Währungen / VICR
VICR: Vicor Corporation
53.97 USD 0.13 (0.24%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von VICR hat sich für heute um 0.24% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 53.61 bis zu einem Hoch von 54.32 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Vicor Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
VICR News
Tagesspanne
53.61 54.32
Jahresspanne
38.92 65.70
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 53.84
- Eröffnung
- 54.01
- Bid
- 53.97
- Ask
- 54.27
- Tief
- 53.61
- Hoch
- 54.32
- Volumen
- 39
- Tagesänderung
- 0.24%
- Monatsänderung
- 8.96%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 16.52%
- Jahresänderung
- 27.29%
