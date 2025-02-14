KurseKategorien
VICR: Vicor Corporation

53.97 USD 0.13 (0.24%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von VICR hat sich für heute um 0.24% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 53.61 bis zu einem Hoch von 54.32 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Vicor Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

VICR News

Tagesspanne
53.61 54.32
Jahresspanne
38.92 65.70
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
53.84
Eröffnung
54.01
Bid
53.97
Ask
54.27
Tief
53.61
Hoch
54.32
Volumen
39
Tagesänderung
0.24%
Monatsänderung
8.96%
6-Monatsänderung
16.52%
Jahresänderung
27.29%
