Moedas / WEN
WEN: Wendy's Company (The)
9.46 USD 0.01 (0.11%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WEN para hoje mudou para -0.11%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.33 e o mais alto foi 9.47.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Wendy's Company (The). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
9.33 9.47
Faixa anual
9.33 20.61
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.47
- Open
- 9.44
- Bid
- 9.46
- Ask
- 9.76
- Low
- 9.33
- High
- 9.47
- Volume
- 4.458 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.11%
- Mudança mensal
- -9.39%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -35.60%
- Mudança anual
- -46.37%
