Valute / VICR
VICR: Vicor Corporation
52.88 USD 0.96 (1.78%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VICR ha avuto una variazione del -1.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.74 e ad un massimo di 54.32.
Segui le dinamiche di Vicor Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
VICR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
52.74 54.32
Intervallo Annuale
38.92 65.70
- Chiusura Precedente
- 53.84
- Apertura
- 54.01
- Bid
- 52.88
- Ask
- 53.18
- Minimo
- 52.74
- Massimo
- 54.32
- Volume
- 630
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.78%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.76%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 14.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- 24.72%
20 settembre, sabato