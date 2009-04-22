Effective Averaging Algorithms with Minimal Lag: Use in Indicators and Expert Advisors

Introduction

In mechanical trading systems built on the basis of indicators that are based on any averaging algorithms, their developers rarely use more than one averaging algorithm. In many cases, if an EA algorithm is based on simple movings and indicators that are included into the standard set of indicators of the MetaTrader 4 terminal, only four standard algorithms are used: simple, exponential, smoothed and linear-weighted averaging. Such an approach very much limits possibilities of an Expert Advisor.

One and the same trading system with the use of different averaging algorithms can show substantial differences in trading results. And it is impossible to say beforehand which of the available algorithms will show the maximum profitability of a trading system. So it is more reasonable to write a code with the possibility of using absolutely different averaging algorithms that can be chosen by changing values of external variables of an EA. As the result in such an approach we replace indicators used by an EA by our own ones with a more flexible setting of averaging algorithm selection. Thus, such an approach can be divided into three stages:

1. We write a code of an Expert Advisor based on standard movings and indicators included into the set of technical indicators in MetaTrader 4 client terminal.

2. We write custom indicators according to descriptions of standard indicators with the possibility of a more flexible replacement of smoothing algorithms.

3. We replace calls of technical indicators by calls of these custom indicators with extracting of external parameters of these indicators into external variables of the EA.



In this article I would like to dwell on more universal indicators with the possibility (if this can be said so) of a hot replacement of averaging algorithms that are used in these indicators. The article is the continuation of "Effective Averaging Algorithms with Minimal Lag: Use in Indicators", so before reading this one it is recommended to carefully study the previous article.

The Universal Function of Averaging

In my previous article I introduced to you five functions of averaging. I would like to add one more function into this list - MASeries() with classical algorithms of averaging:

double MASeries ( int number, int MA_Method, int MaxBar, int limit, int period, double series, int bar, int & reset )

As of its usage, this function is absolutely analogous to the previous five functions. The code of the function is attached to the article - MASeries.mqh.

Now on the basis of these six functions we can build a universal function of averaging which I called SmoothXSeries() and placed in the file SmoothXSeries.mqh. Like previous functions, this one is #include < > directive:

#include <SmoothXSeries.mqh>

double SmoothXSeries ( int number, int SmoothMode, int din, int MaxBar, int limit, int Phase, int Length, double Series, int bar, int & reset )

In terms of external variables this function is analogous to JJMASeries(), but there is a new variable of smoothing algorithm identifier - SmoothMode:

Selection of the required averaging algorithm is performed by the variation of the value of the SmoothMode parameter from zero to eight:

SmoothXSeriesResize( 10 );

Naturally, variables din and Phase are applied only for those averaging algorithms, for which they were initially defined. Before using this function in an indicator code, variables of this function should be initialized and memory should be allocated for them. In order to do this, in the indicator initialization block make a call to the SmoothXSeriesResize() function. As the value of its external variable Size use the number of the SmoothXSeries() function calls in the indicator code.

Now having the universal algorithm of averaging SmoothXSeries() we can start writing the code of indicators.

The Universal Moving

Any moving is obtained by the smoothing of a price timeseries. In the previous article I wrote about the PriceSeries() function for selecting values of a price row of a timeseries. The task of building a moving is actually processing these values of the price series by the SmoothXSeries() function and passing them into an indicator buffer. Here is the variant of code implementation:

#property copyright "Copyright © 2009, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 Red extern int Smooth_Mode = 0 ; extern int Length = 11 ; extern int Phase = 100 ; extern int Shift = 0 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; double XMA[]; bool INIT; int StartBar; #include <SmoothXSeries.mqh> #include <PriceSeries.mqh> int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , XMA); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 0 , 0.0 ); JJMASeriesAlert ( 0 , "Length" , Length); JJMASeriesAlert ( 1 , "Phase" , Phase); PriceSeriesAlert(Input_Price_Customs); if (SmoothXSeriesResize( 1 ) != 1 ) { INIT = false ; return ( 0 ); } if (Smooth_Mode > 0 && Smooth_Mode < 9 ) StartBar = Length; else StartBar = 30 ; SetIndexDrawBegin ( 0 , StartBar); IndicatorDigits ( Digits ); INIT = true ; return ( 0 ); } int start() { int Bars_ = Bars - 1 ; if (!INIT || Bars_ <= StartBar) return (- 1 ); double Price, xma; int reset, MaxBar, limit, bar, counted_bars = IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars < 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars > 0 ) counted_bars--; limit = Bars_ - counted_bars; MaxBar = Bars_; for (bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Price = PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs, bar); xma = SmoothXSeries( 0 , Smooth_Mode, 0 , MaxBar, limit, Phase, Length, Price, bar, reset); if (reset != 0 ) return (- 1 ); XMA[bar] = xma; } return ( 0 ); }

The Universal Moving with the Use of a Double Averaging

In this indicator the averaging algorithm is chosen by changing the value of the Smooth_Mode variable.

The efficiency of working with such a moving can be considerably improved, if we perform the additional averaging of the obtained indicator by the same SmoothXSeries() function



#property copyright "Copyright © 2009, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 Lime extern int Smooth_Mode1 = 0 ; extern int Length1 = 9 ; extern int Phase1 = 100 ; extern int Smooth_Mode2 = 0 ; extern int Length2 = 5 ; extern int Phase2 = 100 ; extern int Shift = 0 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; double X2MA[]; bool INIT; int StartBar, StartBar1, StartBar2; #include <SmoothXSeries.mqh> #include <PriceSeries.mqh> int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , X2MA); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 0 , 0.0 ); JJMASeriesAlert ( 0 , "Length1" , Length1); JJMASeriesAlert ( 1 , "Phase1" , Phase1); JJMASeriesAlert ( 0 , "Length2" , Length2); JJMASeriesAlert ( 1 , "Phase2" , Phase2); PriceSeriesAlert(Input_Price_Customs); if (SmoothXSeriesResize( 2 ) != 2 ) { INIT = false ; return ( 0 ); } if (Smooth_Mode1 > 0 && Smooth_Mode1 < 9 ) StartBar1 = Length1; else StartBar1 = 30 ; if (Smooth_Mode2 > 0 && Smooth_Mode2 < 9 ) StartBar2 = Length2; else StartBar2 = 30 ; StartBar = StartBar1 + StartBar2; SetIndexDrawBegin ( 0 , StartBar); IndicatorDigits ( Digits ); INIT = true ; return ( 0 ); } int start() { int Bars_ = Bars - 1 ; if (!INIT || Bars_ <= StartBar) return (- 1 ); double Price, x1ma, x2ma; int reset, MaxBar1, MaxBar2, limit, bar, counted_bars = IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars < 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars > 0 ) counted_bars--; limit = Bars_ - counted_bars; MaxBar1 = Bars_; MaxBar2 = MaxBar1 - StartBar1; for (bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Price = PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs, bar); x1ma = SmoothXSeries( 0 , Smooth_Mode1, 0 , MaxBar1, limit, Phase1, Length1, Price, bar, reset); if (reset != 0 ) return (- 1 ); x2ma = SmoothXSeries( 1 , Smooth_Mode2, 0 , MaxBar2, limit, Phase2, Length2, x1ma, bar, reset); if (reset != 0 ) return (- 1 ); X2MA[bar] = x2ma; } return ( 0 ); }

Of course, the final indicator will have a little delay as compared to the original one, but the number of false alerts received by such a moving will be much lower which compensates the delay.

This indicator can be improved by turning it into the continuous series of values that it may obtain into a quantal (discrete) one. A simple algorithm is used for this purpose:

double Norma = Step * Point ; x2ma /= Norma; x2ma = NormalizeDouble (x2ma, 0 ); x2ma *= Norma;

The Step variable is a whole external parameter of the indicator, which defines the step of discretion of values of the obtained moving in points. I will not include its code in the article - you can see it using the indicator X2DigMa.mq4 attached to the article.

Practical Recommendations on the Optimization of Expert Advisors that Use the X2DigMa.mq4 Indicator



This moving has a large number of external variables that is why any Expert Advisor made on the basis of this indicator can be quite well adjusted to any market. However, the formal fitting of EA parameters is not the most optimal way of its programming for further operation. Let's dwell on the work details of working with external variables of such a moving in an Expert Advisor. Suppose we have an EA in which all external variables of the moving X2DigMA.mq4 are made external variables of the EA.

extern int Smooth_Mode1 = 0 ; extern int Length1 = 9 ; extern int Phase1 = 100 ; extern int Smooth_Mode2 = 0 ; extern int Length2 = 5 ; extern int Phase2 = 100 ; extern int Step = 10 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ;

The Smooth_Mode1 variable accepts values from zero to eight, but I do not recommend optimizing the value of this variable in a tester using a genetic algorithm. It is better to perform eight independent optimizations for each value of this variable. The value of the analogous variable for a repeated smoothing Smooth_Mode2 should be better fixed as equal to zero. In such a case the JMA averaging algorithm will be used as a repeated smoothing. This algorithm has the minimal lag and gives the best results as the additional averaging in many cases.

Parameters Phase1 and Phase2 that are used only in JMA series and T3 series averaging should be better fixed as equal to 100. The Length2 parameter can take any values, but in many situations and in absolutely different EAs the most optimal ones are very often the same values from the series 3, 5, 7, 9, 11. The use of these values of the Length2 parameter is enough as a rule. The Step parameter very much depends on the market, in which the EA operates, and the chart period; however, very often it is stabilized on the same values. The best values of the Input_Price_Customs parameter are usually zero and nine. As a result of thorough investigation only one parameter - Length1 is left; its values can be different.

The Universal MACD Diagram

Using the SmoothXSeries() function offered by me, you can build any indicator of the classical technical analysis, for example MACD diagram which is a chart of two indicators. The first one is a diagram of the difference between two movings; the second one is a moving average of this difference.

#property copyright "Copyright © 2009, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_color1 Blue #property indicator_color2 Magenta #property indicator_width1 2 extern int MACD_Mode = 0 ; extern int MACD_Phase = 100 ; extern int FastXMA = 12 ; extern int SlowXMA = 26 ; extern int Signal_Mode = 0 ; extern int Signal_Phase = 100 ; extern int SignalXMA = 9 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; double XMacdBuffer[]; double XSignalBuffer[]; bool INIT; int StartBar, StartBar1, StartBar2; #include <SmoothXSeries.mqh> #include <PriceSeries.mqh> int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_HISTOGRAM ); SetIndexStyle ( 1 , DRAW_LINE ); IndicatorDigits ( Digits + 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , XMacdBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 , XSignalBuffer); IndicatorShortName ( StringConcatenate ( "XMACD(" , FastXMA, "," , SlowXMA, "," , SignalXMA, ")" )); SetIndexLabel ( 0 , "XMACD" ); SetIndexLabel ( 1 , "XSignal" ); JJMASeriesAlert ( 0 , "FastXMA" , FastXMA); JJMASeriesAlert ( 0 , "SlowXMA" , SlowXMA); JJMASeriesAlert ( 0 , "SignalXMA" , SignalXMA); JJMASeriesAlert ( 1 , "MACD_Phase" , MACD_Phase); JJMASeriesAlert ( 1 , "Signal_Phase" , Signal_Phase); PriceSeriesAlert(Input_Price_Customs); if (SmoothXSeriesResize( 3 ) != 3 ) { INIT = false ; return ( 0 ); } if (MACD_Mode > 0 && MACD_Mode < 9 ) StartBar1 = MathMax ( FastXMA, SlowXMA); else StartBar1 = 30 ; if (Signal_Mode > 0 && Signal_Mode < 9 ) StartBar2 = SignalXMA; else StartBar2 = 30 ; StartBar = StartBar1 + StartBar2; SetIndexDrawBegin ( 0 , StartBar1); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 1 , StartBar); INIT = true ; return ( 0 ); } int start() { int Bars_ = Bars - 1 ; if (!INIT || Bars_ <= StartBar) return (- 1 ); double Price, FastXMA_, SlowXMA_, XMACD, SignalXMA_; int reset, MaxBar1, MaxBar2, limit, bar, counted_bars = IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars < 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars > 0 ) counted_bars--; limit = Bars_ - counted_bars; MaxBar1 = Bars_; MaxBar2 = MaxBar1 - StartBar1; for (bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Price = PriceSeries(Input_Price_Customs, bar); FastXMA_ = SmoothXSeries( 0 , MACD_Mode, 0 , MaxBar1, limit, MACD_Phase, FastXMA, Price, bar, reset); if (reset != 0 ) return (- 1 ); SlowXMA_ = SmoothXSeries( 1 , MACD_Mode, 0 , MaxBar1, limit, MACD_Phase, SlowXMA, Price, bar, reset); if (reset != 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (bar < MaxBar2) XMACD = FastXMA_ - SlowXMA_; SignalXMA_ = SmoothXSeries( 2 , Signal_Mode, 0 , MaxBar2, limit, Signal_Phase, SignalXMA, XMACD, bar, reset); if (reset != 0 ) return (- 1 ); XMacdBuffer[bar] = XMACD; XSignalBuffer[bar] = SignalXMA_; } return ( 0 ); }

Conclusion

The logics of working with such an indicator in an Expert Advisor is in many aspects analogous to what I have written above, but in this case the value of the Signal_Mode variable should better undergo genetic optimization.

Using call of the SmoothXSeries() function you can build any indicator of the technical analysis, the possibilities of which often appear to be higher than those of its classical analog. Of course, this requires a certain experience in indicator writing, but the final result is worth of all the efforts.