WEN: Wendy's Company (The)
9.33 USD 0.19 (2.00%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WEN ha avuto una variazione del -2.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.31 e ad un massimo di 9.56.
Segui le dinamiche di Wendy's Company (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.31 9.56
Intervallo Annuale
9.31 20.61
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.52
- Apertura
- 9.56
- Bid
- 9.33
- Ask
- 9.63
- Minimo
- 9.31
- Massimo
- 9.56
- Volume
- 9.639 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- -10.63%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -36.49%
- Variazione Annuale
- -47.11%
20 settembre, sabato