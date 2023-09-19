Developing an MQTT client for MetaTrader 5: a TDD approach — Part 2

Introduction

"Premature optimization is the root of all evil." (Donald Knuth)

In the previous article, we introduced MQTT, a highly efficient binary pub/sub messaging protocol. We talked about what is MQTT, why its development started twenty-five years ago, and what it is used for nowadays in several industries, from automotive to Internet of Things, from aerospatial to simple chat applications. We saw that MQTT can be useful in any context where a content-type agnostic message-sharing protocol is required, including the context of trading applications. We stated the benefits of including in our code base a native MQL5 client for MQTT and we did set up a minimum development environment using Mosquitto open-source MQTT broker running on WSL (Windows Subsystem For Linux).

We started developing our native client with only a hardcoded Fixed Header generator function and reached our development to the point that we were able to connect with a local Mosquitto broker, but the connection was immediately reset by the server due to Protocol Error.

A quote from the bottom of the previous article:

“So, yes, our CONNECT fixed header was recognized by Mosquito, but the <unknown> Client was disconnected immediately “due to protocol error”. The error occurred because we didn’t include the Variable Header yet, with the Protocol Name, Protocol Level, and other associated metadata. We will fix that in the next step.”

Fig. 01 - Metaeditor experts tab log showing a connect response: Fail





Since we are using a Test-Driven Development (TDD) approach, we will start this step by writing a test for a CONNECT packet builder that includes those associated metadata and doesn’t get rejected “due to protocol error”.

By writing this test even before we write the code to be tested may be counter-intuitive for many of us. But it will seem very natural, even the expected step to be done before any enterprise, if we think about the tests as an objective description of the project requirements, if we see them as the most objective definition of a goal a developer can have.

“The unit tests are documents. They describe the lowest-level design of the system. They are unambiguous, accurate, written in a language that the audience understands, and are so formal that they execute. They are the best kind of low-level documentation that can exist. What professional would not provide such documentation?” (Robert Martin, The Clean Coder, 2011)





Code organization: OOP and Header Files

As said above, we started building our connect packet Fixed Header by hardcoding a byte array with the “right” values. Then we tried to connect our client by sending that hardcoded byte array to our local broker. We failed miserably in our attempt to connect “due to protocol error”. But in the meantime, we learned something about our development environment, about our Mosquito log, wrote our first tests, and above all, we started doing something that worked, at least as baby steps.

As you can see, that failure was on purpose. But we know that this way of developing a complex application is not sustainable in the long term.

Building conformant MQTT packets is only the first step in the process of writing a robust and maintainable client. The easiest part, as to say. When it comes to the Operational behavior specification all the complexities of the protocol will emerge. This complexity will demand more of our job as developers. Besides sending good packets, we will be required to deal with a large number of different server responses and different application states. At this point, hardcoded byte arrays – or anything hardcoded for this matter – will not be enough.

Fortunately, MQL5 is an object-oriented programming language and we are not working in the memory/CPU-constrained environment for which MQTT was originally designed. So we can leverage all the benefits of the object-oriented (OOP) paradigm in order to have:

Easy reasoning about the protocol by choosing the right abstraction level

Easy code reading (remember that code is read many more times than it is written)

Easy code maintenance,

And easy testing

The reference documentation of MQL5 has extensive support for Object-Oriented-Programming for MQL5, with an entire section dedicated to the topic.





Protocol Definitions



A message-sharing protocol is a set of rules that establishes a common ground of understanding between two or more entities. In our case, between two or more devices. Many of these rules are concerned with what to do by taking into account what was done before. They are stateful. In order to choose the next action our code must evaluate the current state of the application. In MQTT protocol parlance these are the Operational behavior rules.

Besides the stateful rules – in fact, preceding them – there are the definitions of terms, values, and calculations that are independent of the application state. They are usually constants, enumerations, and evaluation algorithms, as is the case of the MQTT protocol name, control packet types, and the fixed header remaining length byte value respectively.

We will be gathering these two distinct sets of rules in two distinct header files. The first of them is just for the definitions of terms and values shared among our files. Without surprise, we will name it Defines.mqh. These terms and values are typically constants and this file should evolve almost nothing.

The other header file will be the host of some shared Enums, Structures, and Functions. It will be named MQTT.mqh. These Enums, Structures, and Functions will evolve a lot, and not only while we are developing the first version. This file will change whenever we are doing improvements, optimizations, and bug fixing. Probably, this file will be subdivided into other more specific files.

The practice of using header files for code organization is not tied to Object-Oriented Programming. In fact, we will find a useful note about them already in the now classic book “The C Programming Language”, by Brian Kernighan and Dennis Ritchie.

“(…) the definitions and declarations shared among files. As much as possible, we want to centralize this, so that there is only one copy to get and keep right as the program evolves. (…) Up to some moderate program size, it is probably best to have one header file that contains everything that is to be shared between any two parts of the program (...). For a much larger program, more organization and more headers would be needed.”

But it is in Object-Oriented Programming that the practice of organizing the code in small compilation units really shines. Moreover, since we are building a library almost all of our code will be in header files.

The Defines header

At this point, the Protocol Name, and the Protocol Level definitions are used only on CONNECT packets. So, if we want, we could put them in the specific CPktConnect class (see below). But we are leaving them on the Defines header for consistency. Although they are used only on CONNECT packets at this point, they may be used in other files later.

The comments about the protocol are literal quotations from the official standard specification.

#define MQTT_PROTOCOL_NAME_LENGTH_MSB 0x00 #define MQTT_PROTOCOL_NAME_LENGTH_LSB 0x04 #define MQTT_PROTOCOL_NAME_BYTE_3 'M' #define MQTT_PROTOCOL_NAME_BYTE_4 'Q' #define MQTT_PROTOCOL_NAME_BYTE_5 'T' #define MQTT_PROTOCOL_NAME_BYTE_6 'T' #define MQTT_PROTOCOL_VERSION 0x05 #define MQTT_PROPERTY_PAYLOAD_FORMAT_INDICATOR 0x01 #define MQTT_PROPERTY_MESSAGE_EXPIRY_INTERVAL 0x02 #define MQTT_PROPERTY_CONTENT_TYPE 0x03 #define MQTT_PROPERTY_RESPONSE_TOPIC 0x08 #define MQTT_PROPERTY_CORRELATION_DATA 0x09 #define MQTT_PROPERTY_SUBSCRIPTION_IDENTIFIER 0x0B #define MQTT_PROPERTY_SESSION_EXPIRY_INTERVAL 0x11 #define MQTT_PROPERTY_ASSIGNED_CLIENT_IDENTIFIER 0x12 #define MQTT_PROPERTY_SERVER_KEEP_ALIVE 0x13 #define MQTT_PROPERTY_AUTHENTICATION_METHOD 0x15 #define MQTT_PROPERTY_AUTHENTICATION_DATA 0x16 #define MQTT_PROPERTY_REQUEST_PROBLEM_INFORMATION 0x17 #define MQTT_PROPERTY_WILL_DELAY_INTERVAL 0x18 #define MQTT_PROPERTY_REQUEST_RESPONSE_INFORMATION 0x19 #define MQTT_PROPERTY_RESPONSE_INFORMATION 0x1A #define MQTT_PROPERTY_SERVER_REFERENCE 0x1C #define MQTT_PROPERTY_REASON_STRING 0x1F #define MQTT_PROPERTY_RECEIVE_MAXIMUM 0x21 #define MQTT_PROPERTY_TOPIC_ALIAS_MAXIMUM 0x22 #define MQTT_PROPERTY_TOPIC_ALIAS 0x23 #define MQTT_PROPERTY_MAXIMUM_QOS 0x24 #define MQTT_PROPERTY_RETAIN_AVAILABLE 0x25 #define MQTT_PROPERTY_USER_PROPERTY 0x26 #define MQTT_PROPERTY_MAXIMUM_PACKET_SIZE 0x27 #define MQTT_PROPERTY_WILDCARD_SUBSCRIPTION_AVAILABLE 0x28 #define MQTT_PROPERTY_SUBSCRIPTION_IDENTIFIER_AVAILABLE 0x29 #define MQTT_PROPERTY_SHARED_SUBSCRIPTION_AVAILABLE 0x2A #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_SUCCESS 0x00 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_NORMAL_DISCONNECTION 0x00 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_GRANTED_QOS_0 0x00 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_GRANTED_QOS_1 0x01 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_GRANTED_QOS_2 0x02 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_DISCONNECT_WITH_WILL_MESSAGE 0x04 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_NO_MATCHING_SUBSCRIBERS 0x10 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_NO_SUBSCRIPTION_EXISTED 0x11 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_CONTINUE_AUTHENTICATION 0x18 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_RE_AUTHENTICATE 0x19 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_UNSPECIFIED_ERROR 0x80 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_MALFORMED_PACKET 0x81 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_PROTOCOL_ERROR 0x82 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_IMPLEMENTATION_SPECIFIC_ERROR 0x83 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_UNSUPPORTED_PROTOCOL_VERSION 0x84 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_CLIENT_IDENTIFIER_NOT_VALID 0x85 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_BAD_USER_NAME_OR_PASSWORD 0x86 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_NOT_AUTHORIZED 0x87 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_SERVER_UNAVAILABLE 0x88 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_SERVER_BUSY 0x89 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_BANNED 0x8A #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_SERVER_SHUTTING_DOWN 0x8B #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_BAD_AUTHENTICATION_METHOD 0x8C #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_KEEP_ALIVE_TIMEOUT 0x8D #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_SESSION_TAKEN_OVER 0x8E #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_TOPIC_FILTER_INVALID 0x8F #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_TOPIC_NAME_INVALID 0x90 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_PACKET_IDENTIFIER_IN_USE 0x91 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_PACKET_IDENTIFIER_NOT_FOUND 0x92 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_RECEIVE_MAXIMUM_EXCEEDED 0x93 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_TOPIC_ALIAS_INVALID 0x94 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_PACKET_TOO_LARGE 0x95 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_MESSAGE_RATE_TOO_HIGH 0x96 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_QUOTA_EXCEEDED 0x97 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_ADMINISTRATIVE_ACTION 0x98 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_PAYLOAD_FORMAT_INVALID 0x99 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_RETAIN_NOT_SUPPORTED 0x9A #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_QOS_NOT_SUPPORTED 0x9B #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_USE_ANOTHER_SERVER 0x9C #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_SERVER_MOVED 0x9D #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_SHARED_SUBSCRIPTIONS_NOT_SUPPORTED 0x9E #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_CONNECTION_RATE_EXCEEDED 0x9F #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_MAXIMUM_CONNECT_TIME 0xA0 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_SUBSCRIPTION_IDENTIFIERS_NOT_SUPPORTED 0xA1 #define MQTT_REASON_CODE_WILDCARD_SUBSCRIPTIONS_NOT_SUPPORTED 0xA2

Note that we are prefixing all protocol specific definitions with MQTT. This is to differentiate them from our own definitions to be included further. Also note in the top of our Defines.mqh file, in the PROTOCOL NAME AND VERSION, that we are trying to be as explicit as possible in our identifiers naming . This is meant to cope with the principles of the so called Clean Code. This practice should help to make our code more reader-friendly, easier to debug, and IDE-friendly, that is, more searcheable and well-suited to leverage the autocompletion feature of modern IDE’s.





The MQTT header

#include "Defines.mqh" enum ENUM_PKT_TYPE { CONNECT = 0x01 , CONNACK = 0x02 , PUBLISH = 0x03 , PUBACK = 0x04 , PUBREC = 0x05 , PUBREL = 0x06 , PUBCOMP = 0x07 , SUBSCRIBE = 0x08 , SUBACK = 0x09 , UNSUBSCRIBE = 0x0A , UNSUBACK = 0x0B , PINGREQ = 0x0C , PINGRESP = 0x0D , DISCONNECT = 0x0E , AUTH = 0x0F , }; enum ENUM_CONNECT_FLAGS { RESERVED = 0x00 , CLEAN_START = 0x02 , WILL_FLAG = 0x04 , WILL_QOS_1 = 0x08 , WILL_QOS_2 = 0x10 , WILL_RETAIN = 0x20 , PASSWORD_FLAG = 0x40 , USER_NAME_FLAG = 0x80 }; enum ENUM_QOS_LEVEL { AT_MOST_ONCE = 0x00 , AT_LEAST_ONCE = 0x01 , EXACTLY_ONCE = 0x02 }; void SetProtocolVersion( uchar & dest_buf[]) { dest_buf[ 8 ] = MQTT_PROTOCOL_VERSION; } void SetProtocolName( uchar & dest_buf[]) { dest_buf[ 2 ] = MQTT_PROTOCOL_NAME_LENGTH_MSB; dest_buf[ 3 ] = MQTT_PROTOCOL_NAME_LENGTH_LSB; dest_buf[ 4 ] = MQTT_PROTOCOL_NAME_BYTE_3; dest_buf[ 5 ] = MQTT_PROTOCOL_NAME_BYTE_4; dest_buf[ 6 ] = MQTT_PROTOCOL_NAME_BYTE_5; dest_buf[ 7 ] = MQTT_PROTOCOL_NAME_BYTE_6; } void SetFixedHeader(ENUM_PKT_TYPE pkt_type, uchar & buf[], uchar & dest_buf[]) { dest_buf[ 0 ] = ( uchar )pkt_type << 4 ; dest_buf[ 1 ] = GetRemainingLength(buf); } uchar GetRemainingLength( uchar &buf[]) { uint x; x = ArraySize (buf); uint rem_len; do { rem_len = x % 128 ; x = (x / 128 ); if (x > 0 ) { rem_len = rem_len | 128 ; } } while (x > 0 ); return ( uchar )rem_len; };





Classes and Structures

The MQTT Control Packet Interface

Here we have a design choice to be made: to start the Control Packets object hierarchy with an abstract class or with an interface. We could start with a generic base class well suited for any Control Packet. This abstract class would be specialized in more specific derived Control Packet classes. Or we could start with a simple interface to be implemented by those Control Packet classes.

We are starting with an interface IcontrolPacket. This interface will have a simple method. This choice may change when implementing the Operational Behavior part of the protocol. We will probably change this interface to an abstract class with some virtual functions .

#include "MQTT.mqh" interface IControlPacket { bool IsControlPacket(); };

As said, for now the single purpose of this interface is to act as the root of the MQTT packets object hierarchy. At this point, it is no more than a fancy placeholder.

The MQTT Control Packet Connect Class

The CONNECT Control Packet is the most demanding packet to write. Besides the fact that we are yet to get acquainted with the protocol, this specific packet has received the most significant improvements in version 5.0 , namely the Connect Properties and User Properties.

#include "MQTT.mqh" #include "Defines.mqh" #include "IControlPacket.mqh" struct MqttClientIdentifierLength { uchar msb; uchar lsb; } clientIdLen; struct MqttKeepAlive { uchar msb; uchar lsb; } keepAlive; struct MqttConnectProperties { uint prop_len; uchar session_expiry_interval_id; uint session_expiry_interval; uchar receive_maximum_id; ushort receive_maximum; uchar maximum_packet_size_id; ushort maximum_packet_size; uchar topic_alias_maximum_id; ushort topic_alias_maximum; uchar request_response_information_id; uchar request_response_information; uchar request_problem_information_id; uchar request_problem_information; uchar user_property_id; string user_property_key; string user_property_value; uchar authentication_method_id; string authentication_method; uchar authentication_data_id; } connectProps; struct MqttConnectPayload { uchar client_id_len; string client_id; ushort will_properties_len; uchar will_delay_interval_id; uint will_delay_interval; uchar payload_format_indicator_id; uchar payload_format_indicator; uchar message_expiry_interval_id; uint message_expiry_interval; uchar content_type_id; string content_type; uchar response_topic_id; string response_topic; uchar correlation_data_id; ulong correlation_data[]; uchar user_property_id; string user_property_key; string user_property_value; uchar will_topic_len; string will_topic; uchar will_payload_len; ulong will_payload[]; uchar user_name_len; string user_name; uchar password_len; ulong password; } connectPayload; class CPktConnect : public IControlPacket { private : bool IsControlPacket() { return true ;} protected : void InitConnectFlags() {ByteArray[ 9 ] = 0 ;} void InitKeepAlive() {ByteArray[ 10 ] = 0 ; ByteArray[ 11 ] = 0 ;} void InitPropertiesLength() {ByteArray[ 12 ] = 0 ;} uchar m_connect_flags; public : CPktConnect(); CPktConnect( uchar &buf[]); ~CPktConnect(); void SetCleanStart( const bool cleanStart); void SetWillFlag( const bool willFlag); void SetWillQoS_1( const bool willQoS_1); void SetWillQoS_2( const bool willQoS_2); void SetWillRetain( const bool willRetain); void SetPasswordFlag( const bool passwordFlag); void SetUserNameFlag( const bool userNameFlag); void SetKeepAlive( ushort seconds); void SetClientIdentifierLength( string clientId); void SetClientIdentifier( string clientId); uchar ByteArray[]; }; CPktConnect::CPktConnect( uchar &buf[]) { ArrayFree (ByteArray); ArrayResize (ByteArray, buf.Size() + 2 , UCHAR_MAX ); SetFixedHeader(CONNECT, buf, ByteArray); SetProtocolName(ByteArray); SetProtocolVersion(ByteArray); InitConnectFlags(); } void CPktConnect::SetClientIdentifier( string clientId) { SetClientIdentifierLength(clientId); StringToCharArray (clientId, ByteArray, ByteArray.Size() - StringLen (clientId), StringLen (clientId)); } void CPktConnect::SetClientIdentifierLength( string clientId) { clientIdLen.msb = ( char ) StringLen (clientId) >> 8 ; clientIdLen.lsb = ( char ) StringLen (clientId) % 256 ; ByteArray[ 12 ] = clientIdLen.msb; ByteArray[ 13 ] = clientIdLen.lsb; } void CPktConnect::SetKeepAlive( ushort seconds) { keepAlive.msb = ( uchar )(seconds >> 8 ) & 255 ; keepAlive.lsb = ( uchar )seconds & 255 ; ByteArray[ 10 ] = keepAlive.msb; ByteArray[ 11 ] = keepAlive.lsb; } void CPktConnect::SetPasswordFlag( const bool passwordFlag) { passwordFlag ? m_connect_flags |= PASSWORD_FLAG : m_connect_flags &= ~PASSWORD_FLAG; ArrayFill (ByteArray, sizeof (ByteArray), 1 , m_connect_flags); } void CPktConnect::SetUserNameFlag( const bool userNameFlag) { userNameFlag ? m_connect_flags |= USER_NAME_FLAG : m_connect_flags &= ( uchar ) ~USER_NAME_FLAG; ArrayFill (ByteArray, sizeof (ByteArray), 1 , m_connect_flags); } void CPktConnect::SetWillRetain( const bool willRetain) { willRetain ? m_connect_flags |= WILL_RETAIN : m_connect_flags &= ~WILL_RETAIN; ArrayFill (ByteArray, sizeof (ByteArray), 1 , m_connect_flags); } void CPktConnect::SetWillQoS_2( const bool willQoS_2) { willQoS_2 ? m_connect_flags |= WILL_QOS_2 : m_connect_flags &= ~WILL_QOS_2; ArrayFill (ByteArray, sizeof (ByteArray), 1 , m_connect_flags); } void CPktConnect::SetWillQoS_1( const bool willQoS_1) { willQoS_1 ? m_connect_flags |= WILL_QOS_1 : m_connect_flags &= ~WILL_QOS_1; ArrayFill (ByteArray, sizeof (ByteArray), 1 , m_connect_flags); } void CPktConnect::SetWillFlag( const bool willFlag) { willFlag ? m_connect_flags |= WILL_FLAG : m_connect_flags &= ~WILL_FLAG; ArrayFill (ByteArray, sizeof (ByteArray), 1 , m_connect_flags); } void CPktConnect::SetCleanStart( const bool cleanStart) { cleanStart ? m_connect_flags |= CLEAN_START : m_connect_flags &= ~CLEAN_START; ArrayFill (ByteArray, 9 , 1 , m_connect_flags); } CPktConnect::CPktConnect() { } CPktConnect::~CPktConnect() { }





Testing Our First Class

The single purpose of the CPktConnect class is to build a well-formed MQTT CONNECT packet. So, to test it we need to start by producing a kind of “fixture”, a sample byte array to represent a well-formed CONNECT packet. But how could we be sure that our made-up byte array represents a well-formed CONNECT packet? At the end of the day, this is the test that we will be using for starting our class from scratch. Many, if not all of our hard work may be wasted if our fixture represents a bad packet.

The protocol developer and maintainer, OASIS, came to our rescue. In section 3.1.2.12 we will find a Variable Header non-normative example for the CONNECT packet. Since we already tested our Fixed Header generator (see previous article), this OASIS example will be enough to get started. It will allow us to be sure our class is generating a well-formed packet with some different configurations like the boolean CleanSession and the Keep-Alive requested time span.

This hardcoded manually generated byte array will then be compared with the CpktConnect generated packet.

#include <MQTT\CPktConnect.mqh> void OnStart () { Print (TEST_SetCleanStart_KeepAlive_ClientIdentifier()); Print (TEST_SetClientIdentifier()); Print (TEST_SetClientIdentifierLength()); Print (TEST_SetCleanStart_and_SetKeepAlive()); Print (TEST_SetKeepAlive()); Print (TEST_SetCleanStart()); } bool TEST_SetCleanStart_KeepAlive_ClientIdentifier() { Print ( __FUNCTION__ ); static uchar expected[] = { 16 , 16 , 0 , 4 , 77 , 81 , 84 , 84 , 5 , 2 , 0 , 10 , 0 , 4 , 77 , 81 , 76 , 53 }; uchar buf[expected.Size() - 2 ]; CPktConnect *cut = new CPktConnect(buf); cut.SetCleanStart( true ); cut.SetKeepAlive( 10 ); cut.SetClientIdentifier( "MQL5" ); uchar result[]; ArrayCopy (result, cut.ByteArray); bool isTrue = Assert(expected, result); delete cut; ZeroMemory (result); return isTrue ? true : false ; } bool TEST_SetClientIdentifier() { Print ( __FUNCTION__ ); static uchar expected[] = { 16 , 16 , 0 , 4 , 77 , 81 , 84 , 84 , 5 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 4 , 77 , 81 , 76 , 53 }; uchar buf[expected.Size() - 2 ]; CPktConnect *cut = new CPktConnect(buf); cut.SetClientIdentifier( "MQL5" ); uchar result[]; ArrayCopy (result, cut.ByteArray); bool isTrue = Assert(expected, result); delete cut; ZeroMemory (result); return isTrue ? true : false ; } bool TEST_SetClientIdentifierLength() { Print ( __FUNCTION__ ); static uchar expected[] = { 16 , 12 , 0 , 4 , 77 , 81 , 84 , 84 , 5 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 4 }; uchar buf[expected.Size() - 2 ]; CPktConnect *cut = new CPktConnect(buf); cut.SetClientIdentifierLength( "MQL5" ); uchar result[]; ArrayCopy (result, cut.ByteArray); bool isTrue = Assert(expected, result); delete cut; ZeroMemory (result); return isTrue ? true : false ; } bool TEST_SetCleanStart_and_SetKeepAlive() { Print ( __FUNCTION__ ); static uchar expected[] = { 16 , 10 , 0 , 4 , 77 , 81 , 84 , 84 , 5 , 2 , 0 , 10 }; uchar buf[expected.Size() - 2 ]; CPktConnect *cut = new CPktConnect(buf); cut.SetCleanStart( true ); cut.SetKeepAlive( 10 ); uchar result[]; ArrayCopy (result, cut.ByteArray); bool isTrue = Assert(expected, result); delete cut; ZeroMemory (result); return isTrue ? true : false ; } bool TEST_SetKeepAlive() { Print ( __FUNCTION__ ); static uchar expected[] = { 16 , 10 , 0 , 4 , 77 , 81 , 84 , 84 , 5 , 0 , 0 , 10 }; uchar buf[expected.Size() - 2 ]; CPktConnect *cut = new CPktConnect(buf); cut.SetKeepAlive( 10 ); uchar result[]; ArrayCopy (result, cut.ByteArray); bool isTrue = Assert(expected, result); delete cut; ZeroMemory (result); return isTrue ? true : false ; } bool TEST_SetCleanStart() { Print ( __FUNCTION__ ); static uchar expected[] = { 16 , 8 , 0 , 4 , 77 , 81 , 84 , 84 , 5 , 2 }; uchar buf[expected.Size() - 2 ]; CPktConnect *cut = new CPktConnect(buf); cut.SetCleanStart( true ); uchar result[]; ArrayCopy (result, cut.ByteArray); bool isTrue = Assert(expected, result); delete cut; return isTrue ? true : false ; } bool Assert( uchar & expected[], uchar & result[]) { if (! ArrayCompare (expected, result) == 0 ) { for ( uint i = 0 ; i < expected.Size(); i++) { printf ( "expected\t%d\t\t%d result" , expected[i], result[i]); } printf ( "expected size %d <=> %d result size" , expected.Size(), result.Size()); Print ( "Expected" ); ArrayPrint (expected); Print ( "Result" ); ArrayPrint (result); return false ; } return true ; }

NOTE: As you know, writing tests for things like "let's see if the header array has the data I just put in it" may seem to be a waste of time. But it is not. This set of "obvious" tests will accompany our code forever. One can think of them as a continuous and automated debugging tool that will prove its value when you find some kind of regression bug or even a dumb mistake like wrong copy-pasting. This is the reason why we are not testing only if the connect action works, in a black box way. We want to be sure our header is well-formed before testing the connect action. It is worth remembering that TDD is a process. Many, if not all of these tests will be rewritten or even deleted before we have a first working version of our code. But those that stay, will probably stay forever.

This test will pass only when the CPktConnect’ generated byte array returns 0 (zero) when ArrayCompare(d) with our reference byte array, our fixture. ​

After we have tested some combinations of the basic Connect Properties, the packet will be sent to the broker and must not be rejected “due to protocol error” .

Fig. 02 - Metaeditor experts tab log showing CPktConnect class test results





Checking with our local MQTT broker

Now we can run our Mosquitto local broker on WSL to check if our MQTT connection was successful.

If you have followed the default installation, Mosquito should be running as a Service on Linux. Thus you only need to ‘redir’ the ports (80 → 1883) and include the hostname on allowed URLs in your Metatrader 5 options.

Fig. 03 - Mosquitto log on WSL showing connect/disconnect status: Success.





Yes! Our connection attempt doesn’t return a Protocol Error. Now we can try exchanging messages between client and server.





Conclusion

In the next step we will deal with CONNACK responses. In this step, we will have a solid base for start publishing our first message. And, of course, we will start writing a test for it! :) Stay tuned!