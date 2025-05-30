Build Self Optimizing Expert Advisors in MQL5 (Part 7): Trading With Multiple Periods At Once

Technical indicators present the modern investor with many opportunities and equivalent challenges. There are many well-known limitations of technical indicators such as their inherent lag, which have been discussed extensively.

In this discussion, we want to focus on more nuanced challenges associated with identifying the right period to use for your indicator. The period of an indicator is a common parameter shared across most technical indicators that controls how much historical data the indicator relies on for its calculations.

Generally speaking, selecting period values that are too small results in the technical indicator picking up considerable market noise, while period values that are too large will often generate signals long after the market move has already unfolded. Either case results in missed trading opportunities and dismal performance levels.

Our proposed solution in this article allows us to eliminate the complexity of identifying the optimal period and instead use all periods we have available at once. To accomplish this goal, will introduce the reader to a family of machine learning algorithms known as Dimension Reduction Algorithms, with a particular focus on a relatively new algorithm known as Uniform Manifold Approximation And Projection (UMAP). Subsequently, we will illustrate that this family of algorithms, allows us to employ all the available data describing a problem in a meaningful representation that yields more insight than the dataset offered us in its original form.

Additionally, we will also consider relevant principles of Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) in MQL5 that are necessary for us to build useful classes to help us efficiently manage the namespace, memory usage and other routine operations needed for our trading applications. Among the 4 classes we will write together, we will build a dedicated class that allows us to rapidly develop applications relying on ONNX models. There is a lot for us to cover, let us get started







Building The Classes We Need in MQL5



In our last discussion on Self Optimizing Expert Advisors, we built an RSI class that provided us with a meaningful and organized way of fetching indicator data on many different RSI periods. Readers unfamiliar with that discussion can quickly catch up by following the link provided, here. For this discussion, however, we will depart from the RSI and instead substitute it with the William's Percent Range indicator (WPR).

The WPR is generally considered a momentum oscillator, and its total possible range is from 0 to -100. Readings from 0 to -20 are considered bearish, while readings ranging from -80 to -100 are considered bullish. The indicator essentially works by comparing the current price of a given symbol to the highest high established within the period the user selected. Our first goal will be to build a new class called "SingleBufferIndicator" that will be shared by both or RSI and WPR class. By having our RSI and WPR classes share a common parent, we will experience consistent functionality from both indicator classes. We will get started by defining the "SingleBufferIndicator" class and listing its class members.

This design approach offers us many advantages, for example, if we realize new functionality we want all indicator classes to have in the future, we only need to update one class, the parent class "SingleBufferIndicator.mqh", from there we only need to compile the children classes for the updates to be available. Inheritance is an indispensable feature of Object-Oriented Programming because we can effectively control many classes, by only modifying one class.





Fig. 1: Visualizing the inheritance tree of our family of single buffer indicators

To get the ball rolling, we will generalize the functionality we used when designing the RSI class so that it is appropriate for any indicator that has only 1 buffer. The reader should note that, MetaTrader 5 offers a comprehensive suite of indicators the reader can choose from. The fact that we are building a class for indicators with a single buffer, should inform the reader that there are indicators that have more than 1 buffer. When designing classes, generally we want the class to have a clear and definite purpose.

Trying to design a single class that handles all indicators, regardless of how many buffers they have, may prove too challenging to accomplish at once. Additionally, if you are not careful in your design, your code may contain logical errors and other unintentional bugs. Therefore, by limiting the scope of the class, we are setting ourselves up for success.

#property copyright "Gamuchirai Ndawana" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gamuchiraindawa" #property version "1.00" class SingleBufferIndicator { public : bool SetIndicatorValues( int buffer_size, bool set_as_series); double GetReadingAt( int index); bool SetDifferencedIndicatorValues( int buffer_size, int differencing_period, bool set_as_series); double GetDifferencedReadingAt( int index); double GetCurrentReading( void ); bool indicator_values_initialized; bool indicator_differenced_values_initialized; int forecast_horizon; double indicator_reading[]; vector indicator_differenced_values; int indicator_buffer_size; int indicator_differenced_buffer_size; int indicator_handler; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES indicator_time_frame; ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE indicator_price; string user_feedback( int flag); string indicator_symbol; int indicator_period; bool IsValid( void ); virtual void Test( void ); };

We now need a method that will copy the indicator readings from our indicator handler, to the indicator buffer. The method has 2 parameters, one specifying the amount of data to be copied, and the other specifies how we want to order the data. When the second parameter is true, the data is ordered from the past coming towards the present.

bool SingleBufferIndicator::SetIndicatorValues( int buffer_size, bool set_as_series) { indicator_buffer_size = buffer_size; CopyBuffer ( this .indicator_handler, 0 , 0 ,buffer_size,indicator_reading); if (set_as_series) ArraySetAsSeries ( this .indicator_reading, true ); indicator_values_initialized = true ; vector indicator_test; indicator_test.CopyIndicatorBuffer(indicator_handler, 0 , 0 ,buffer_size); if (indicator_test.Sum() == 0 ) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

In machine learning, recording the change in a variable may be more informative than the raw reading. Therefore, let us also create a dedicated method that will calculate the change in the indicator's reading and copy it for us into an indicator buffer.

bool SingleBufferIndicator::SetDifferencedIndicatorValues( int buffer_size, int differencing_period, bool set_as_series) { indicator_differenced_buffer_size = buffer_size; indicator_differenced_values = vector ::Zeros(indicator_differenced_buffer_size); double temp_buffer[]; int fetch = (indicator_differenced_buffer_size + ( 2 * differencing_period)); CopyBuffer (indicator_handler, 0 , 0 ,fetch,temp_buffer); if (set_as_series) ArraySetAsSeries (temp_buffer, true ); for ( int i = indicator_differenced_buffer_size;i > 1 ; i--) { indicator_differenced_values[i- 1 ] = temp_buffer[i- 1 ] - temp_buffer[i- 1 +differencing_period]; } if (indicator_differenced_values.Norm( VECTOR_NORM_P ) != 0 ) { Print (user_feedback( 2 )); indicator_differenced_values_initialized = true ; return ( true ); } indicator_differenced_values_initialized = false ; Print (user_feedback( 3 )); return ( false ); }

Now that we have defined methods for copying indicator values into buffers, we need methods for retrieving the data in those buffers. Note that we could've easily just declared the indicator buffer as a public member of the class allowing us to quickly retrieve the values we want. The problem with that approach is that it defeats the purpose of building a class, which is having a uniform way of reading and writing to objects.

double SingleBufferIndicator::GetDifferencedReadingAt( int index) { if (index > indicator_differenced_buffer_size) { Print (user_feedback( 4 )); return (- 1 e10); } if (!indicator_differenced_values_initialized) { Print (user_feedback( 1 )); return (- 1 e10); } if ((indicator_differenced_values_initialized) && (index < indicator_differenced_buffer_size)) return (indicator_differenced_values[index]); return (- 1 e10); }

The previous method returned the differenced indicator reading, it needs a counterpart method that will return actual indicator readings as they appear on the indicator.

double SingleBufferIndicator::GetReadingAt( int index) { if (index > indicator_buffer_size) { Print (user_feedback( 4 )); return (- 1 e10); } if ((indicator_values_initialized) && (index < indicator_buffer_size)) return (indicator_reading[index]); else { Print (user_feedback( 1 )); return (- 1 e10); } }

I also thought it would be useful to have a function dedicated for returning the indicator value at index 0, that is to say the current indicator reading.

double SingleBufferIndicator::GetCurrentReading( void ) { double temp[]; CopyBuffer ( this .indicator_handler, 0 , 0 , 1 ,temp); return (temp[ 0 ]); }

This function will inform us if our handler has been loaded correctly. It is a useful safety feature for us.

bool SingleBufferIndicator::IsValid( void ) { return (( this .indicator_handler != INVALID_HANDLE )); }

As our user interacts with the indicator class, we want to give them prompts on any mistakes they may have made, and the appropriate solution to fix the error.

string SingleBufferIndicator::user_feedback( int flag) { string message; if (flag == 0 ) { if (IsValid()) message = "Indicator Class Loaded Correcrtly

Symbol: " + ( string ) indicator_symbol + "

Period: " + ( string ) indicator_period; return (message); message = "Error loading Indicator: [ERROR] " + ( string ) GetLastError (); return (message); } if (flag == 1 ) { message = "Please set the indicator values before trying to fetch them from memory, call SetIndicatorValues()" ; return (message); } if (flag == 2 ) { message = "Succesfully set differenced indicator values." ; return (message); } if (flag == 3 ) { message = "Failed to set our differenced indicator values: [ERROR] " + ( string ) GetLastError (); return (message); } if (flag == 4 ) { message = "The user is attempting to use call an index beyond the buffer size, update the buffer size first" ; return (message); } if (flag == 5 ) { message = "Goodbye." ; return (message); } else return ( "" ); }

With that done, we can now build our WPR class that will inherit from its parent the SingleBufferIndicator class. All in all, your dependency tree should resemble something like Fig 1 if you intend on following the article.

Fig. 2: Our dependency tree for our indicator classes

Let us now move on to the first step we will take in our WPR class, which will be including the SingleBufferIndicator class into the WPR class.

#property copyright "Gamuchirai Ndawana" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gamuchiraindawa" #property version "1.00" #include <VolatilityDoctor\Indicators\SingleBuffer\SingleBufferIndicator.mqh>

This time, before we define the class members of the WPR class, we will specify that the class extends the SingleBufferIndicator class by using the colon, ":", syntax. This is how we extend classes in MQL5. For readers unfamiliar with the concepts of OOP, extending a class allows us to call the methods we wrote in the SingleBufferIndicator class, from within the WPR class. By having our WPR and RSI class both extend the SingleBufferIndicator class, we will experience consistent functionality across both classes. Or in other words, all the public class members we built into our SingleBufferIndicator class will be readily available in any class that extends it.

class WPR : public SingleBufferIndicator { public : WPR(); WPR( string user_symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES user_time_frame, int user_period); ~WPR(); };

The WPR and RSI indicators both have only 1 buffer; however, the indicators require different parameters to be initialized. Therefore, it makes more sense for the constructor to be specific to each indicator instance, since their constructor signatures can vary considerably from one indicator to the next.

void WPR::WPR() { indicator_values_initialized = false ; indicator_symbol = "EURUSD" ; indicator_time_frame = PERIOD_D1 ; indicator_period = 5 ; indicator_handler = iWPR (indicator_symbol,indicator_time_frame,indicator_period); Print (user_feedback( 0 )); Print ( "Default Constructor Called: " , __FUNCSIG__ , " " ,& this ); }

The parametric constructor allows the user to specify which symbol, time-frame and period the WPR indicator should be initialized with.

void WPR::WPR( string user_symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES user_time_frame, int user_period) { indicator_values_initialized = false ; indicator_symbol = user_symbol; indicator_time_frame = user_time_frame; indicator_period = user_period; indicator_handler = iWPR (indicator_symbol,indicator_time_frame,indicator_period); Print (user_feedback( 0 )); }

The class destructor will reset our important flags and release the indicator for us. It is good MQL5 practice to clean up after yourself, by building a dedicated class for this purpose, it reduces the cognitive load on the developer because you do not have to keep track of always, repeating the cleanup process when the class does it on your behalf.

void WPR::~WPR() { if ( IndicatorRelease (indicator_handler)) { indicator_differenced_values_initialized = false ; indicator_values_initialized = false ; Print (user_feedback( 5 )); } }

Another functionality that we will need is the ability to identify when a new candle has been fully formed. Whenever this is the case, we would like to perform certain tasks. Therefore, we will dedicate a class for this objective since it is essential to us, and in some cases we may want to track the formation of candles on different timeframes at once. We will start off by declaring the class members needed by our Time class.

#property copyright "Gamuchirai Ndawana" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gamuchiraindawa" #property version "1.00" class Time { private : datetime time_stamp; datetime current_time; string selected_symbol; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES selected_time_frame; public : Time( string user_symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES user_time_frame); bool NewCandle( void ); ~Time(); };

Notice that the class does not have a default constructor, this has been done deliberately. Default constructors wouldn't make much sense in this particular case.

Time::Time( string user_symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES user_time_frame) { selected_time_frame = user_time_frame; selected_symbol = user_symbol; current_time = iTime (user_symbol,selected_time_frame, 0 ); time_stamp = iTime (user_symbol,selected_time_frame, 0 ); }

Currently, the class destructor is empty.

Time::~Time() { }

Lastly, we need a method that will inform us if a new candle has been formed. This method will return true if a new candle has been formed, allowing us to perform our routines periodically.

bool Time::NewCandle( void ) { current_time = iTime (selected_symbol,selected_time_frame, 0 ); if (time_stamp != current_time) { time_stamp = current_time; return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Moving on, we will also need a dedicated class for handling our ONNX objects. As our projects grow bigger and more complicated, we do not want to repeat certain steps multiple times. Eventually, we may be better off having an ONNXFloat class for all our ONNX models that accept float data types. At the time of writing, the float data type is widely accepted as a stable data type to use when running ONNX models. Let us get started with the ONNX float class by defining its class members.

#property copyright "Gamuchirai Ndawana" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gamuchiraindawa" #property version "1.00" class ONNXFloat { private : long onnx_model; int onnx_outputs; public : bool OnnxModelIsValid( void ); bool DefineOnnxInputShape( int n_index, int n_stacks, int n_input_params); bool DefineOnnxOutputShape( int n_index, int n_stacks, int n_output_params); vectorf Predict( const vectorf &model_inputs); ONNXFloat( const uchar &user_proto[]); ~ONNXFloat(); };

The constructor for our class accepts an ONNX model prototype and creates the ONNX model from the buffer passed by the user. Note that ONNX model buffers can only be passed by reference, not by value. The ampersand sign, "&", placed in front of the name of the ONNX model buffer "&user_proto" explicitly states that this parameter is a reference to an object in memory. Whenever a function has a parameter that is passed by reference, the user is expected to understand that any changes made to the parameter inside the function, will change the original parameter outside the function.

In our case, we do not intend to edit the ONNX prototype; therefore we modify the parameter to be "const" indicating to the programmer and to the compiler that no changes should be made. Therefore, if the programmer ignores our directives, the compiler will not accept that.

ONNXFloat::ONNXFloat( const uchar &user_proto[]) { onnx_model = OnnxCreateFromBuffer (user_proto, ONNX_DATA_TYPE_FLOAT ); if (OnnxModelIsValid()) Print ( "Volatility Doctor ONNXFloat Class Loaded Correctly: " , __FUNCSIG__ , " " ,& this ); else Print ( "Failed To Create The specified ONNX model: " , GetLastError ()); }

The ONNXFloat class destructor will release the memory that we assigned to our ONNX model automatically for us.

ONNXFloat::~ONNXFloat() { OnnxRelease (onnx_model); }

We will also need a dedicated function that will inform us whether our ONNX model is valid by returning a Boolean flag that is only true if the model is valid.

bool ONNXFloat::OnnxModelIsValid( void ) { if (onnx_model != INVALID_HANDLE ) return ( true ); return ( false ); }

Setting up the input shape of any ONNX model is a necessary preparatory step that we will likely need frequently.

bool ONNXFloat::DefineOnnxInputShape( int n_index, int n_stacks, int n_input_params) { const ulong model_input_shape[] = {n_stacks,n_input_params}; if ( OnnxSetInputShape (onnx_model,n_index,model_input_shape)) { Print ( "Succefully specified ONNX model output shape: " , __FUNCTION__ , " " ,& this ); return ( true ); } Print ( "Failed to set the passed ONNX model output shape: " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); }

The same holds true for the ONNX model output shape.

bool ONNXFloat::DefineOnnxOutputShape( int n_index, int n_stacks, int n_output_params) { const ulong model_output_shape[] = {n_output_params,n_stacks}; onnx_outputs = n_output_params; if ( OnnxSetOutputShape (onnx_model,n_index,model_output_shape)) { Print ( "Succefully specified ONNX model input shape: " , __FUNCSIG__ , " " ,& this ); return ( true ); } Print ( "Failed to set the passed ONNX model input shape: " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); }

Lastly, we need a predict function. This function will take the ONNX model's input data by reference, and since we do not intend on changing the input data, we modified that this parameter should be a constant. This prevents any unintentional side effects from corrupting the input data, most importantly, it instructs our compiler to prevent us from making any careless mistakes that would change the model inputs. Such safety features are invaluable, and having them built into your programming language qualifies MQL5 as a first-class Programming Language.

vectorf ONNXFloat::Predict( const vectorf &model_inputs) { vectorf model_output(onnx_outputs); if ( OnnxRun (onnx_model, ONNX_DATA_TYPE_FLOAT ,model_inputs,model_output)) { vectorf res = model_output; return (res); } Comment ( "Failed to get a prediction from our ONNX model" ); Print ( "ONNX Run Failed: " , GetLastError ()); vectorf res = { 10 e8}; return (res); }

The last class we will need is responsible for retrieving useful trade information for us, such as the minimum trade volume, or the current ask price.

#property copyright "Gamuchirai Ndawana" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gamuchiraindawa" #property version "1.00" class TradeInfo { private : string user_symbol; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES user_time_frame; double min_volume,max_volume,volume_step; public : TradeInfo( string selected_symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES selected_time_frame); double MinVolume( void ); double MaxVolume( void ); double VolumeStep( void ); double GetAsk( void ); double GetBid( void ); double GetClose( void ); string GetSymbol( void ); ~TradeInfo(); };

The parametric class constructor takes 2 parameters specifying the intended symbol and time-frame.

TradeInfo::TradeInfo( string selected_symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES selected_time_frame) { user_symbol = selected_symbol; user_time_frame = selected_time_frame; if ( SymbolSelect (user_symbol, true )) { min_volume = SymbolInfoDouble (user_symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); max_volume = SymbolInfoDouble (user_symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); volume_step = SymbolInfoDouble (user_symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); Print ( "Trade Info Loaded Successfully: " , __FUNCSIG__ ); } else { Print ( "Error Symbol Information Could Not Be Found For: " ,selected_symbol, " " , GetLastError ()); } }

We will also define methods for getting the current readings of each of the 4 primary price feeds, that is to say each of these methods returns the current Open, High, Low and Close prices respectively.

double TradeInfo::GetClose( void ) { double res = iClose (user_symbol,user_time_frame, 0 ); return (res); } double TradeInfo::GetOpen( void ) { double res = iOpen (user_symbol,user_time_frame, 0 ); return (res); } double TradeInfo::GetHigh( void ) { double res = iHigh (user_symbol,user_time_frame, 0 ); return (res); } double TradeInfo::GetLow( void ) { double res = iLow (user_symbol,user_time_frame, 0 ); return (res); }

When working with multiple symbols, it is helpful to have a reminder of which symbol the current instance of the class has been assigned to.

string TradeInfo::GetSymbol( void ) { string res = user_symbol; return (res); }

Our class also provides wrappers to quickly retrieve important information regarding the permitted volume levels on the current symbol.

double TradeInfo::VolumeStep( void ) { double res = volume_step; return (res); } double TradeInfo::MinVolume( void ) { double res = min_volume; return (res); } double TradeInfo::MaxVolume( void ) { double res = max_volume; return (res); }

We will also need the class to readily provide us with the current bid and ask prices.

double TradeInfo::GetAsk( void ) { return ( SymbolInfoDouble (GetSymbol(), SYMBOL_ASK )); } double TradeInfo::GetBid( void ) { return ( SymbolInfoDouble (GetSymbol(), SYMBOL_BID )); }

Currently, our Time class destructor is empty.

TradeInfo::~TradeInfo() { }

All in all, if you have been following along with us, then your tree of dependencies should resemble Fig 3 below.

Fig. 3: These classes should be kept in a dependency tree that resembles ours, for readers following along

Now let us define the script that will fetch the relevant market data that we need. We want to first fetch the four primary price feeds (OHLC), followed by the growth in these 4 price feeds, and finally, we will write out the indicator data from our 14 WPR indicators.

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property script_show_inputs #define HORIZON 10 #include <VolatilityDoctor\Indicators\WPR.mqh> WPR *my_wpr_array[ 14 ]; string file_name = Symbol () + " WPR Algorithmic Input Selection.csv" ; input int size = 3000 ; void OnStart () { int fetch = size + ( 2 * HORIZON); for ( int i = 0 ; i <= 13 ; i++) { my_wpr_array[i] = new WPR( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,((i+ 1 ) * 5 )); my_wpr_array[i].SetIndicatorValues(fetch, true ); my_wpr_array[i].SetDifferencedIndicatorValues(fetch,HORIZON, true ); } int file_handle= FileOpen (file_name, FILE_WRITE | FILE_ANSI | FILE_CSV , "," ); for ( int i=size;i>= 1 ;i--) { if (i == size) { FileWrite (file_handle, "Time" , "True Open" , "True High" , "True Low" , "True Close" , "Open" , "High" , "Low" , "Close" , "WPR 5" , "WPR 10" , "WPR 15" , "WPR 20" , "WPR 25" , "WPR 30" , "WPR 35" , "WPR 40" , "WPR 45" , "WPR 50" , "WPR 55" , "WPR 60" , "WPR 65" , "WPR 70" , "Diff WPR 5" , "Diff WPR 10" , "Diff WPR 15" , "Diff WPR 20" , "Diff WPR 25" , "Diff WPR 30" , "Diff WPR 35" , "Diff WPR 40" , "Diff WPR 45" , "Diff WPR 50" , "Diff WPR 55" , "Diff WPR 60" , "Diff WPR 65" , "Diff WPR 70" ); } else { FileWrite (file_handle, iTime ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT ,i), iOpen ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT ,i), iHigh ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT ,i), iLow ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT ,i), iClose ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT ,i), iOpen ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT ,i) - iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,i + HORIZON), iHigh ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT ,i) - iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,i + HORIZON), iLow ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT ,i) - iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,i + HORIZON), iClose ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT ,i) - iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,i + HORIZON), my_wpr_array[ 0 ].GetReadingAt(i), my_wpr_array[ 1 ].GetReadingAt(i), my_wpr_array[ 2 ].GetReadingAt(i), my_wpr_array[ 3 ].GetReadingAt(i), my_wpr_array[ 4 ].GetReadingAt(i), my_wpr_array[ 5 ].GetReadingAt(i), my_wpr_array[ 6 ].GetReadingAt(i), my_wpr_array[ 7 ].GetReadingAt(i), my_wpr_array[ 8 ].GetReadingAt(i), my_wpr_array[ 9 ].GetReadingAt(i), my_wpr_array[ 10 ].GetReadingAt(i), my_wpr_array[ 11 ].GetReadingAt(i), my_wpr_array[ 12 ].GetReadingAt(i), my_wpr_array[ 13 ].GetReadingAt(i), my_wpr_array[ 0 ].GetDifferencedReadingAt(i), my_wpr_array[ 1 ].GetDifferencedReadingAt(i), my_wpr_array[ 2 ].GetDifferencedReadingAt(i), my_wpr_array[ 3 ].GetDifferencedReadingAt(i), my_wpr_array[ 4 ].GetDifferencedReadingAt(i), my_wpr_array[ 5 ].GetDifferencedReadingAt(i), my_wpr_array[ 6 ].GetDifferencedReadingAt(i), my_wpr_array[ 7 ].GetDifferencedReadingAt(i), my_wpr_array[ 8 ].GetDifferencedReadingAt(i), my_wpr_array[ 9 ].GetDifferencedReadingAt(i), my_wpr_array[ 10 ].GetDifferencedReadingAt(i), my_wpr_array[ 11 ].GetDifferencedReadingAt(i), my_wpr_array[ 12 ].GetDifferencedReadingAt(i), my_wpr_array[ 13 ].GetDifferencedReadingAt(i) ); } } FileClose (file_handle); for ( int i = 0 ; i <= 13 ; i++) { delete my_wpr_array[i]; } } #undef HORIZON





Analyzing Our Data With Python



Once you have finished, apply the script to your chosen market so that we will have market data to analyze. We are applying the script to the EURGBP pair in this discussion, and now that our data is ready, let us load our Python libraries for analysis.

import pandas as pd import numpy as np import seaborn as sns import matplotlib.pyplot as plt

Read in the data.

data = pd.read_csv( "..\EURGBP WPR Algorithmic Input Selection.csv" ) HORIZON = 10 data[ 'Target' ] = data[ 'Close' ].shift(-HORIZON) - data[ 'Close' ] data = data.iloc[:-HORIZON,:]

Create copies of the input and target.

X = data.iloc[:, 1 :- 1 ].copy() y = data.iloc[:,- 1 ].copy()

Scale and center each numerical column in the dataset.

#Store Z-scores Z1 = X.mean() Z2 = X.std() #Scale the data X = ((X - Z1)/ Z2)

Load the numerical libraries we need to test our accuracy.

from sklearn.model_selection import cross_val_score,TimeSeriesSplit from sklearn.linear_model import Ridge

Create a time-series cross validation object.

tscv = TimeSeriesSplit(n_splits= 5 ,gap=HORIZON)sdvdsvds

Define a method that will always return our cross-validated accuracy levels.

def score(f_model,f_X,f_y): return (np.mean(np. abs (cross_val_score(f_model,f_X,f_y,scoring= 'neg_mean_squared_error' ,cv=tscv,n_jobs=- 1 ))))

We will also need a dedicated method to return a new model, this ensures that we aren't leaking data to the models we use.

def get_model(): return (Ridge())

Keeping a column entirely full of zeros allows you to measure the accuracy of always predicting the average market return.

X['Null'] = 0

Record the error produced by always predicting the average market return(total sum of squares/TSS). Now that we have recorded the error threshold defined by always predicting the average market return, we can now confidently assert that any model that produces error levels greater than 0.000324 has no skill that impresses us, as far as this discussion is concerned.

#This will be the last entry in our list of results #Record our error if we always predict the average market return (total sum of squares/TSS) tss = score(get_model(),X[[ 'Null' ]],y) tss

0.00032439931180771236

We will now create an array to help us keep track of our results.

res = []

The first result we want to record, is our error levels using OHLC market data in its original form.

res.append(score(get_model(),X.iloc[:,: 8 ],y))

Next, we would like to know our error levels only using the 14 WPR indicator periods we selected.

res.append(score(get_model(),X.iloc[:, 8 :- 1 ],y))

Finally, let us record our error levels using all the data we have available.

res.append(score(get_model(),X.iloc[:,:- 1 ],y))

Now load the UMAP library. Our original data has 36 columns, the UMAP library will help us represent this data using any number of columns greater than or equal to 1 and less than the original number of columns. This new representation of the data, may be more informative than the data was in its original form. Hence, in this sense, Dimension Reduction algorithms can also be thought of as a family of methods that allow us to effectively use all the data we have describing our problem.

import umap

We want to search for a number of embeddings that are at most 2 less the original number of columns.

EPOCHS = X.iloc[:,:- 1 ].shape[ 1 ] - 2

Iteratively embed the data using UMAP. The number of embedded columns to be produced will be increased from 1, in increments of 1 step, until the upper bound we set in the previous line of code.

for i in range (EPOCHS): reducer = umap.UMAP(n_components=(i+ 1 ),metric= 'euclidean' ,random_state= 0 ,transform_seed= 0 ,n_neighbors= 30 ) X_embedded = pd.DataFrame(reducer.fit_transform(X.iloc[:,:- 1 ])) res.append(score(get_model(),X_embedded,y))

Join our results.

res.append(tss)

The red solid line is our critical error benchmark, the error produced by always predicting the average market return (TSS). The red dotted line is the lowest error level we managed to produce. This corresponds to the model that was built when our original data was embedded into 2 columns by our UMAP algorithm. Notice that, this error level outperforms the TSS by a wider margin than what we were able to achieve when using the market data in its original form. We are essentially using all the WPR periods at once, in a manner that is more meaningful than what we could've achieved otherwise.

Fig. 4: Using 2 embedded UMAP components, we outperformed an equivalent model using all the market data in its original form

Transform the data using the ideal UMAP settings we identified.

reducer = umap.UMAP(n_components= 2 ,metric= 'euclidean' ,random_state= 0 ,transform_seed= 0 ,n_neighbors= 30 ) X_embedded = pd.DataFrame(reducer.fit_transform(X.iloc[:,:- 1 ]))

Label our 2 classes. This will help us later to visualize what UMAP is doing to our data.

data[ 'Class' ] = 0 data.loc[data[ 'Target' ] > 0 , 'Class' ] = 1

Prepare a dataset to store the transformed data.

umap_data =pd.DataFrame(columns=['UMAP 1','UMAP 2'])

Store the embedded price levels.

umap_data[ 'UMAP 1' ] = X_embedded.iloc[:, 0 ] umap_data[ 'UMAP 2' ] = X_embedded.iloc[:, 1 ]

Without UMAP, our data is challenging to visualize meaningfully due to the high number of dimensions. In fact, the best we can do is create pairs of scatter plots; otherwise, there is no way of effectively visualizing 36 dimensions at once. In Fig 5 and 6 below, the red dots indicate bullish price action and black represents bearish price action.

fig , axs = plt.subplots( 2 , 2 ) fig.suptitle( 'Visualizing EURGBP 2002-2025 Daily Price Data' ) axs[ 0 , 0 ].scatter(data.loc[data[ 'Target' ]> 0 , 'Open' ],data.loc[data[ 'Target' ]> 0 , 'Close' ],color= 'red' ) axs[ 0 , 0 ].scatter(data.loc[data[ 'Target' ]< 0 , 'Open' ],data.loc[data[ 'Target' ]< 0 , 'Close' ],color= 'black' ) axs[ 0 , 1 ].scatter(data.loc[data[ 'Target' ]> 0 , 'True Open' ],data.loc[data[ 'Target' ]> 0 , 'True Close' ],color= 'red' ) axs[ 0 , 1 ].scatter(data.loc[data[ 'Target' ]< 0 , 'True Open' ],data.loc[data[ 'Target' ]< 0 , 'True Close' ],color= 'black' ) axs[ 1 , 1 ].scatter(data.loc[data[ 'Target' ]> 0 , 'WPR 5' ],data.loc[data[ 'Target' ]> 0 , 'WPR 50' ],color= 'red' ) axs[ 1 , 1 ].scatter(data.loc[data[ 'Target' ]< 0 , 'WPR 5' ],data.loc[data[ 'Target' ]< 0 , 'WPR 50' ],color= 'black' ) axs[ 1 , 0 ].scatter(data.loc[data[ 'Target' ]> 0 , 'WPR 15' ],data.loc[data[ 'Target' ]> 0 , 'WPR 25' ],color= 'red' ) axs[ 1 , 0 ].scatter(data.loc[data[ 'Target' ]< 0 , 'WPR 15' ],data.loc[data[ 'Target' ]< 0 , 'WPR 25' ],color= 'black' )

Fig 5: On the left we have plotted the change in open price against the change in close price. While on the right, we have plotted the true open and close price.



Fig. 6:The left scatter plot is expressing the relationship between the 5 and 50 period WPR, while the right is the 15 and 25 period WPR



As we can see, Fig 5 and Fig 6 are challenging to interpret meaningfully, there are no clear patterns in the data. Additionally, it can be dangerous to create 2-dimensional scatter plots of phenomena happening in more than 2 dimensions. This is because, what appears to be a relationship between the 2 variables may be explained by other dimensions we cannot include in one plot. This may lead us to false discoveries or unreasonable confidence in relationships that aren't as stable as they appear.

However, after applying UMAP, we can easily plot all the data we have, in just 2 dimensions. We can generally see that low and high values of the first embedding appear to be associated with bearish and bullish price action, respectively.

sns.scatterplot(x=X_embedded.iloc[:, 0 ],y=X_embedded.iloc[:, 1 ],hue=data[ 'Class' ]) plt.grid() plt.ylabel( 'Second UMAP Embedding' ) plt.xlabel( 'First UMAP Embedding' ) plt.title( 'Visualizing The Most Effective Embedding We Found' )

Fig. 7: Visualizing our UMAP embeddings of the original market data

Let us now get ready to prepare our models for back-testing. Import the library we need.

from sklearn.model_selection import train_test_split

Split the market data. Our training samples run from November 2002 until August 2018, so our back test period will start in September 2018.

train , test = train_test_split(data,test_size= 0.3 ,shuffle= False ) train

Fig. 8: Viewing our market data in its original form

Let us now load in our statistical model.

from sklearn.neural_network import MLPRegressor

Scale the train data.

Z1 = train.iloc[:, 1 :- 2 ].mean() Z2 = train.iloc[:, 1 :- 2 ].std() train_scaled = train.copy() train_scaled.iloc[:, 1 :- 2 ] = ((train.iloc[:, 1 :- 2 ] - Z1) / Z2)

Embed the training data.

reducer = umap.UMAP(n_components= 2 ,metric= 'euclidean' ,random_state= 0 ,transform_seed= 0 ,n_neighbors= 30 ) X_embedded = pd.DataFrame(reducer.fit_transform(train_scaled.iloc[:, 1 :- 2 ],columns=[ 'UMAP 1' , 'UMAP 2' ]))

Our framework follows a 2-step process. First, fit a model that learns to approximate the UMAP algorithm. This substitutes the need of rewriting the UMAP algorithm from scratch in MQL5. The UMAP algorithm is fairly sophisticated, and was implemented by a team of Post Doctoral Researchers. It takes considerable effort for researchers to write a numerically stable implementation of an algorithm. Therefore, it is not generally considered sound practice to try and implement such algorithms on your own.

umap_model = MLPRegressor(shuffle= False ,hidden_layer_sizes=(train.iloc[:, 1 :- 2 ].shape[ 1 ], 10 , 20 , 100 , 20 , 10 , 2 ),random_state= 0 ,solver= 'lbfgs' ,activation= 'relu' ,learning_rate= 'constant' ,learning_rate_init= 1e-4 ,power_t= 1e-1 ) np.mean(np. abs (cross_val_score(umap_model,train.iloc[:, 1 :- 2 ],X_embedded,scoring= 'neg_mean_squared_error' ,n_jobs=- 1 )))

11.2489992665160363

Learn the UMAP function.

umap_model.fit(train.iloc[:, 1 :- 2 ],X_embedded) predictions = umap_model.predict(train.iloc[:, 1 :- 2 ])

Now we need a model that forecasts the EURGBP market return, given the UMAP embeddings of the market. In scikit-learn our neural network models have an important parameter named, "random_state". This parameter affects the initial weights and biases that the neural network starts with. Depending on the problem at hand, training the model multiple times with different initial states, can lead to considerable variation in performance levels, as we can see in Fig 9 below.

EPOCHS = 100 res = [] for i in range (EPOCHS): model = MLPRegressor(shuffle= False ,early_stopping= False ,hidden_layer_sizes=( 2 , 1 , 10 , 20 , 1 ),activation= 'identity' ,solver= 'lbfgs' ,random_state=i,max_iter= int ( 2e5 )) res.append(score(model,predictions,train[ 'Target' ]))

Visualizing our results.

plt.plot(res,color= 'black' ) plt.axhline(np. min (res),color= 'red' ,linestyle= ':' ) plt.scatter(res.index(np. min (res)),np. min (res),color= 'red' ) plt.grid() plt.ylabel( 'Cross Validated RMSE' ) plt.xlabel( 'Neural Network Random State' ) plt.title( 'Our Neural Network Performance With Different Initial Conditions' )

Fig. 9: Visualizing the optimal initial state for our neural network in this problem



Our chosen neural network is predicting the 10-Day EURGBP market return with 38% less error than always predicting the average market return.

tss = score(Ridge(),train[[ 'Close' ]]* 0 ,train[ 'Target' ]) 1 -(np. min (res)/tss)

0.3822093585025088

Fit the model using the optimal random state we identified in Fig 9.

embedded_model = MLPRegressor(shuffle= False ,early_stopping= False ,hidden_layer_sizes=( 2 , 1 , 10 , 20 , 1 ),activation= 'identity' ,solver= 'lbfgs' ,random_state=res.index(np. min (res)),max_iter= int ( 2e5 )) embedded_model.fit(predictions,train[ 'Target' ])

Load the libraries we need to convert the model to ONNX format.

import onnx from skl2onnx import convert_sklearn from skl2onnx.common.data_types import FloatTensorType

Define the parameter shapes of our models.

umap_model_input_shape = [( "float_input" ,FloatTensorType([ 1 ,train.iloc[:, 1 :- 2 ].shape[ 1 ]]))] umap_model_output_shape = [( "float_output" ,FloatTensorType([X_embedded.iloc[:,:].shape[ 1 ], 1 ]))] embedded_model_input_shape = [( "float_input" ,FloatTensorType([ 1 ,X_embedded.iloc[:,:].shape[ 1 ]]))] embedded_model_output_shape = [( "float_output" ,FloatTensorType([ 1 , 1 ]))]

Convert the ONNX models into their prototypes.

umap_proto = convert_sklearn(umap_model,initial_types=umap_model_input_shape,final_types=umap_model_output_shape,target_opset= 12 ) embeded_proto = convert_sklearn(embedded_model,initial_types=embedded_model_input_shape,final_types=embedded_model_output_shape,target_opset= 12 )

Save the prototypes to disk.

onnx.save(umap_proto, "EURGBP WPR Ridge UMAP.onnx" ) onnx.save(embeded_proto, "EURGBP WPR Ridge EMBEDDED.onnx" )





Building Our Application in MQL5



Now let us start building our application. We will first need to specify system constants that aren't going to change in our program.

#property copyright "Gamuchirai Ndawana" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gamuchiraindawa" #property version "1.00" #define UMAP_INPUTS 36 #define UMAP_OUTPUTS 2 #define EMBEDDED_INPUTS 2 #define EMBEDDED_OUTPUTS 1 #define HORIZON 10 #define SYSTEM_TIMEFRAME_1 PERIOD_D1

Now, let us load our ONNX models.

#resource "\\Files\\EURGBP WPR UMAP.onnx" as const uchar umap_proto[]; #resource "\\Files\\EURGBP WPR EMBEDDED.onnx" as const uchar embedded_proto[];

Then, we will load the libraries we need for our application.

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <VolatilityDoctor\Time\Time.mqh> #include <VolatilityDoctor\Indicators\WPR.mqh> #include <VolatilityDoctor\ONNX\OnnxFloat.mqh> #include <VolatilityDoctor\Trade\TradeInfo.mqh>

Define the global variables we will use throughout our program. Notice that we must define just a handful of global variables, this is what we meant in the introduction of our discussion when we said that OOP helps us control the namespace of our applications. Most of the variables and objects we are using have been neatly packed away inside the classes we wrote.

CTrade Trade; TradeInfo *TradeInformation; Time *eurgbp_daily; WPR *wpr_array[ 14 ]; ONNXFloat *umap_onnx,*embedded_onnx; double expected_return; int position_timer;

We also copied over the Z1 and Z2 scores we used to scale our training data in Python.

double Z1[] = { 7.84311120 e- 01 , 7.87104135 e- 01 , 7.81713516 e- 01 , 7.84343731 e- 01 , 5.23887980 e- 04 , 5.26022077 e- 04 , 5.25382257 e- 04 , 5.25688880 e- 04 , - 5.08398234 e+ 01 , - 5.07130228 e+ 01 , - 5.05834313 e+ 01 , - 5.04425081 e+ 01 , - 5.02709031 e+ 01 , - 5.01349627 e+ 01 , - 5.00653250 e+ 01 , - 5.01661938 e+ 01 , - 5.03082375 e+ 01 , - 5.04550339 e+ 01 , - 5.05861939 e+ 01 , - 5.06434696 e+ 01 , - 5.07286211 e+ 01 , - 5.07819768 e+ 01 , 1.96979782 e- 02 , 5.29204133 e- 02 , 4.12732506 e- 02 , 3.20037455 e- 02 , 2.61762719 e- 02 , 2.34184127 e- 02 , 2.62342592 e- 02 , 3.32894491 e- 02 , 3.81853070 e- 02 , 3.85464026 e- 02 , 3.85499926 e- 02 , 3.94004124 e- 02 , 4.02388908 e- 02 , 4.02388908 e- 02 }; double Z2[] = { 8.29473604 e- 02 , 8.35406090 e- 02 , 8.23981331 e- 02 , 8.28950223 e- 02 , 1.21995172 e- 02 , 1.22880295 e- 02 , 1.20471133 e- 02 , 1.21798952 e- 02 , 3.00742110 e+ 01 , 3.05948913 e+ 01 , 3.05244154 e+ 01 , 3.03776475 e+ 01 , 3.02862706 e+ 01 , 3.00844693 e+ 01 , 2.98788650 e+ 01 , 2.97182936 e+ 01 , 2.95133008 e+ 01 , 2.93983475 e+ 01 , 2.92679071 e+ 01 , 2.91072869 e+ 01 , 2.90154368 e+ 01 , 2.89821474 e+ 01 , 4.32293242 e+ 01 , 4.43537714 e+ 01 , 4.02730688 e+ 01 , 3.66106699 e+ 01 , 3.41930128 e+ 01 , 3.21743917 e+ 01 , 3.03647897 e+ 01 , 2.87462989 e+ 01 , 2.73771066 e+ 01 , 2.63857585 e+ 01 , 2.54625376 e+ 01 , 2.43656339 e+ 01 , 2.33983568 e+ 01 , 2.26334633 e+ 01 };

Upon initialization, we will set up our indicators and initialize our custom classes. If our classes fail to load correctly, then we will break the initialization procedure and give the user feedback on what went wrong.

int OnInit () { TesterHideIndicators ( true ); update_indicators(); TradeInformation = new TradeInfo( Symbol (),SYSTEM_TIMEFRAME_1); umap_onnx = new ONNXFloat(umap_proto); embedded_onnx = new ONNXFloat(embedded_proto); eurgbp_daily = new Time( Symbol (),SYSTEM_TIMEFRAME_1); if (!umap_onnx.OnnxModelIsValid()) return ( INIT_FAILED ); if (!embedded_onnx.OnnxModelIsValid()) return ( INIT_FAILED ); position_timer = 0 ; if (!umap_onnx.DefineOnnxInputShape( 0 , 1 ,UMAP_INPUTS)) return ( INIT_FAILED ); if (!embedded_onnx.DefineOnnxInputShape( 0 , 1 ,EMBEDDED_INPUTS)) return ( INIT_FAILED ); if (!umap_onnx.DefineOnnxOutputShape( 0 , 1 ,UMAP_OUTPUTS)) return ( INIT_FAILED ); if (!embedded_onnx.DefineOnnxOutputShape( 0 , 1 ,EMBEDDED_OUTPUTS)) return ( INIT_FAILED ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Upon deinitialization, we will clean up after ourselves and delete the pointers we created for our objects. This is good programming practice in MQL5 and prevents problems such as memory leakage or buffer overflows if we have multiple instances of this application running on one machine but none of them clean up after themselves. Also, an important note, developers with experience outside MQL5, especially from languages such as C, may be already familiar with pointers as a memory-address.

An important distinction needs to be made here; The safety features embedded in MQL5 do not permit direct access to memory. Rather, the clever developers from the MetaQuotes team found a workaround solution that creates a unique identifier for each object, and then they intelligently bound each unique identifier with its associated object. Therefore, readers that are already familiar with pointers from their independent studies should note that the MQL5 implementation of a pointer does not literally give the developer any memory addresses because the developers of MQL5 viewed that as a security vulnerability.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { delete umap_onnx; delete embedded_onnx; delete eurgbp_daily; for ( int i = 0 ; i <= 13 ; i++) { delete wpr_array[i]; } }

Every time we receive updated prices, we will call the Time class to check if a new daily candle has been formed, if this is the case, we will update our indicator readings and then subsequently search for a trading opportunity if we have no open trades, or manage any trades we have opened.

void OnTick () { if (eurgbp_daily.NewCandle()) { static int i = 0 ; Print (i+= 1 ); update_indicators(); if ( PositionsTotal () == 0 ) { position_timer = 0 ; find_setup(); } else if (( PositionsTotal () > 0 ) && (position_timer < HORIZON)) position_timer += 1 ; else if (( PositionsTotal () > 0 ) && (position_timer >= (HORIZON - 1 ))) Trade.PositionClose( Symbol ()); Comment ( "Position Timer: " ,position_timer); } }

Find a trading setup simply requires that we fetch the relevant market data and prepare it as our ONNX model inputs. Note that we subtract the mean of each column and divide by the column standard deviation before we finally store the input data into a constant vectorf type. We then pass this constant vector to our ONNXFloat.Predict() method and obtain a forecast from our model. Building these classes has helped us reduce the total number of lines of code we need to write, by a considerable factor.

void find_setup( void ) { update_indicators(); vectorf market_state(UMAP_INPUTS); market_state[ 0 ] = ( float ) iOpen ( _Symbol ,SYSTEM_TIMEFRAME_1, 0 ); market_state[ 1 ] = ( float ) iHigh ( _Symbol ,SYSTEM_TIMEFRAME_1, 0 ); market_state[ 2 ] = ( float ) iLow ( _Symbol ,SYSTEM_TIMEFRAME_1, 0 ); market_state[ 3 ] = ( float ) iClose ( _Symbol ,SYSTEM_TIMEFRAME_1, 0 ); market_state[ 4 ] = ( float )( iOpen ( _Symbol ,SYSTEM_TIMEFRAME_1, 0 ) - iOpen ( Symbol (),SYSTEM_TIMEFRAME_1,HORIZON)); market_state[ 5 ] = ( float )( iHigh ( _Symbol ,SYSTEM_TIMEFRAME_1, 0 ) - iHigh ( Symbol (),SYSTEM_TIMEFRAME_1,HORIZON)); market_state[ 6 ] = ( float )( iLow ( _Symbol ,SYSTEM_TIMEFRAME_1, 0 ) - iLow ( Symbol (),SYSTEM_TIMEFRAME_1,HORIZON)); market_state[ 7 ] = ( float )( iClose ( _Symbol ,SYSTEM_TIMEFRAME_1, 0 ) - iClose ( Symbol (),SYSTEM_TIMEFRAME_1,HORIZON)); market_state[ 8 ] = ( float ) wpr_array[ 0 ].GetReadingAt( 0 ); market_state[ 9 ] = ( float ) wpr_array[ 1 ].GetReadingAt( 0 ); market_state[ 10 ] = ( float ) wpr_array[ 2 ].GetReadingAt( 0 ); market_state[ 11 ] = ( float ) wpr_array[ 3 ].GetReadingAt( 0 ); market_state[ 12 ] = ( float ) wpr_array[ 4 ].GetReadingAt( 0 ); market_state[ 13 ] = ( float ) wpr_array[ 5 ].GetReadingAt( 0 ); market_state[ 14 ] = ( float ) wpr_array[ 6 ].GetReadingAt( 0 ); market_state[ 15 ] = ( float ) wpr_array[ 7 ].GetReadingAt( 0 ); market_state[ 16 ] = ( float ) wpr_array[ 8 ].GetReadingAt( 0 ); market_state[ 17 ] = ( float ) wpr_array[ 9 ].GetReadingAt( 0 ); market_state[ 18 ] = ( float ) wpr_array[ 10 ].GetReadingAt( 0 ); market_state[ 19 ] = ( float ) wpr_array[ 11 ].GetReadingAt( 0 ); market_state[ 20 ] = ( float ) wpr_array[ 12 ].GetReadingAt( 0 ); market_state[ 21 ] = ( float ) wpr_array[ 13 ].GetReadingAt( 0 ); market_state[ 22 ] = ( float ) wpr_array[ 0 ].GetDifferencedReadingAt( 0 ); market_state[ 23 ] = ( float ) wpr_array[ 1 ].GetDifferencedReadingAt( 0 ); market_state[ 24 ] = ( float ) wpr_array[ 2 ].GetDifferencedReadingAt( 0 ); market_state[ 25 ] = ( float ) wpr_array[ 3 ].GetDifferencedReadingAt( 0 ); market_state[ 26 ] = ( float ) wpr_array[ 4 ].GetDifferencedReadingAt( 0 ); market_state[ 27 ] = ( float ) wpr_array[ 5 ].GetDifferencedReadingAt( 0 ); market_state[ 27 ] = ( float ) wpr_array[ 6 ].GetDifferencedReadingAt( 0 ); market_state[ 29 ] = ( float ) wpr_array[ 7 ].GetDifferencedReadingAt( 0 ); market_state[ 30 ] = ( float ) wpr_array[ 8 ].GetDifferencedReadingAt( 0 ); market_state[ 31 ] = ( float ) wpr_array[ 9 ].GetDifferencedReadingAt( 0 ); market_state[ 32 ] = ( float ) wpr_array[ 10 ].GetDifferencedReadingAt( 0 ); market_state[ 33 ] = ( float ) wpr_array[ 11 ].GetDifferencedReadingAt( 0 ); market_state[ 34 ] = ( float ) wpr_array[ 12 ].GetDifferencedReadingAt( 0 ); market_state[ 35 ] = ( float ) wpr_array[ 13 ].GetDifferencedReadingAt( 0 ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < UMAP_INPUTS;i++) { market_state[i] = ( float )((market_state[i] - Z1[i]) / Z2[i]); }; const vectorf onnx_inputs = market_state; const vectorf umap_predictions = umap_onnx.Predict(onnx_inputs); Print ( "UMAP Model Returned Embeddings: " ,umap_predictions); const vectorf expected_eurgbp_return = embedded_onnx.Predict(umap_predictions); Print ( "Embeddings Model Expects EURGBP Returns: " ,expected_eurgbp_return); expected_return = expected_eurgbp_return[ 0 ]; vector o,c; o. CopyRates ( Symbol (),SYSTEM_TIMEFRAME_1, COPY_RATES_OPEN , 0 ,HORIZON); c. CopyRates ( Symbol (),SYSTEM_TIMEFRAME_1, COPY_RATES_CLOSE , 0 ,HORIZON); bool bullish_reversal = o.Mean() < c.Mean(); bool bearish_reversal = o.Mean() > c.Mean(); if (bearish_reversal) { if (expected_return > 0 ) { Trade.Buy((TradeInformation.MinVolume()* 2 ), Symbol (),TradeInformation.GetAsk(), 0 , 0 , "" ); return ; } Trade.Buy(TradeInformation.MinVolume(), Symbol (),TradeInformation.GetAsk(), 0 , 0 , "" ); return ; } else if (bullish_reversal) { if (expected_return < 0 ) { Trade.Sell((TradeInformation.MinVolume()* 2 ), Symbol (),TradeInformation.GetBid(), 0 , 0 , "" ); } Trade.Sell(TradeInformation.MinVolume(), Symbol (),TradeInformation.GetBid(), 0 , 0 , "" ); return ; } }

This is the implementation of the method we call to update our technical indicators.

void update_indicators( void ) { for ( int i = 0 ; i <= 13 ; i++) { wpr_array[i] = new WPR( Symbol (),SYSTEM_TIMEFRAME_1,((i+ 1 ) * 5 )); wpr_array[i].SetIndicatorValues( 60 , true ); wpr_array[i].SetDifferencedIndicatorValues( 60 ,HORIZON, true ); } }

Finally, always remember to undefine system constants you built, at the end of your program.

#undef EMBEDDED_INPUTS #undef EMBEDDED_OUTPUTS #undef UMAP_INPUTS #undef UMAP_OUTPUTS #undef HORIZON #undef SYSTEM_TIMEFRAME_1

When you launch your application, it should look something like Fig 10 below. This is expected, and all we need to do is write one more line of code into our initialization procedure that instructs our terminal not to display indicators during testing.

TesterHideIndicators ( true );

Fig. 10: Our view will initially be cluttered, due to the high number of indicators we are using



Once that is done, we can begin our back test. Recall that our training samples ran from November 2002 until August 2018; therefore our back test period should've started in September 2018, until the present day. Unfortunately, my internet connection was not reliable, and I was unable to safely download the historical data from my broker. Therefore, I had to instead perform the test from the beginning of 2023 until the present day.

Fig. 11: The dates for our back-test period

We always prefer using all ticks based on real-ticks to get a realistic emulation of past market performance. This can be demanding on your network because the volume of data requested will be large.

Fig. 12: The settings which we used for our back-test are also important

The classes we built will give you constant feedback during back-testing. We can check for any errors by reading the printed messages. As we can see in Fig 13, our classes are running as expected without any error messages being logged.

Fig. 13: The classes we built will give you feedback during back-testing. The feedback should be positive and always end with the model forecast if you have no open positions

We can also visualize the equity curve produced by our strategy. The equity curve has a positive long-term uptrend, which encourages us to continue developing the strategy and look for more safety features to limit the losses if possible.

Fig. 14: Visualizing the equity curve produced by our trading strategy

Finally, we can also visualize a detailed analysis of the performance of our trading strategy. As we can see, our strategy had an accuracy level of 58% from all the trades it placed, with a Sharpe ratio of 0.90.

Fig. 15: A detailed analysis of the performance of our trading strategy on data it has not seen before





Conclusion

Through this discussion, the reader walks away with actionable insights on the practical benefits of statistical modelling, beyond the ordinary task of price prediction. We illustrated to the reader that:

Machine learning can be used for money management: By increasing our lot size when our model aligned with our trading signal, we are effectively giving the statistical model control over the trading volume, allowing our computer to place bigger trades when it is "feeling confident". Machine learning can also be used to uncover more meaningful ways of looking at data: We can use a family of machine learning algorithms known as dimension reduction methods, to compact our data, allowing use to expose the important patterns in large datasets.

This means that, the reader can substitute the WPR indicator, with a combination of their favorite indicators, and by applying dimension reduction techniques as demonstrated in this article, you may find novel representations of your private strategies that may improve your trading performance, as we saw earlier when we outperformed all the market data we had on hand, using a UMAP representation of only 2 columns from the original 36 columns.

The reader additionally receives many benefits from using the UMAP algorithm suggested in this article, over popular choices such as PCA (Principal Components Analysis). We will highlight a few material benefits:

UMAP is a non-linear method: Popular dimension reduction techniques such as PCA inherently assume that there exists a linear relationship in the data. The algorithms fail when this assumption is not true. UMAP, on the other hand, is explicitly intended to look for non-linear relationships. The reader should not say that UMAP is more "powerful" than PCA, but rather it is more appropriate to say that UMAP is more "flexible" than PCA.

UMAP is Geometric And Not Euclidean: This to say, UMAP sees shapes, not just straight line distances. Unlike methods like PCA that slice data with straight lines, UMAP bends with your data. It doesn’t assume the world is flat, rather, it assumes your data lives on a curved surface called a Riemannian manifold, a concept from the mathematical study of topology that helps describe complex, nonlinear spaces. This lets UMAP preserve the true geometry of your data, not by flattening it, but rather by flowing with it.

Lastly, the reader has benefited from an appreciation of the value of Object-Oriented Programming in MQL5. While OOP may be considered an old technology, it still holds immense value by allowing us to centralize control and all failures to a single file. It saves us time from having to repeat boilerplate code, allowing us to rapidly execute our ideas with predictable outcomes.



