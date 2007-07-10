Sending Trade Signal Via RSS Feed

If your rss file is already exist the value of "handlerss " above should be 1. But if not, don't worry. You can create it. Just by placing this code below.

Before your rss file to be declared , check for its existing first.

By following my easy step below you will be able to send rss to your members easily.

RSS formats are specified using XML , a generic specification for the creation of data formats.

The initials "RSS" are used to refer to the following formats:

RSS content can be read using software called a "feed reader" or an " aggregator ." The user subscribes to a feed by entering the feed's link into the reader or by clicking an RSS icon in a browser that initiates the subscription process. The reader checks the user's subscribed feeds regularly for new content, downloading any updates that it finds.

RSS is a family of web feed formats used to publish frequently updated content such as blog entries, news headlines or podcasts . An RSS document, which is called a "feed," "web feed," or "channel," contains either a summary of content from an associated web site or the full text. RSS makes it possible for people to keep up with their favorite web sites in an automated manner that's easier than checking them manually.

I'm going to give an idea of sending the trade signal from your best indicator or expert advisors to anyone of your community members via rss feed. Now a day RSS is a very famous way to stay connected with community members. As you can see , many professional websites have got the RSS symbol shown on the right of your address bar. Not only that orange symbol but also some where easily seen inside the web content. Many people think that to get this RSS symbol shown on your site need to be done by a web expert. But in fact creating RSS is very easy. Let me show you how.

if (handlerss < 0 ) { handlerss = FileOpen ( "test.rss" , FILE_WRITE , ';' ); handlerss = FileOpen ( "test.rss" , FILE_READ , ';' ); }

Now your rss file was created and the value of "handlerss" should be 1. You can check it in the "Program Files\MetaTrader 4\experts\files" folder.

string BuyStrrss = "GBPJPY 1.0 lots @ " + DoubleToStr ( MarketInfo ( "GBPJPY" , MODE_BID ), MarketInfo ( "GBPJPY" , MODE_DIGITS )) + " || " , SellStrrss = "EURJPY 1.5 lots @ " + DoubleToStr ( MarketInfo ( "EURJPY" , MODE_BID ), MarketInfo ( "EURJPY" , MODE_DIGITS )) + " || " ;

Next, your BUY and SELL text signal need to set. Please see step 2 below.

Above is an example of my signal. You can change them to any words you wish.















After you have finished your own signal text , it's the time to see what you are waiting for " Your own RSS file".

That's all for the RSS part. And your test.rss is now waiting for you in the "Program Files\MetaTrader 4\experts\files" directory.







SendFTP ( "test.rss" , NULL );

You can check it easily by open it with any browser you love, and it will look like this.Now it's time to send your signal.

To learn more about how to setup your ftp parameters please click here, https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1416.

1. Link it directly on your webpage.

2. Let the smart browser knows

There is no way your members can find out that you have got the rss signal service unless you let them know.In this step you have 2 ways to let your members know that your RSS service is now available.Insert the code above anywhere your wish it to appear, but inside the "" tag.And it will look like this.and detect your rss itself , then the RSS icon will be appeared automatically on the right of the address bar.Insert the code above anywhere inside thepart . Then the orange rss symbol will automatically appear on the right of the address bar.Like this.





Now your members and visitors are be able to know that you give away the signal through the RSS service.

And when they click on that symbol or link on your webpage , they will lead your visitors to the subscription page automatically.

Your RSS subscription page will look like this. (This page will be appeared when the file "*anyname.rss" has been hosted on your web server only. )

Let's take a look.







