Divisas / WEN
WEN: Wendy's Company (The)
9.47 USD 0.09 (0.94%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de WEN de hoy ha cambiado un -0.94%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 9.46, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 9.77.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Wendy's Company (The). El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
WEN News
- Acciones de Wendy’s alcanzan mínimos de 52 semanas a 9.47 USD
- VCR: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VCR)
- Micron Technology and Wendy's have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear of the Day: Wendy's (WEN)
- Consumers Flock Back To Restaurants Driving August Sales Jump - Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)
- Restaurant promotions to intensify as consumer spending weakens
- Robinhood Enters S&P 500, Marking Retail Trading's Shift To Wall Street Core - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC)
- Robinhood, Applovin jump as S&P 500 reshuffle boosts index entrants
- AppLovin, Robinhood To Join S&P 500. The Stocks Are Jumping.
- Rare Stock Picks In August 2025 - From 32 Discerning Analysts
- Wendy's: Milking The Cow Dry (NASDAQ:WEN)
- Palantir: Why You’ll Regret Selling Now (It’s Not What You Think) (NASDAQ:PLTR)
- Talen Energy and Wendy's have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- AI Replacing Jobs? CEOs Sound The Alarm For White-Collar Workers
- Bear of the Day: The Wendy's Company (WEN)
- The Wendy's Company: Still Bearish As Demand Backdrop Remains Poor (NASDAQ:WEN)
- How restaurant chains are competing on in-store vibes to win back customers
- The Chili’s Economy Is Here: What’s Behind the Casual-Dining Boom
- Wendy's Stock: Shares Selling At A Reasonable Discount To Its Current Price (NASDAQ:WEN)
- 3 ways Wendy's CEO plans to fix the struggling burger business
Rango diario
9.46 9.77
Rango anual
9.46 20.61
- Cierres anteriores
- 9.56
- Open
- 9.56
- Bid
- 9.47
- Ask
- 9.77
- Low
- 9.46
- High
- 9.77
- Volumen
- 7.456 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.94%
- Cambio mensual
- -9.29%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -35.53%
- Cambio anual
- -46.32%
