Currencies / WEN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
WEN: Wendy's Company (The)
9.61 USD 0.06 (0.62%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WEN exchange rate has changed by -0.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.48 and at a high of 9.73.
Follow Wendy's Company (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WEN News
- Micron Technology and Wendy's have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear of the Day: Wendy's (WEN)
- Consumers Flock Back To Restaurants Driving August Sales Jump - Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)
- Wendy’s stock hits 52-week low at $9.73
- Restaurant promotions to intensify as consumer spending weakens
- Robinhood Enters S&P 500, Marking Retail Trading's Shift To Wall Street Core - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC)
- Robinhood, Applovin jump as S&P 500 reshuffle boosts index entrants
- AppLovin, Robinhood To Join S&P 500. The Stocks Are Jumping.
- Rare Stock Picks In August 2025 - From 32 Discerning Analysts
- Wendy's: Milking The Cow Dry (NASDAQ:WEN)
- Palantir: Why You’ll Regret Selling Now (It’s Not What You Think) (NASDAQ:PLTR)
- Talen Energy and Wendy's have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- AI Replacing Jobs? CEOs Sound The Alarm For White-Collar Workers
- Bear of the Day: The Wendy's Company (WEN)
- The Wendy's Company: Still Bearish As Demand Backdrop Remains Poor (NASDAQ:WEN)
- How restaurant chains are competing on in-store vibes to win back customers
- The Chili’s Economy Is Here: What’s Behind the Casual-Dining Boom
- Wendy's Stock: Shares Selling At A Reasonable Discount To Its Current Price (NASDAQ:WEN)
- 3 ways Wendy's CEO plans to fix the struggling burger business
- Cava trims its sales outlook, and shares tumble. Its CEO says consumers are navigating a ‘fog.’
- These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Wendy's After Q2 Results - Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN)
- Wendy’s stock price target lowered to $11 by RBC Capital on weak sales
- Bernstein SocGen lowers Wendy’s stock price target on weak consumer spending
- Stephens lowers Wendy’s stock price target to $11 on mixed results
Daily Range
9.48 9.73
Year Range
9.48 20.61
- Previous Close
- 9.67
- Open
- 9.70
- Bid
- 9.61
- Ask
- 9.91
- Low
- 9.48
- High
- 9.73
- Volume
- 4.785 K
- Daily Change
- -0.62%
- Month Change
- -7.95%
- 6 Months Change
- -34.58%
- Year Change
- -45.52%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%