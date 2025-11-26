MetaTrader 5 Machine Learning Blueprint (Part 6): Engineering a Production-Grade Caching System





Introduction

In our previous installments of the Machine Learning Blueprint series, we’ve built a robust pipeline for financial machine learning—from ensuring data integrity against look-ahead bias to implementing sophisticated labeling methods like Triple-Barrier and Trend-Scanning. However, as our strategies or ML models—as with sequentially bootstrapped random forests—grow more complex, we face a critical challenge: computational bottlenecks that prevent rapid iteration.

You've built a promising mean reversion strategy. Your backtest shows a Sharpe ratio of 1.8, consistent profits across market regimes, and clean equity curves. You're ready to optimize parameters, test different lookback periods, and validate with walk-forward analysis.

Then reality hits.

Each parameter combination takes 6 minutes to compute. You want to test 50 variations. That's 5 hours of waiting. Change your feature engineering? Another 5 hours. Add a new indicator? You get the idea.

The real cost isn't just time—it's lost opportunities. While you wait for computations, you can't iterate, can't test new ideas, can't improve your edge. Your development velocity grinds to a halt.

This is the problem that killed my early trading strategies. I would spend entire weekends running backtests, only to realize Monday morning that I'd made a simple mistake in my code. More waiting. More frustration.

There had to be a better way.

This article shows you how to eliminate this bottleneck using intelligent caching. By the end, you'll understand how to:

Reduce strategy optimization time from hours to minutes

Test 50+ parameter combinations in the time it used to take for 5

Iterate on features and models without recomputing everything

Let's start with the problem you're facing right now.





The Computational Pipeline Visualization

Before implementing caching, it's important to understand how much time each operation in the ML pipeline actually takes. The diagram below shows the full path from loading ticks to the final backtest—and how many seconds are spent on each step without caching.

Now let's look at how the same sequence of operations works with AFML caching enabled. Note that most steps are no longer recalculated but loaded instantly. The difference in speed is evident in the diagram below.





Why Generic Caching Fails for Financial ML

Let's see why the obvious solution doesn't work.

It might seem like a no-brainer to just use the standard lru_cache. Below is a simple example demonstrating that Python's built-in cache completely breaks down when working with financial data structures like Pandas Series and DataFrame.

from functools import lru_cache @lru_cache(maxsize= 128 ) def compute_rsi(prices, period= 14 ): delta = prices.diff() gain = delta.where(delta > 0 , 0 ) loss = -delta.where(delta < 0 , 0 ) avg_gain = gain.ewm(alpha= 1 /period, adjust= False ).mean() avg_loss = loss.ewm(alpha= 1 /period, adjust= False ).mean() rs = avg_gain / avg_loss rsi = 100 - ( 100 / ( 1 + rs)) return rsi compute_rsi(bb_df.close, period= 14 ) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- TypeError Traceback (most recent call last) Cell In[ 25 ], line 18 15 rsi = 100 - ( 100 / ( 1 + rs)) 16 return rsi ---> 18 compute_rsi(bb_df.close, period= 14 ) TypeError : unhashable type : 'Series'

While Python offers functools.lru_cache, it’s fundamentally inadequate for financial ML:

Memory-only storage—cache disappears when Python exits. No persistence across sessions—rerun everything after each restart. No automatic invalidation—stale cache when code changes. Poor handling of NumPy/Pandas—hashing issues with arrays. No distributed caching—can’t share cache across processes. No financial data awareness—doesn’t understand timestamps or look-ahead bias.





Part I: Architectural Foundations

The Core Design Principles

Our AFML caching system is built on three fundamental pillars:

Let’s understand why each component exists and how they work together.

Challenge #1: Persistent Storage

Let's start with the first and most obvious limitation—the standard cache lives only in RAM. As soon as you restart Python, all results disappear. Here's a short demonstration of what the "normal way" looks like and why it's useless in real-world ML pipelines.

from functools import lru_cache @lru_cache(maxsize= 128 ) def compute_features(data): return features

AFML solves this problem simply: we move the cache to disk. Joblib persists calculation results between Python runs, so even after a restart, you instantly get the previously calculated data. An example implementation is below.

from joblib import Memory from appdirs import user_cache_dir memory = Memory(location=user_cache_dir( "afml" ), verbose= 0 ) @memory.cache def compute_features(data): return features

Challenge #2: Hashing Complex Financial Data Structures

And then there's an even bigger problem—financial data can't be hashed using standard methods. Pandas DataFrames, NumPy arrays, and dates are all "unhashable", and a regular cache simply won't work. Here's an example of how this breaks down.

import pandas as pd from functools import lru_cache @lru_cache def bad_cache_example(df: pd.DataFrame): return df.mean() df = pd.DataFrame({ 'price' : [ 100 , 101 , 102 ]}) bad_cache_example(df)

To ensure the cache works correctly, AFML creates its own key generator. It can "understand" DataFrames: their structure, data types, columns, indexes, and, most importantly, time range. Here's what a custom hashing implementation looks like.

class CacheKeyGenerator: """Generate collision-resistant cache keys for ML data structures.""" @ staticmethod def _hash_dataframe(df: pd.DataFrame, name: str ) -> str : """ Hash DataFrame with attention to: 1. Shape and structure 2. Column names and types 3. Index (especially DatetimeIndex) 4. Actual data content """ parts = [ f"shape_ {df.shape} " , f"cols_ {hashlib.md5(str(tuple(df.columns)).encode()).hexdigest()[: 8 ]} " , f"dtypes_ {hashlib.md5(str(tuple(df.dtypes)).encode()).hexdigest()[: 8 ]} " , ] if isinstance (df.index, pd.DatetimeIndex): parts.append( f"idx_dt_ {df.index[ 0 ]} _ {df.index[- 1 ]} _ {len(df.index)} " ) else : idx_hash = hashlib.md5( str ( tuple (df.index)).encode()).hexdigest()[: 8 ] parts.append( f"idx_ {idx_hash} " ) if df.size > 10000 : sample_rows = df.iloc[:: max ( 1 , len (df) // 100 )] content_hash = hashlib.md5(sample_rows.values.tobytes()).hexdigest()[: 8 ] else : content_hash = hashlib.md5(df.values.tobytes()).hexdigest()[: 8 ] parts.append( f"data_ {content_hash} " ) return f" {name} _df_ { '_' .join(parts)} "

To understand the value of custom hashing, let's compare how standard Python caches data and how AFML does it. Below is an illustration of why the standard approach leads to look-ahead bias, while AFML does not.

Challenge #3: Automatic Cache Invalidation When Code Changes

Even a perfect cache becomes useless if you edit your code and old, stale results remain in the cache. AFML automatically tracks any changes to functions and flushes only the portion of the cache that is out of date. Let's walk through how this is implemented.

AFML stores a hash of the function's source code and the file's last modification date. If anything changes, the cache for that function is automatically reset. Here's how this mechanism works internally.

class FunctionTracker: """ Tracks function signatures and source code hashes. Automatically detects when functions change. """ def track_function(self, func) -> bool : """ Returns True if function has changed since last tracking. """ func_name = f" {func.__module__} . {func.__qualname__} " current_hash = self._get_function_hash(func) current_mtime = self._get_file_mtime(func) stored = self.tracked_functions.get(func_name, {}) stored_hash = stored.get( "hash" ) stored_mtime = stored.get( "mtime" ) has_changed = ( current_hash != stored_hash or current_mtime != stored_mtime or stored_hash is None ) if has_changed: self.tracked_functions[func_name] = { "hash" : current_hash, "mtime" : current_mtime, "module" : func.__module__, } self._save_tracking_data() return has_changed def _get_function_hash(self, func) -> Optional [ str ]: """Hash function source code.""" try : source = inspect.getsource(func) return hashlib.md5(source.encode()).hexdigest() except (OSError, TypeError): return None

To see this in action, consider a real-world scenario: a function initially contains an error, then we fix it—and AFML automatically detects the change, clearing only the relevant portion of the cache.





Part II: The Robust Cacheable Decorator

All AFML capabilities are combined in a single powerful factory decorator. It creates the desired caching type: regular, temporary, data-tracking, code-tracking, and so on. Here's the source code for this factory.

def create_robust_cacheable( track_data_access: bool = False , dataset_name: Optional [ str ] = None , purpose: Optional [ str ] = None , use_time_awareness: bool = False , ): """ Factory function to create robust cacheable decorators. This is where all the magic comes together. """ from functools import wraps from . import cache_stats, memory from .cache_monitoring import get_cache_monitor def decorator(func): func_name = f" {func.__module__} . {func.__qualname__} " cached_func = memory.cache(func) seen_signatures = set () monitor = get_cache_monitor() @wraps(func) def wrapper(*args, **kwargs): try : if use_time_awareness: cache_key = TimeSeriesCacheKey.generate_key_with_time_range( func, args, kwargs ) else : cache_key = CacheKeyGenerator.generate_key(func, args, kwargs) if cache_key in seen_signatures: cache_stats.record_hit(func_name) is_hit = True else : cache_stats.record_miss(func_name) seen_signatures.add(cache_key) is_hit = False except Exception as e: logger.warning( f"Cache key generation failed: {e} " ) cache_stats.record_miss(func_name) cache_key = None is_hit = False if track_data_access: try : from .data_access_tracker import get_data_tracker _track_dataframe_access( get_data_tracker(), args, kwargs, dataset_name, purpose ) except Exception as e: logger.warning( f"Data tracking failed: {e} " ) monitor.track_access(func_name) start_time = time.time() try : result = cached_func(*args, **kwargs) if not is_hit: computation_time = time.time() - start_time monitor.track_computation_time(func_name, computation_time) return result except (EOFError, pickle.PickleError, OSError) as e: logger.warning( f"Cache corruption: {type(e).__name__} - recomputing" ) if cache_key is not None : _clear_corrupted_cache(cached_func, cache_key) return func(*args, **kwargs) wrapper._afml_cacheable = True return wrapper return decorator

robust_cacheable = create_robust_cacheable(use_time_awareness= False ) time_aware_cacheable = create_robust_cacheable(use_time_awareness= True ) data_tracking_cacheable = lambda dataset_name, purpose: create_robust_cacheable( track_data_access= True , dataset_name=dataset_name, purpose=purpose, use_time_awareness= False ) time_aware_data_tracking_cacheable = lambda dataset_name, purpose: create_robust_cacheable( track_data_access= True , dataset_name=dataset_name, purpose=purpose, use_time_awareness= True )





Part III: Advanced Caching Patterns

Pattern #1: Time-Aware Caching for Walk-Forward Analysis

In walk-forward validation, it's critical that the cache distinguishes between different time periods. Without this, collisions and incorrect results can easily occur. The diagram below shows how this works in practice.

Time Series Data ( 2024 ): ───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec ├────┼────┼────┼────┼────┼────┼────┼────┼────┼────┼────┼────┤ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ▼────▼────▼────▼────▼────▼────▼────▼────▼────▼────▼────▼────▼ Walk-Forward Splits: ───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── Split 1 : Train Period : Jan-Mar Test Period : Apr ├─────────────────────────────┤ ├───────┤ Split 2 : Train Period : Feb-Apr Test Period : May ├─────────────────────────────┤ ├───────┤ Split 3 : Train Period : Mar-May Test Period : Jun ├─────────────────────────────┤ ├───────┤

The example below illustrates how using regular caching with two different time periods can produce the same hash. This leads to the model being trained on the wrong data, and look-ahead bias occurs.

@robust_cacheable def train_model(data, params): return model Split 1 : data = data[ '2024-01' : '2024-03' ] Cache Key: hash (data.values) └──> "a7f3e8d92c1b..." ◄──┐ │ Split 2 : data = data[ '2024-02' : '2024-04' ] │ Cache Key: hash (data.values) │ └──> "a7f3e8d92c1b..." ◄──┘ COLLISION! └──> Cache hit on DIFFERENT time period └──> Model trained on wrong data!

Time-aware cache adds a time range during key generation, completely eliminating such collisions. See how the cache now correctly distinguishes between periods.

@time_aware_cacheable def train_model(data, params): return model Split 1 : data = data[ '2024-01' : '2024-03' ] Cache Key: hash (data.values + "2024-01_2024-03" ) └──> "a7f3_time_2024-01_2024-03" Split 2 : data = data[ '2024-02' : '2024-04' ] Cache Key: hash (data.values + "2024-02_2024-04" ) └──> "b9e4_time_2024-02_2024-04" ← Different! └──> Cache miss (correct) └──> Train new model for this period ✓ Split 3 : data = data[ '2024-03' : '2024-05' ] Cache Key: hash (data.values + "2024-03_2024-05" ) └──> "c7d1_time_2024-03_2024-05" ← Different! └──> Cache miss (correct) └──> Train new model for this period ✓

Here is an implementation of a class that adds timestamps to cache keys.

class TimeSeriesCacheKey(CacheKeyGenerator): """Extended cache key generator with time-series awareness.""" @ staticmethod def generate_key_with_time_range( func, args: tuple , kwargs: dict , time_range: Tuple [pd.Timestamp, pd.Timestamp] = None ) -> str : """ Generate cache key that includes time range information. Critical for preventing temporal data leakage. """ base_key = CacheKeyGenerator.generate_key(func, args, kwargs) if time_range is None : time_range = TimeSeriesCacheKey._extract_time_range(args, kwargs) if time_range: start, end = time_range time_hash = f"time_ {start} _ {end} " return f" {base_key} _ {time_hash} " return base_key

@time_aware_cacheable def train_on_period(data: pd.DataFrame, params: dict ) -> Model: """ Train model on specific time period. Cache is automatically keyed by time range! """ model = RandomForestClassifier(**params) model.fit(data.drop( 'target' , axis= 1 ), data[ 'target' ]) return model for train_start, train_end, test_start, test_end in walk_forward_splits: train_data = data.loc[train_start:train_end] model = train_on_period(train_data, params) test_data = data.loc[test_start:test_end] predictions = model.predict(test_data)

Pattern #2: Cross-Validation Caching with Sklearn Estimators

Cross-validation caching is a separate issue. Sklearn classifiers contain internal state that can't be hashed directly. AFML solves this by hashing only the model type and its parameters. The key function is below.

def _hash_classifier(clf: BaseEstimator) -> str : """ Generate stable hash for sklearn classifier. KEY INSIGHT: Hash the type + parameters, NOT the trained state! """ try : clf_type = type (clf).__name__ params = clf.get_params(deep= True ) serializable_params = {} for k, v in params.items(): try : json.dumps(v) serializable_params[k] = v except (TypeError, ValueError): serializable_params[k] = f"< {type(v).__name__} >" param_str = json.dumps(serializable_params, sort_keys= True ) combined = f" {clf_type} _ {param_str} " return hashlib.md5(combined.encode()).hexdigest()[: 12 ] except Exception as e: logger.debug( f"Failed to hash classifier: {e} " ) return f"clf_ {type(clf).__name__} _ {id(clf)} "

Here's what a decorator for caching cross-validation results looks like. It saves a tremendous amount of time when selecting hyperparameters.

@cv_cacheable def ml_cross_val_score( classifier: BaseEstimator, X: pd.DataFrame, y: pd.Series, cv_gen, sample_weight_train: Optional [np.ndarray] = None , scoring: str = 'neg_log_loss' ) -> np.ndarray: """ Cross-validation with proper caching. Caches based on: - Classifier type and parameters (not trained state) - Data content (X, y) - CV generator configuration - Sample weights """ scores = [] for train_idx, test_idx in cv_gen.split(X): X_train, X_test = X.iloc[train_idx], X.iloc[test_idx] y_train, y_test = y.iloc[train_idx], y.iloc[test_idx] model = clone(classifier) if sample_weight_train is not None : model.fit(X_train, y_train, sample_weight=sample_weight_train[train_idx]) else : model.fit(X_train, y_train) score = model.score(X_test, y_test) scores.append(score) return np.array(scores)

Pattern #3: Preventing Test Set Contamination

In ML development, one of the most hidden mistakes is accidentally using test data during training. AFML monitors every access to the dataset and alerts you to any leaks.

Here's how AFML records every data access, capturing the time range, purpose (train, test, validate), and source of the call. Based on these logs, the system then generates a report on potential leaks.

class DataAccessTracker: """ Track every data access to detect test set contamination. This is CRITICAL for preventing data snooping bias. """ def log_access( self, dataset_name: str , start_date: pd.Timestamp, end_date: pd.Timestamp, purpose: str , data_shape: Optional [ Tuple [ int , int ]] = None , ): """Log a dataset access with full temporal metadata.""" entry = { "timestamp" : datetime.now().isoformat(), "dataset" : dataset_name, "start_date" : str (start_date), "end_date" : str (end_date), "purpose" : purpose, "data_shape" : str (data_shape) if data_shape else None , "caller" : self._get_caller_info(), } self.access_log.append(entry) logger.debug( f"Logged access: {dataset_name} [ {start_date} to {end_date} ] " f"for {purpose} " )

@time_aware_data_tracking_cacheable(dataset_name= "eur_usd_2024" , purpose= "test" ) def evaluate_on_test_set(test_data: pd.DataFrame, model) -> dict : """ Evaluate model on test set. Access is logged automatically! """ predictions = model.predict(test_data) metrics = calculate_metrics(predictions, test_data[ 'target' ]) return metrics

To check for contamination during our model development process we call print_contamination_report() as shown:

from afml.cache import print_contamination_report print_contamination_report()

Part IV: Performance Monitoring and Optimization

Cache Health Monitoring

AFML also provides built-in cache health monitoring tracking:

which functions are most frequently cached

where cache misses occur

what the cache size is

whether there are any suspicious situations

Below is a sample report:

from afml.cache import print_cache_health print_cache_health()





Part V: Integration with Existing Projects

To start using the system, simply import the module and use the desired decorator. No complicated configuration required—here's an example of what it looks like in a real project.

Run the code below to clone from your terminal, or download cache.zip:

git clone https://github.com/pnjoroge54/Machine-Learning-Blueprint.git cd Machine-Learning-Blueprint/afml/cache

my_package/ ├── cache/ │ ├── __init__.py │ ├── backtest_cache.py │ ├── cache_monitoring.py │ ├── cv_cache.py │ ├── data_access_tracker.py │ ├── robust_cache_keys.py │ ├── selective_cleaner.py │ └── mql5_bridge.py

And then copy the cache modules to your own package:

For full details on implementing this caching system with your project see user_guide.py.





Conclusion: From Research Velocity to Execution Speed

The AFML caching system fundamentally transforms financial ML development by addressing the two critical bottlenecks that separate research from production: iteration speed and execution latency.

Research Velocity: The Foundation of Alpha Generation

In the research phase, our caching architecture enables unprecedented exploration:

Rapid Feature Engineering: Test dozens of technical indicator combinations, RSI periods, and volatility calculations without recomputing base transformations. The system intelligently caches intermediate results, allowing you to iterate on feature selection rather than waiting for computation.

Exhaustive Strategy Validation: Run PurgedKFold cross-validation across hundreds of parameter combinations. Each data fold’s features and labels remain cached, enabling rigorous backtesting at scale without the temporal data leakage that plagues traditional approaches.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Experiment with complex feature interactions across 1-minute, 5-minute, and hourly timeframes. The time-aware caching ensures each period’s computations remain independent and reproducible.

Labeling Strategy Optimization: Compare Triple-Barrier, Trend-Scanning, and Meta-Labeling approaches without recalculating expensive bar sampling operations.

The Complete Pipeline: Research to Execution

Our caching architecture creates a seamless transition from experimental research to production trading:

Research Phase: Use Python’s rich ecosystem with AFML caching for rapid experimentation and validation Model Export: Convert validated models to ONNX format for dependency-free deployment Feature Pipeline Migration: Implement critical feature computations natively in MQL5 with parallel caching Production Deployment: Execute strategies with microsecond latency while maintaining research integrity

Data Integrity: The Unseen Advantage

Beyond performance, the system’s automatic data access tracking prevents the subtle contamination that undermines production ML systems. Complete audit trails ensure you never accidentally optimize on test data, while temporal awareness guarantees walk-forward validation integrity.

Looking Ahead: The Final Frontier

In our next installment, we complete the pipeline with:

ONNX Model Deployment: Export scikit-learn and custom models to run natively in MQL5 without Python dependencies MQL5 Inference Engine: Build ultra-low-latency prediction systems that operate in microseconds Hybrid Feature Management: Design intelligent systems where complex features compute in Python during research, then migrate to MQL5 for production Real-Time Model Monitoring: Implement drift detection and performance tracking within the MQL5 execution environment

The result is a complete ecosystem where you can research with Python’s flexibility, deploy with MQL5’s performance, and maintain scientific rigor throughout the entire lifecycle. This isn’t just about faster computation—it’s about creating a framework where sophisticated ML strategies can actually work in live markets.





Code Repository

All code from this article is available in the Machine-Learning-Blueprint repository. Run the code below to clone from your terminal:

git clone https://github.com/pnjoroge54/Machine-Learning-Blueprint.git cd Machine-Learning-Blueprint/afml/cache





Module Files

Module File Purpose Key Features When to Use __init__.py Central initialization and coordination module • Initializes all cache subsystems

• Sets up Numba and Joblib caching

• Provides unified API for all cache functions • Exports convenience functions

• Configures cache directories Import this to access any cache functionality. It's the single entry point for the entire system. robust_cache_keys.py Advanced cache key generation for financial data • Hashes NumPy arrays correctly

• Handles Pandas DataFrames with DatetimeIndex

• Time-series aware key generation

• Sklearn estimator hashing

• Prevents temporal data leakage Use for any function that processes financial time-series data, DataFrames, or ML models. selective_cleaner.py Intelligent cache invalidation system • Tracks function source code changes

• Automatic cache clearing when code changes

• Selective invalidation by module

• Size-based and age-based cleanup

• smart_cacheable decorator Use during active development to avoid stale cache issues. Essential for iterative research. data_access_tracker.py Prevents test set contamination • Logs every dataset access with timestamps

• Tracks train/test/validate usage

• Generates contamination reports

• Detects data snooping bias

• Provides audit trail Critical for research integrity. Use to track all data access during model development. cv_cache.py Cross-validation specialized caching • Caches CV results efficiently

• Handles sklearn estimators correctly

• Supports PurgedKFold and custom CV

• Separates estimator params from state

• Fast CV iterations Use when running expensive cross-validation experiments. Speeds up hyperparameter optimization dramatically. backtest_cache.py Backtesting workflow optimization • Caches complete backtest runs

• Walk-forward analysis support

• Parameter optimization tracking

• Trade-level caching

• Result comparison tools Essential for strategy development. Cache backtest results to compare parameter variations efficiently. cache_monitoring.py Performance analysis and diagnostics • Hit rate tracking per function

• Computation time measurement

• Cache size monitoring

• Health reports and recommendations

• Efficiency analysis Use to understand cache performance and identify optimization opportunities. mlflow_integration.py Experiment tracking integration • Combines caching with MLflow

• Automatic experiment logging

• Model versioning

• Metric tracking

• Result comparison Use in production research environments to track experiments while benefiting from caching. mql5_bridge.py Python–MQL5 communication bridge • Launches Python scripts from MQL5

• File-based signaling for cross-language execution

• Real-time model inference support

• Integrates ML pipelines with MetaTrader 5 Use when deploying Python-based ML models into MQL5 trading environments for automation. startup_script.py Environment bootstrap and cache setup • Initializes cache directories and logging

• Loads environment variables

• Ensures reproducible startup

• Can trigger MLflow or monitoring setup Use at the beginning of any ML or trading workflow to ensure consistent and reproducible setup. PythonBridgeEA.mq5 Chart-attached MQL5 bridge to Python • Acts as a bridge between MQL5 and Python

• Uses chart events and file signaling

• Triggers Python scripts from MetaTrader

• Synchronizes trading logic with Python output Attach to a chart to enable Python communication from MetaTrader 5. Required for real-time ML integration.



