1 ) { D1[i]=high[i]; D2[i]=low[i]; } else { D1[i]=dEmptyValue; D2[i]=dEmptyValue; } } else { D1[i]=high[i]; D2[i]=low[i]; } break ; case DRAW_COLOR_BARS : case DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES : DC[i]=( double )(i%iColorNum); case DRAW_BARS : case DRAW_CANDLES : if (bTestEmptyValue) { if (i% 5 == 1 ) { D1[i]=open[i]; D2[i]=high[i]; D3[i]=low[i]; D4[i]=close[i]; } else { D1[i]=dEmptyValue; D2[i]=dEmptyValue; D3[i]=dEmptyValue; D4[i]=dEmptyValue; } } else { D1[i]=open[i]; D2[i]=high[i]; D3[i]=low[i]; D4[i]=close[i]; } break ; } i++; } return (rates_total); }

Sorularınızdan Önce Hazırlanan Cevaplar

S: Hiçbir şey çizmiyor.

C: Bu göstergenin amacı, tüm çizim stillerini kod yazmadan test etmenizi sağlamaktır, böylece yanlış parametreler girerseniz, çizim yapmaz ve karışıklık çıkarmamalıdır.

S: caDrawType[] işe yaramaz görünüyor, bu sadece DrawType öğesinin ad dizisini almak için mi kullanılıyor?

C: Tamam, kabul ediyorum, bu benim tembelce geçmişi kopyalamamdan kaynaklanıyor. caDrawType[] bazı durumlarda çok kullanışlıdır, ancak bunu bir sonraki makalede ele alacağız.

Sonuç

Çizmek istediğiniz her şeyi çizebilirsiniz.

Kod sizinle olsun.