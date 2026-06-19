Implementing the Decorator Pattern in MQL5: Adding Logging, Timing, and Filtering to Any Indicator Non-Invasively

Introduction

To add execution timing to an existing RSI indicator class, a developer typically inserts GetMicrosecondCount() calls around the computation. When a second developer needs logging, they open the same file and add Print() calls. When a third developer needs threshold filtering, they add conditional return logic. After a few iterations, the RSI class accumulates code unrelated to RSI computation. It contains infrastructure concerns that belong to the calling context, not to the indicator.

This pattern violates the Open-Closed Principle, which states that a class should be open for extension but closed for modification. Each source-code modification to add a cross-cutting concern increases the risk of regressions in the indicator's core computation. The modification must be tested against all existing use cases. If the indicator class is shared across multiple EAs, the change affects all of them simultaneously. If the class is under version control and another developer has made unrelated changes to the same file, merge conflicts become more likely.

The deeper problem is that the concerns being added are not properties of the indicator. Timing, logging, and filtering are properties of how the indicator is used in a specific context. A different EA might need timing but not logging. A backtesting harness might need neither. The indicator class should not carry these concerns at all.

Figure 1: Indicator Decorator Architecture. Left: at runtime, each cross-cutting concern wraps the next — timing around logging around filtering — while the core RSI computation stays unmodified, with every layer delegating GetValue() downward. Right: the corresponding class structure, where the concrete decorators extend a shared base that implements IIndicator and holds a reference to any IIndicator it wraps.





Decorator Pattern Architecture

The decorator pattern solves this by introducing a shared abstraction and a base wrapper class. Every indicator, whether a concrete computation or a wrapper, implements the same IIndicator interface. A decorator holds a pointer to another IIndicator object, delegates the core operation to it, and adds its own behavior before or after the delegation. Because both implement the same interface, they are interchangeable to the caller. The caller holds an IIndicator* and calls GetValue(). Whether that pointer points to a raw RSI object or to a chain of three decorators wrapping a raw RSI object makes no difference to the calling code.

The stacking is achieved by passing one decorator as the wrapped object of another. For example, CTimingDecorator → CLoggingDecorator → CThresholdFilterDecorator → CRSIIndicator forms a call chain in which each layer adds behavior in order. The outermost decorator is the only object the EA interacts with directly. The inner layers are invisible to the caller.

Decorator Interface and Components

Class Type Responsibility IIndicator Abstract interface Defines GetValue() and GetName() contract CRSIIndicator Concrete component Computes RSI values via iRSI() handle CMovingAverageIndicator Concrete component Computes MA values via iMA() handle CBaseDecorator Abstract decorator base Holds IIndicator*, delegates GetValue() and GetName() CLoggingDecorator Concrete decorator Logs indicator name and value to the journal CTimingDecorator Concrete decorator Measures and logs execution time in microseconds CThresholdFilterDecorator Concrete decorator Returns 0.0 for values that do not meet threshold conditions

IIndicator — The Shared Contract

Every component in this system, whether a raw indicator or a decorator wrapping one, implements the same interface. This is what makes the chain interchangeable from the caller's perspective.

#ifndef IINDICATOR_MQH #define IINDICATOR_MQH class IIndicator { public : virtual ~IIndicator( void ) {} virtual double GetValue( int shift) = 0 ; virtual string GetName( void ) const = 0 ; }; #endif

GetValue(int shift) is the single computation entry point. Passing shift = 0 retrieves the current bar's value; passing shift = 1 retrieves the previous bar. GetName() returns a human-readable identity string that decorators build upon to describe the full chain. Because both methods are pure virtual, every class in the system is forced to implement them, which is what allows a CTimingDecorator and a CRSIIndicator to be used interchangeably behind an IIndicator*.

CBaseDecorator — Ownership and Delegation

CBaseDecorator is the structural foundation all decorators inherit from. It holds the pointer to the wrapped object, provides default delegation, and owns the wrapped pointer's lifetime.

#ifndef BASEDECORATOR_MQH #define BASEDECORATOR_MQH #include "IIndicator.mqh" class CBaseDecorator : public IIndicator { protected : IIndicator *m_wrapped; public : CBaseDecorator(IIndicator *wrapped); virtual ~CBaseDecorator( void ); virtual double GetValue( int shift); virtual string GetName( void ) const ; }; CBaseDecorator::CBaseDecorator(IIndicator *wrapped) : m_wrapped(wrapped) { } CBaseDecorator::~CBaseDecorator( void ) { if ( CheckPointer (m_wrapped) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete m_wrapped; m_wrapped = NULL ; } } double CBaseDecorator::GetValue( int shift) { if (m_wrapped == NULL ) { return ( 0.0 ); } return (m_wrapped.GetValue(shift)); } string CBaseDecorator::GetName( void ) const { if (m_wrapped == NULL ) { return ( "NullDecorator" ); } return (m_wrapped.GetName()); } #endif

The destructor is the critical point of the ownership model. CheckPointer(m_wrapped) == POINTER_DYNAMIC verifies the pointer is a heap-allocated object before calling delete. Deleting the outermost decorator deletes the entire chain; inner objects must not be deleted manually. The GetValue() and GetName() default implementations both guard against a NULL wrapped pointer before delegating, so a partially constructed chain does not crash on evaluation.

CRSIIndicator and CMovingAverageIndicator — Concrete Components

These are the leaf nodes of the chain — the classes that perform actual indicator computation. Neither knows anything about decorators.

#ifndef RSIINDICATOR_MQH #define RSIINDICATOR_MQH #include "IIndicator.mqh" class CRSIIndicator : public IIndicator { private : int m_handle; string m_symbol; int m_period; public : CRSIIndicator( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf, int period, ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied); ~CRSIIndicator( void ); virtual double GetValue( int shift); virtual string GetName( void ) const ; }; CRSIIndicator::CRSIIndicator( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf, int period, ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied) : m_symbol(symbol), m_period(period), m_handle( INVALID_HANDLE ) { m_handle = iRSI (symbol, tf, period, applied); if (m_handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "[CRSIIndicator] Failed to create RSI handle for " + symbol); } } CRSIIndicator::~CRSIIndicator( void ) { if (m_handle != INVALID_HANDLE ) { IndicatorRelease (m_handle); m_handle = INVALID_HANDLE ; } } double CRSIIndicator::GetValue( int shift) { if (m_handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( 0.0 ); } double buf[ 1 ]; if ( CopyBuffer (m_handle, 0 , shift, 1 , buf) < 1 ) { return ( 0.0 ); } return (buf[ 0 ]); } string CRSIIndicator::GetName( void ) const { return ( "RSI(" + IntegerToString (m_period) + ")[" + m_symbol + "]" ); } class CMovingAverageIndicator : public IIndicator { private : int m_handle; string m_symbol; int m_period; public : CMovingAverageIndicator( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf, int period, int shift, ENUM_MA_METHOD method, ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied); ~CMovingAverageIndicator( void ); virtual double GetValue( int bar_shift); virtual string GetName( void ) const ; }; CMovingAverageIndicator::CMovingAverageIndicator( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf, int period, int shift, ENUM_MA_METHOD method, ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied) : m_symbol(symbol), m_period(period), m_handle( INVALID_HANDLE ) { m_handle = iMA (symbol, tf, period, shift, method, applied); if (m_handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "[CMovingAverageIndicator] Failed to create MA handle for " + symbol); } } CMovingAverageIndicator::~CMovingAverageIndicator( void ) { if (m_handle != INVALID_HANDLE ) { IndicatorRelease (m_handle); m_handle = INVALID_HANDLE ; } } double CMovingAverageIndicator::GetValue( int bar_shift) { if (m_handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( 0.0 ); } double buf[ 1 ]; if ( CopyBuffer (m_handle, 0 , bar_shift, 1 , buf) < 1 ) { return ( 0.0 ); } return (buf[ 0 ]); } string CMovingAverageIndicator::GetName( void ) const { return ( "MA(" + IntegerToString (m_period) + ")[" + m_symbol + "]" ); } #endif

Both classes follow the same pattern: the constructor calls the terminal's native handle function (iRSI or iMA) and stores the result. GetValue() guards against INVALID_HANDLE before calling CopyBuffer(), which copies exactly one value from the indicator's buffer at the requested bar shift. The destructor calls IndicatorRelease() to return the handle to the terminal. Neither class has any knowledge of decorators, logging, timing, or filtering — they do one thing and nothing else.

CLoggingDecorator — Passive Observation

The logging decorator intercepts the value produced by the layer beneath it, prints it to the journal, and returns it unchanged. It adds a side effect without modifying the signal.

#ifndef LOGGINGDECORATOR_MQH #define LOGGINGDECORATOR_MQH #include "BaseDecorator.mqh" class CLoggingDecorator : public CBaseDecorator { private : bool m_enabled; int m_log_shift; public : CLoggingDecorator(IIndicator *wrapped, bool enabled, int log_shift); ~CLoggingDecorator( void ) {} virtual double GetValue( int shift); virtual string GetName( void ) const ; }; CLoggingDecorator::CLoggingDecorator(IIndicator *wrapped, bool enabled, int log_shift) : CBaseDecorator(wrapped), m_enabled(enabled), m_log_shift(log_shift) { } double CLoggingDecorator::GetValue( int shift) { if (m_wrapped == NULL ) { return ( 0.0 ); } double value = m_wrapped.GetValue(shift); if (m_enabled && (m_log_shift < 0 || shift == m_log_shift)) { Print ( "[LOGGER] " + m_wrapped.GetName() + " | Shift=" + IntegerToString (shift) + " | Value=" + DoubleToString (value, 5 )); } return (value); } string CLoggingDecorator::GetName( void ) const { if (m_wrapped == NULL ) { return ( "Logging > Null" ); } return ( "Logging > " + m_wrapped.GetName()); } #endif

The m_log_shift parameter controls granularity. Passing 0 restricts logging to the current bar only, which avoids flooding the journal when historical bars are evaluated. Passing -1 logs every shift. The m_enabled flag allows the entire decorator to be silenced at construction time without removing it from the chain — the same chain configuration can run silently in production and verbosely in diagnostics by changing a single input parameter. The return value is always the unmodified value received from the wrapped object.

CTimingDecorator — Execution Measurement

The timing decorator records a microsecond timestamp before delegating and another after, computes the difference, and logs it. Like the logging decorator, it does not alter the value passing through it.

#ifndef TIMINGDECORATOR_MQH #define TIMINGDECORATOR_MQH #include "BaseDecorator.mqh" class CTimingDecorator : public CBaseDecorator { private : bool m_enabled; long m_last_duration_us; public : CTimingDecorator(IIndicator *wrapped, bool enabled); ~CTimingDecorator( void ) {} virtual double GetValue( int shift); virtual string GetName( void ) const ; long GetLastDurationUs( void ) const ; }; CTimingDecorator::CTimingDecorator(IIndicator *wrapped, bool enabled) : CBaseDecorator(wrapped), m_enabled(enabled), m_last_duration_us( 0 ) { } double CTimingDecorator::GetValue( int shift) { if (m_wrapped == NULL ) { return ( 0.0 ); } long t_start = GetMicrosecondCount (); double value = m_wrapped.GetValue(shift); long t_end = GetMicrosecondCount (); m_last_duration_us = t_end - t_start; if (m_enabled && shift == 0 ) { Print ( "[TIMER] " + m_wrapped.GetName() + " | Execution Time = " + IntegerToString (m_last_duration_us) + " us" ); } return (value); } string CTimingDecorator::GetName( void ) const { if (m_wrapped == NULL ) { return ( "Timing > Null" ); } return ( "Timing > " + m_wrapped.GetName()); } long CTimingDecorator::GetLastDurationUs( void ) const { return (m_last_duration_us); } #endif

GetMicrosecondCount() is called immediately before and immediately after the delegation call, so the measured interval includes the full execution cost of everything beneath this decorator in the chain — including all inner decorators and the concrete indicator's CopyBuffer() call. m_last_duration_us stores the result so the EA can retrieve it programmatically via GetLastDurationUs() without re-evaluating the chain. The timing output is restricted to shift == 0 for the same reason as the logging decorator: evaluating historical bars should not produce a flood of timing output.

CThresholdFilterDecorator — Value Suppression

The threshold filter is the only decorator in this system that modifies the value it passes upward. Values within the configured range pass through unchanged; values outside it are replaced with 0.0.

#ifndef THRESHOLDFILTERDECORATOR_MQH #define THRESHOLDFILTERDECORATOR_MQH #include "BaseDecorator.mqh" class CThresholdFilterDecorator : public CBaseDecorator { private : double m_lower_bound; double m_upper_bound; bool m_log_decisions; bool m_last_passed; public : CThresholdFilterDecorator(IIndicator *wrapped, double lower_bound, double upper_bound, bool log_decisions); ~CThresholdFilterDecorator( void ) {} virtual double GetValue( int shift); virtual string GetName( void ) const ; bool GetLastPassed( void ) const ; }; CThresholdFilterDecorator::CThresholdFilterDecorator(IIndicator *wrapped, double lower_bound, double upper_bound, bool log_decisions) : CBaseDecorator(wrapped), m_lower_bound(lower_bound), m_upper_bound(upper_bound), m_log_decisions(log_decisions), m_last_passed( false ) { } double CThresholdFilterDecorator::GetValue( int shift) { if (m_wrapped == NULL ) { return ( 0.0 ); } double raw = m_wrapped.GetValue(shift); bool passed = (raw >= m_lower_bound && raw <= m_upper_bound); m_last_passed = passed; if (m_log_decisions && shift == 0 ) { string pass_str = passed ? "TRUE" : "FALSE" ; Print ( "[FILTER] " + m_wrapped.GetName() + " | Raw=" + DoubleToString (raw, 5 ) + " | Range=[" + DoubleToString (m_lower_bound, 2 ) + "," + DoubleToString (m_upper_bound, 2 ) + "]" + " | Passed=" + pass_str + " | Output=" + DoubleToString (passed ? raw : 0.0 , 5 )); } return (passed ? raw : 0.0 ); } string CThresholdFilterDecorator::GetName( void ) const { if (m_wrapped == NULL ) { return ( "Filter > Null" ); } return ( "Filter[" + DoubleToString (m_lower_bound, 0 ) + "-" + DoubleToString (m_upper_bound, 0 ) + "] > " + m_wrapped.GetName()); } bool CThresholdFilterDecorator::GetLastPassed( void ) const { return (m_last_passed); } #endif

This is architecturally distinct from the logging and timing decorators. When passed is false, the value returned to the layer above is 0.0, not the raw value. Any decorator placed above the filter in the chain will see 0.0 rather than the actual indicator reading. This is the stacking-order consequence described in the "Example Decorator Chain Configurations" table: a logging decorator placed above the filter logs the filtered output; a logging decorator placed below the filter logs the raw output. m_last_passed stores the boolean result of the most recent evaluation so the EA can inspect it directly without re-calling the chain.

CCommentPanel — Chart Display

The panel class manages a rolling history of raw and filtered values and renders them as a chart comment on every tick.

#ifndef COMMENTPANEL_MQH #define COMMENTPANEL_MQH #include "IIndicator.mqh" #define PANEL_HISTORY_SIZE 5 class CCommentPanel { private : double m_raw_values[]; double m_filtered_values[]; int m_stored; public : CCommentPanel( void ); ~CCommentPanel( void ) {} void RecordValues( double raw_value, double filtered_value); void Update( string chain_name, IIndicator *inner, IIndicator *outer); void Clear( void ); }; CCommentPanel::CCommentPanel( void ) : m_stored( 0 ) { ArrayResize (m_raw_values, PANEL_HISTORY_SIZE); ArrayResize (m_filtered_values, PANEL_HISTORY_SIZE); ArrayInitialize (m_raw_values, 0.0 ); ArrayInitialize (m_filtered_values, 0.0 ); } void CCommentPanel::RecordValues( double raw_value, double filtered_value) { for ( int i = PANEL_HISTORY_SIZE - 1 ; i > 0 ; i--) { m_raw_values[i] = m_raw_values[i - 1 ]; m_filtered_values[i] = m_filtered_values[i - 1 ]; } m_raw_values[ 0 ] = raw_value; m_filtered_values[ 0 ] = filtered_value; if (m_stored < PANEL_HISTORY_SIZE) { m_stored++; } } void CCommentPanel::Update( string chain_name, IIndicator *inner, IIndicator *outer) { string text = "=== Decorator Pattern EA ===

" ; text += "Chain: " + chain_name + "

" ; text += "Inner: " + (inner != NULL ? inner.GetName() : "N/A" ) + "

" ; text += "Outer: " + (outer != NULL ? outer.GetName() : "N/A" ) + "

" ; text += "

" ; int display_count = (m_stored < PANEL_HISTORY_SIZE) ? m_stored : PANEL_HISTORY_SIZE; for ( int i = 0 ; i < display_count; i++) { text += "Bar " + IntegerToString (i) + "

" ; text += " Raw = " + DoubleToString (m_raw_values[i], 5 ) + "

" ; text += " Filtered = " + DoubleToString (m_filtered_values[i], 5 ) + "

" ; } Comment (text); } void CCommentPanel::Clear( void ) { Comment ( "" ); } #endif

RecordValues() shifts the history arrays right on each call so index 0 always holds the most recent value — the same pattern used by CopyBuffer() itself. m_stored tracks how many values have actually been recorded so the display loop does not show uninitialized zeros during the first few ticks. Update() calls Comment() with the fully formatted string, which MQL5 renders as an overlay on the chart. Clear() calls Comment("") to remove the overlay on deinitialization.

DecoratorPatternEA — Chain Construction and Teardown

The EA's OnInit() is where the entire architecture is exercised. It constructs two separate chains bottom-up and stores only the outermost pointer of each.

#property strict #include <Decorator_Pattern/RSIIndicator.mqh> #include <Decorator_Pattern/LoggingDecorator.mqh> #include <Decorator_Pattern/TimingDecorator.mqh> #include <Decorator_Pattern/ThresholdFilterDecorator.mqh> #include <Decorator_Pattern/CommentPanel.mqh> input group "== Indicator Configuration ==" input int inp_rsi_period = 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE inp_rsi_applied = PRICE_CLOSE ; input int inp_ma_period = 21 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES inp_timeframe = PERIOD_H1 ; input group "== Decorator Configuration ==" input bool inp_enable_logging = true ; input bool inp_enable_timing = true ; input bool inp_enable_filter_log = true ; input double inp_filter_lower = 40.0 ; input double inp_filter_upper = 60.0 ; input group "== Diagnostics ==" input int inp_log_interval = 10 ; IIndicator *g_chain_a = NULL ; IIndicator *g_chain_b = NULL ; IIndicator *g_inner_rsi_obs = NULL ; CCommentPanel g_panel; long g_tick_count = 0 ; int OnInit ( void ) { if (inp_rsi_period <= 0 || inp_ma_period <= 0 ) { Print ( "[DecoratorPatternEA] Configuration error: periods must be positive." ); return ( INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT ); } if (inp_filter_lower >= inp_filter_upper) { Print ( "[DecoratorPatternEA] Configuration error: lower bound must be less than upper." ); return ( INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT ); } CRSIIndicator *rsi = new CRSIIndicator( _Symbol , inp_timeframe, inp_rsi_period, inp_rsi_applied); if ( CheckPointer (rsi) != POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { Print ( "[DecoratorPatternEA] Failed to allocate CRSIIndicator." ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } g_inner_rsi_obs = rsi; CThresholdFilterDecorator *filter = new CThresholdFilterDecorator(rsi, inp_filter_lower, inp_filter_upper, inp_enable_filter_log); if ( CheckPointer (filter) != POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete rsi; Print ( "[DecoratorPatternEA] Failed to allocate CThresholdFilterDecorator." ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } CLoggingDecorator *logger = new CLoggingDecorator(filter, inp_enable_logging, 0 ); if ( CheckPointer (logger) != POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete filter; Print ( "[DecoratorPatternEA] Failed to allocate CLoggingDecorator." ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } CTimingDecorator *timer_a = new CTimingDecorator(logger, inp_enable_timing); if ( CheckPointer (timer_a) != POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete logger; Print ( "[DecoratorPatternEA] Failed to allocate CTimingDecorator for chain A." ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } g_chain_a = timer_a; CMovingAverageIndicator *ma = new CMovingAverageIndicator( _Symbol , inp_timeframe, inp_ma_period, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if ( CheckPointer (ma) != POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete g_chain_a; g_chain_a = NULL ; Print ( "[DecoratorPatternEA] Failed to allocate CMovingAverageIndicator." ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } CTimingDecorator *timer_b = new CTimingDecorator(ma, inp_enable_timing); if ( CheckPointer (timer_b) != POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete ma; delete g_chain_a; g_chain_a = NULL ; Print ( "[DecoratorPatternEA] Failed to allocate CTimingDecorator for chain B." ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } g_chain_b = timer_b; Print ( "[DecoratorPatternEA] Chain A: " + g_chain_a.GetName()); Print ( "[DecoratorPatternEA] Chain B: " + g_chain_b.GetName()); PrintFormat ( "[DecoratorPatternEA] Initialized on %s %s | RSI: %d | MA: %d | Filter: [%.1f, %.1f]" , _Symbol , EnumToString (inp_timeframe), inp_rsi_period, inp_ma_period, inp_filter_lower, inp_filter_upper); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if ( CheckPointer (g_chain_a) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete g_chain_a; g_chain_a = NULL ; g_inner_rsi_obs = NULL ; } if ( CheckPointer (g_chain_b) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete g_chain_b; g_chain_b = NULL ; } g_panel.Clear(); PrintFormat ( "[DecoratorPatternEA] Deinitialized. Reason code: %d." , reason); } void OnTick ( void ) { if ( CheckPointer (g_chain_a) != POINTER_DYNAMIC || CheckPointer (g_chain_b) != POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { return ; } g_tick_count++; double chain_a_value = g_chain_a.GetValue( 0 ); double raw_rsi = (g_inner_rsi_obs != NULL ) ? g_inner_rsi_obs.GetValue( 0 ) : 0.0 ; double chain_b_value = g_chain_b.GetValue( 0 ); g_panel.RecordValues(raw_rsi, chain_a_value); g_panel.Update(g_chain_a.GetName(), g_inner_rsi_obs, g_chain_a); if (g_tick_count % inp_log_interval == 0 ) { Print ( "=== Decorator Chain Evaluation | Tick " + IntegerToString (g_tick_count) + " ===" ); Print ( "Chain A name : " + g_chain_a.GetName()); Print ( "Chain A value : " + DoubleToString (chain_a_value, 5 )); Print ( "Raw RSI value : " + DoubleToString (raw_rsi, 5 )); Print ( "Chain B name : " + g_chain_b.GetName()); Print ( "Chain B value : " + DoubleToString (chain_b_value, 5 )); Print ( "================================================================" ); } }

In OnInit(), note three details: First, g_inner_rsi_obs is assigned the rsi pointer before it is passed to the filter constructor. After that assignment, the filter owns the pointer — but g_inner_rsi_obs still points to the same object, allowing OnTick() to read the raw RSI value directly without going through the decorator chain. This is intentional and safe as long as g_inner_rsi_obs is nulled in OnDeinit() immediately after g_chain_a is deleted, which the code does. Second, every allocation failure unwinds only what has already been successfully allocated — the error paths delete the objects that exist at the point of failure and return INIT_FAILED. Third, in OnDeinit(), only g_chain_a and g_chain_b are deleted. All inner pointers are cleaned up by the ownership cascade through CBaseDecorator::~CBaseDecorator().

Composition versus Inheritance

Approach Behavior Extension Source Change Runtime Flexibility Source modification Intrusive; alters existing class Required for every new concern Fixed at compile time Inheritance Static; each combination needs a subclass Not required for existing class Fixed at compile time

Decorator pattern Dynamic; wrapping applied at construction Not required for any existing class Reconfigurable per EA instance

The inheritance alternative to the decorator pattern requires a separate subclass for every combination of concerns: CTimedRSI, CLoggedRSI, CTimedLoggedRSI, CTimedLoggedFilteredRSI. With three decorators and two indicator types, that is fourteen potential subclasses. With four decorators and five indicator types, it is seventy-five. The decorator pattern requires only the four decorator classes and the five indicator classes, regardless of how many combinations are used.





Object Ownership Model

Each decorator owns its wrapped object. When a decorator is constructed with an IIndicator*, it takes responsibility for deleting that pointer in its destructor. This ownership chain means that deleting the outermost decorator triggers a cascade of destructions through the entire chain. The EA constructs the chain and holds a pointer to the outermost decorator. When it deletes that pointer, the entire chain is cleaned up without any further action required.

This ownership model has one constraint: once a pointer is passed to a decorator's constructor, the caller must not delete it independently. Doing so would leave the decorator holding a dangling pointer. The practical rule is that the EA constructs the chain bottom-up, passing each inner object to the next outer object's constructor, and retains only the pointer to the outermost object. All inner pointers are surrendered at the point of passing.

CRSIIndicator *rsi = new CRSIIndicator(...); CThresholdFilterDecorator *filter = new CThresholdFilterDecorator(rsi, ...); CLoggingDecorator *logger = new CLoggingDecorator(filter, ...); CTimingDecorator *timer = new CTimingDecorator(logger, ...);

Figure 2: One delete frees the entire chain. The EA keeps a pointer to only the outermost decorator (CTimingDecorator). Each decorator owns the object directly below it, so calling delete on the outermost runs every destructor in turn — timing, then logging, then filtering, then the core CRSIIndicator last. The chain is built in the opposite order: the EA creates the core indicator first and passes each object into the next decorator's constructor, surrendering ownership at each step and keeping only the outermost pointer.





Execution Flow Analysis

When GetValue() is called on the outermost decorator, the call traverses the chain in declaration order and returns through each layer in reverse order. For the chain CTimingDecorator → CLoggingDecorator → CThresholdFilterDecorator → CRSIIndicator, the execution sequence is:

CTimingDecorator::GetValue() records start timestamp, delegates to wrapped object

CLoggingDecorator::GetValue() delegates to wrapped object, prepares to log the result

CThresholdFilterDecorator::GetValue() delegates to wrapped object, prepares to apply threshold

CRSIIndicator::GetValue() calls CopyBuffer(), returns the raw RSI double

CThresholdFilterDecorator receives raw value, applies threshold test, returns filtered value

CLoggingDecorator receives filtered value, prints it to the journal, returns it unchanged

CTimingDecorator receives the value, records end timestamp, prints duration, returns value

Each layer receives the value produced by the layer below it. The threshold filter modifies the value before passing it upward. The logger and timer pass the value through unchanged, contributing only side effects. This distinction matters architecturally: a value-transforming decorator changes what subsequent decorators see; a side-effect-only decorator observes without altering the signal.

Example Decorator Chain Configurations

Chain Behavior CRSIIndicator Raw RSI computation only CLoggingDecorator → CRSIIndicator Raw RSI with journal logging CTimingDecorator → CLoggingDecorator → CRSIIndicator Timing, logging, raw RSI CThresholdFilterDecorator → CTimingDecorator → CLoggingDecorator → CRSIIndicator Full pipeline; filter applied after timing and logging observe the raw value CTimingDecorator → CThresholdFilterDecorator → CLoggingDecorator → CRSIIndicator Filter applied before timing; timing measures only the filtered path

The order of stacking determines which layers observe the raw value and which observe the filtered value. This is a deliberate design dimension: placing the timing decorator outside the filter means timing measures the full chain including the filter's computation. Placing timing inside the filter means timing measures only the inner indicator's computation and the logging step.





Polymorphic Dispatch Overhead

Each GetValue() call in the chain involves one vtable lookup and one indirect function call. For a chain of four objects, that is four virtual dispatches. Each dispatch costs approximately three to five nanoseconds on a warm cache. The total overhead for a four-level chain is fifteen to twenty nanoseconds.

For context, a single CopyBuffer() call retrieving one value from a loaded indicator typically takes between two hundred and eight hundred nanoseconds depending on buffer state. The decorator chain overhead is below ten percent of the indicator's own computation cost at minimum. For indicators with more complex calculations, the ratio is lower still.

The more significant cost is the stack depth. Each decorator's GetValue() is a separate stack frame. A four-level chain requires four frames to be pushed and popped per call. On a standard call stack with adequate depth for an EA, this is not a constraint. It becomes relevant only if an exceptionally long chain is constructed programmatically, which the architecture does not encourage.





Open-Closed Principle Compliance

Adding a new concern to this architecture requires writing one new class that inherits from CBaseDecorator and implements GetValue() with the new behavior. No existing class is modified. The CRSIIndicator, CLoggingDecorator, CTimingDecorator, and CThresholdFilterDecorator classes remain unchanged. The new decorator can be inserted anywhere in an existing chain without affecting the classes above or below it.

Open-Closed Principle Analysis

Requirement Source Modification Decorator Pattern Add new behavior Existing class must be changed New decorator class only Existing code changes Required Not required Chain multiple features Requires combined subclass Any combination, any order Reusability across indicators Tied to one indicator type Works with any IIndicator Regression risk High; existing logic touched Zero; existing classes unchanged

A CSmoothingDecorator that applies a moving average to the output of any indicator, or a CClampDecorator that constrains values to a configurable range, or a CCachingDecorator that returns the last computed value when called on the same bar twice, can all be added to the system without touching any file already in the codebase.

Figure 3: Terminal log output demonstrating runtime interception of cross-cutting concerns and conditional data suppression across multiple evaluation ticks.





Conclusion

The decorator pattern enables cross-cutting concerns to be attached to any indicator at construction time without modifying the indicator's source code. Each decorator is a self-contained unit of behavior that delegates computation to its wrapped object and adds exactly one concern before or after the delegation. The chain is assembled in the EA's initialization code, and the outermost pointer is the only interface the EA's trading logic uses.

The Open-Closed Principle compliance is structural rather than aspirational. Adding a new cross-cutting concern to a system built on this architecture is a matter of writing one new class. No existing class is opened, no existing test suite is invalidated, and no existing EA that uses the unchanged indicator classes is affected.

The overhead is bounded: one virtual dispatch and one extra stack frame per layer, plus one allocation per decorator. For indicator computation cycles that already involve CopyBuffer() calls and floating-point arithmetic, this overhead is architecturally insignificant.

The ownership chain, where each decorator owns its wrapped object and the EA owns only the outermost pointer, provides deterministic cleanup with a single delete call and no possibility of leaked handles or orphaned objects, provided the construction convention is followed consistently.





Programs used in the article: