Discussing the article: "Exporting MetaTrader 5 Open Positions to a Live-Refreshing HTML Dashboard"
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Check out the new article: Exporting MetaTrader 5 Open Positions to a Live-Refreshing HTML Dashboard.
The article builds an MQL5 Expert Advisor that writes a self-refreshing HTML positions dashboard to MQL5/Files on every tick, so you can monitor open trades in any browser. It covers reading live position data, generating a complete page with inline CSS and a JavaScript reload timer, and writing the file atomically. The design escapes HTML in comments, shows an explicit empty state, and writes a clear offline page on EA shutdown.
HTML is the natural output format for this problem because a browser is already present on essentially every machine and operating system, and it requires no companion software to view the result. A plain text log or a CSV export would show the same underlying numbers, but the trader would need a separate application to open it, and that application would have no way of refreshing itself or applying color coding to the data. HTML solves both problems at once: it presents itself, and it can carry its own logic for staying current.
An HTML file also travels well. It can be opened locally on the terminal machine, placed on a second monitor in a dedicated browser window, or shared over a local network drive so a phone or tablet on the same network can view it. Because the file is self-contained, with all styling and refresh logic embedded, there is no dependency on an external stylesheet, a content delivery network, or an active internet connection. This matters for a trading environment where the terminal machine may not always have outbound internet access, or where the trader wants the dashboard to work identically on any device that can open a file.
Ushana Kevin Iorkumbul