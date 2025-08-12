Währungen / WEN
WEN: Wendy's Company (The)
9.43 USD 0.09 (0.95%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von WEN hat sich für heute um -0.95% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.41 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.56 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Wendy's Company (The)-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
WEN News
Tagesspanne
9.41 9.56
Jahresspanne
9.33 20.61
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 9.52
- Eröffnung
- 9.56
- Bid
- 9.43
- Ask
- 9.73
- Tief
- 9.41
- Hoch
- 9.56
- Volumen
- 367
- Tagesänderung
- -0.95%
- Monatsänderung
- -9.67%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -35.81%
- Jahresänderung
- -46.54%
