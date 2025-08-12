통화 / WEN
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
WEN: Wendy's Company (The)
9.33 USD 0.19 (2.00%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
WEN 환율이 오늘 -2.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.31이고 고가는 9.56이었습니다.
Wendy's Company (The) 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WEN News
- 웬디스(Wendy’s), 주당 9.47달러로 52주 최저치 기록
- Wendy’s stock hits 52-week low at 9.47 USD
- VCR: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VCR)
- Micron Technology and Wendy's have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear of the Day: Wendy's (WEN)
- 8월 미국 레스토랑 지출 가속화, 둔화된 성장 이후 새로운 모멘텀 시사
- Consumers Flock Back To Restaurants Driving August Sales Jump - Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)
- Wendy’s stock hits 52-week low at $9.73
- Restaurant promotions to intensify as consumer spending weakens
- Robinhood Enters S&P 500, Marking Retail Trading's Shift To Wall Street Core - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC)
- Robinhood, Applovin jump as S&P 500 reshuffle boosts index entrants
- AppLovin, Robinhood To Join S&P 500. The Stocks Are Jumping.
- Rare Stock Picks In August 2025 - From 32 Discerning Analysts
- Wendy's: Milking The Cow Dry (NASDAQ:WEN)
- Palantir: Why You’ll Regret Selling Now (It’s Not What You Think) (NASDAQ:PLTR)
- Talen Energy and Wendy's have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- AI Replacing Jobs? CEOs Sound The Alarm For White-Collar Workers
- Bear of the Day: The Wendy's Company (WEN)
- The Wendy's Company: Still Bearish As Demand Backdrop Remains Poor (NASDAQ:WEN)
- How restaurant chains are competing on in-store vibes to win back customers
- The Chili’s Economy Is Here: What’s Behind the Casual-Dining Boom
- Wendy's Stock: Shares Selling At A Reasonable Discount To Its Current Price (NASDAQ:WEN)
- 3 ways Wendy's CEO plans to fix the struggling burger business
- Cava trims its sales outlook, and shares tumble. Its CEO says consumers are navigating a ‘fog.’
일일 변동 비율
9.31 9.56
년간 변동
9.31 20.61
- 이전 종가
- 9.52
- 시가
- 9.56
- Bid
- 9.33
- Ask
- 9.63
- 저가
- 9.31
- 고가
- 9.56
- 볼륨
- 9.639 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.00%
- 월 변동
- -10.63%
- 6개월 변동
- -36.49%
- 년간 변동율
- -47.11%
20 9월, 토요일