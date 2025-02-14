QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / VICR
Tornare a Azioni

VICR: Vicor Corporation

52.88 USD 0.96 (1.78%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VICR ha avuto una variazione del -1.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.74 e ad un massimo di 54.32.

Segui le dinamiche di Vicor Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VICR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
52.74 54.32
Intervallo Annuale
38.92 65.70
Chiusura Precedente
53.84
Apertura
54.01
Bid
52.88
Ask
53.18
Minimo
52.74
Massimo
54.32
Volume
630
Variazione giornaliera
-1.78%
Variazione Mensile
6.76%
Variazione Semestrale
14.16%
Variazione Annuale
24.72%
20 settembre, sabato