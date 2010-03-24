Watch how to download trading robots for free
DemoBufferPattern - indicator for MetaTrader 5
20064
A indicator to demo buffer-pattern: Candles + Fractals + ZigzagColor + ColorMaLine.
It uses the folllowing drawing styles:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer( 0,P1B1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer( 1,P1B2,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer( 2,P1B3,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer( 3,P1B4,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer( 4,P1BC,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); SetIndexBuffer( 5,P2B1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer( 6,P3B1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer( 7,P4B1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer( 8,P4B2,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer( 9,P4BC,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); SetIndexBuffer(10,P5B1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(11,P5BC,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); //--- Auxiliary buffers for intermediate calculations SetIndexBuffer(12,P4M1,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(13,P4M2,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); //--- They should be placed after all the buffer to be displayed, or else ... you can try it by youself //--- ARROW PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW,217); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_ARROW,218); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,-iArrowShift); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,iArrowShift); PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,EMPTY_VALUE); PlotIndexSetDouble(2,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,EMPTY_VALUE); //--- ZIGZAG PlotIndexSetDouble(3,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0); //--- MA maHandle=iMA(Symbol(),0,ExtPeriod,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime& time[], const double& open[], const double& high[], const double& low[], const double& close[], const long& tick_volume[], const long& volume[], const int& spread[]) { //--- CalcCandles(rates_total,prev_calculated,open,high,low,close); CalcFractal(rates_total,prev_calculated,high,low,P2B1,P3B1); CalcZigzag (rates_total,prev_calculated,high,low,P4B1,P4B2,P4BC,P4M1,P4M2); CalcColorMA(rates_total,prev_calculated,P5B1,P5BC); //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); }
