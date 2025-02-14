Moedas / VICR
VICR: Vicor Corporation
53.85 USD 1.64 (3.14%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VICR para hoje mudou para 3.14%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 52.15 e o mais alto foi 53.86.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vicor Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
52.15 53.86
Faixa anual
38.92 65.70
- Fechamento anterior
- 52.21
- Open
- 53.30
- Bid
- 53.85
- Ask
- 54.15
- Low
- 52.15
- High
- 53.86
- Volume
- 114
- Mudança diária
- 3.14%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.72%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.26%
- Mudança anual
- 27.00%
